College football live scores, updates: Texas at Texas A&M, Kansas State at Iowa State and more

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?

There’s a lot at stake for the College Football Playoff. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.

The early portion of the day already delivered some big surprises, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 to end OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then, No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse.

Here’s what we're watching late on Saturday. (Scroll down for live updates.)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5

It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5

Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.