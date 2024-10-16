Dodgers vs. Mets score, live updates: NLCS heads to New York for Game 3 with series tied 1-1

The New York Mets are headed home with momentum in the 2024 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets jumped all over Dodgers pitching in Game 2, scoring six runs in the first two innings, starting with Francisco Lindor's lead-off home run in the first and punctuated with Mark Vientos' grand slam in the second.

Now, with the series even at a game apiece, the next three games are at Citi Field, starting Wednesday. New York, which clinched a playoff spot in a makeup doubleheader the day after the regular season was scheduled to end, now has home-field advantage in what has become a best-of-five to advance to the World Series.

Luis Severino (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 12.0 IP, 10K, 2BB in 2024 postseason) gets the start for the Mets against Walker Buehler for the Dodgers (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0K, 1BB) in Game 3.

How to watch Dodgers at Mets, NLCS Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field | Queens, NY

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo, Fox Sports app