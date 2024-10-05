College football Week 6 live updates: Missouri at Texas A&M and more

Week 6 of college football features just one matchup between top 25 teams, but there's still plenty of teams on upset watch.

That’s typically how these types of weeks work. Will a team like No. 4 Tennessee get a scare at Arkansas? What about No. 8 Miami at Cal in an ACC After Dark special? Can No. 12 Ole Miss bounce back with a win at South Carolina? We’re about to find out.

Here are the games we're keeping a close eye on Saturday. All times are Eastern and all odds are from BetMGM.

Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 48.5

The day begins with the only ranked matchup. Marcel Reed looks likely to start at QB for A&M as Conner Weigman continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Missouri is looking to get its deep passing offense on track. QB Brady Cook excelled throwing the ball down the field a season ago but is averaging just 7.1 yards a pass so far in 2024.

3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Ohio State -19.5 | Total: 45.5

It’s hard to see how Iowa’s offense can keep up. But the Iowa defense is the best unit Ohio State has seen so far, and we’re excited to see how the Buckeyes look against the stingy Hawkeyes.

3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Ole Miss -9.5 | Total: 53.5

Ole Miss is looking to bounce back from an ugly 20-17 upset loss to Kentucky last week. South Carolina’s defense is just as good as the Wildcats. Ask Kentucky. The Gamecocks dominated Kentucky in a 31-6 Week 2 win. But can South Carolina's offense keep up? Stay tuned.

7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Tennessee -13.5 | Total 58.5

Tennessee’s offense has produced the highlights so far, but the defense has given up just 28 points over four games and the defensive line has shown itself to be one of the best in the SEC. It'll be a big challenge for the Arkansas offense, which can be explosive when it’s not turning the ball over.

10:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Miami -10.5 | Total: 54.5

Miami’s learning what life is like in the new ACC as it heads out west to visit the Bears for a late-night kickoff in Berkeley, which is also hosting "GameDay." Can Miami and Heisman hopeful QB Cam Ward keep rolling against a feisty Cal team which is off to a 3-1 start?