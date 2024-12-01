Advertisement
College football live scores, updates: Texas at Texas A&M, Kansas State at Iowa State and more

yahoo sports staff

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?

There’s a lot at stake for the College Football Playoff. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.

The early portion of the day already delivered some big surprises, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 to end OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then, No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse.

Here’s what we're watching late on Saturday. (Scroll down for live updates.)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5

It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5

Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.

Live98 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Notre Dame 49, USC 35

    No. 5 Notre Dame is in the playoff with an 11-1 record. The Irish will almost surely host a first-round game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Alabama 28, Auburn 14

    No. 13 Alabama keeps its slim playoff hopes alive with a win in the Iron Bowl. With all then chaos today, can a 9-3 Crimson Tide team sneak into the field?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ANOTHER Notre Dame pick-6!

    Xavier Watts takes it 100 yards to the house. And that will for sure put a cap on this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Syracuse 42, Miami 38

    Syracuse pulls off a shocking comeback win over No. 6 Miami, which loses out on a shot at the ACC title game and may be in peril of missing the playoff. The ACC title game will now be Clemson vs. SMU next week.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Miami penalty gifts Syracuse key first down

    A brutal offside penalty on Miami's Mishael Powell gives Syracuse a fresh set of downs inside the 2-minute timeout.

    Miami has to burn its final timeout, which means this game is close to over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arizona State advances to Big 12 title game

    With a blowout win over rival Arizona, the Sun Devils are the first team to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship. They'll either play Iowa State, BYU or Colorado, depending on tonight's results.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame pick-6!

    Jayden Maiava is picked off in the red zone and Notre Dame's Christian Gray takes it all the way back for a 99-yard touchdown return. That may just seal it for the Irish.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Miami settles for FG

    A long Miami drive stalls just inside the 10, so its forced to kick a short field goal.

    Syracuse still leads 42-28 with 3:42 remaining.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State secures Big Ten title spot

    Penn State is officially in the conference title game, where it'll face Oregon next week in Indianapolis. PSU got the help it needed from Ohio State's loss to Michigan earlier today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Gadget play fails for Auburn

    That did not work.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown USC!

    The Trojans have made it a one-score game in Los Angeles after this short pass from Jayden Maiava to Ja'Kobi Lane.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Syracuse!

    The Orange have the lead once again LeQuint Allen scores from 3 yards out.

    Miami needs a 4th-quarter rally to keep its ACC title hopes alive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn recovers fumble!

    The Tigers have it right back after a fumble by Jalen Milroe.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown ASU

    The Sun Devils are pouring it on in the Territorial Cup. The latest is this 64-yard catch and run by Derek Eusebio.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Miami!

    The Hurricanes have tied things up in Syracuse. Xavier Restrepo had a long catch that got them down to the 1-yard line and then Damien Martinez ran it in from there.

    There's just over 13 minutes left in the game.

    Miami 35, Syracuse 35

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Auburn!

    The Tigers get one back after talented freshman Cam Coleman caught this 29-yard pass from Payton Thorne. They went for 2 and got it.

    Alabama 28, Auburn 14

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    The Irish have doubled their lead after a 23-yard touchdown throw from Riley Leonard to Mitchell Evans.

    Notre Dame 35, USC 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    USC turns it over on downs

    The Trojans couldn't do anything with the ensuing possession after the interception, and the Irish will have it right back.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Alabama

    The Crimson Tide have added to their lead on another rushing touchdown by Jalen Milroe. That's his third of the game.

    Alabama 28, Auburn 6

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception USC!

    The Trojans are still trailing but they have the ball back after a terrible throw by Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was intercepted by USC's John Humphrey.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Scoop and score for Syracuse!

    Miami was moving the ball with ease before this fumble by Xavier Restrepo was returned to the house by Syracuse's Devin Grant.

    The Orange have the lead with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    They're going tit-for-tat in Los Angeles. The Irish just retook the lead on a short run by Riley Leonard.

    Notre Dame 28, USC 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Alabama!

    The Crimson Tide have added to their lead on the opening drive of the second half. Justice Haynes gets the hard-earned TD on a short run.

    Alabama 21, Auburn 6

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown USC!

    QB Jayden Maiava reaches over the top of the pile to give the Trojans a game-tying touchdown.

    We've got a good one going in Los Angeles.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arizona finally scores

    Well it took more than half the game, but Arizona is finally on the board after this pass from Noah Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan for a 28-yard touchdown.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    It's a very quick start to the 2nd half for the Irish, who score on Jadarian Price's 26-yard run to take the 21-14 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Miami right back in front

    Just like that, the Canes take the lead right back with an efficient 8-play, 75-yard drive capped by Mark Fletcher Jr.'s 2-yard TD run.

    Miami 28, Syracuse 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Syracuse ties it with Miami!

    After trailing 21-0 early, the Orange have come all the way back to even the score.

    Kyle McCord's 25-yard TD pass to Trebor Pena did the trick

    Miami needs to win to earn a spot in the ACC title game.

    Syracuse 21, Miami 21 | 3rd quarter

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn settles for FG

    After lining up like they were going for it on 4th-and-goal from the 2, Auburn instead decides to kick a short field goal just before halftime.

    Alabama 14, Auburn 6

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn strip sack!

    Auburn's Jalen McLeod knocks the ball loose from Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and the Tigers recover at the Bama 34-yard line. Can Auburn take advantage this time?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Alabama!

    Jalen Milroe takes it in for his 2nd TD of the game. Bama in control of the Iron Bowl.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    USC ties it up!

    What an answer by the Trojans, who go right down the field in under a minute to knot it up at 14-14 on Jayden Maiava's 12-yard TD toss to Ja'Kobi Lane.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame retakes the lead

    Riley Leonard dropped a perfect pass to Eli Raridon in the corner of the end zone.

    And the Irish are back in front just before halftime.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State up big early

    Meanwhile, Penn State is handling its business at home against Maryland. A win gets the Nittany Lions into the Big Ten title game. Here's Nick Singleton breaking through the Terrapins' defense for a score.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn adds FG

    The Tigers are on the board as the game inches toward the midway mark in the second quarter. It's a 37-yard field goal

    Alabama 7, Auburn 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Auburn!

    The Tigers have the ball back after an errant throw by Jalen Milroe. They're still looking for their first points of the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown ASU!

    Arizona State is handling Arizona in the Territorial Cup. Cam Skattebo just rushed for his third touchdown of the game and the Sun Devils are up 28-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown USC!

    The Trojans have tied things up in Los Angeles after forcing a turnover and taking advantage of the short field with a Jayden Maiava TD run.

    USC 7, Notre Dame 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Alabama!

    We have our first points of the game in the Iron Bowl as Jalen Milroe takes a designed run play around the edge for a 19-yard touchdown.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown ASU

    The Sun Devils add to their lead with a Jordyn Tyson touchdown catch. It's now 21-0 Arizona State.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU rolling early

    The Sun Devils are on the march again after another big run by Cam Skattebo.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We have snow angels in Arkansas as Mizzou players celebrate a touchdown.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn misses FG

    We're still scoreless in the Iron Bowl after Auburn's Ian Vachon missed this 39-yard kick.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU adds another TD!

    Cam Skattebo punches in his 2nd TD run of the day to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Jeremiyah Love powers it into the end zone from a yard out, and the Irish are on the board first in LA.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU scores first

    Good start for Arizona State, which will clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win today.

    Cam Skattebo's 2-yard touchdown gives the Sun Devils the early lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another fight breaks out after OSU's Jack Sawyer grabbed the Michigan flag out of a player's hands and throws it to the ground.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fight breaks out after OSU-Michigan finish

    Things have gotten ugly at the Horseshoe after Michigan tried to plant its flag at midfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: South Carolina 17, Clemson 14

    The Gamecocks hold on to beat their rivals! What a huge win for Shane Beamer and South Carolina! They're still in the CFP picture — albeit on the bubble.