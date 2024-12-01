Yahoo Sports Staff
College football live scores, updates: Texas at Texas A&M, Kansas State at Iowa State and more
How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?
There’s a lot at stake for the College Football Playoff. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.
The early portion of the day already delivered some big surprises, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 to end OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then, No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse.
Here’s what we're watching late on Saturday. (Scroll down for live updates.)
No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5
It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.
No. 24 Kansas State at No. 18 Iowa State
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5
Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Notre Dame 49, USC 35
No. 5 Notre Dame is in the playoff with an 11-1 record. The Irish will almost surely host a first-round game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Alabama 28, Auburn 14
No. 13 Alabama keeps its slim playoff hopes alive with a win in the Iron Bowl. With all then chaos today, can a 9-3 Crimson Tide team sneak into the field?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ANOTHER Notre Dame pick-6!
Xavier Watts takes it 100 yards to the house. And that will for sure put a cap on this one.
ANOTHER PICK SIX FOR THE IRISH! pic.twitter.com/841t8Aj1I6
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Syracuse 42, Miami 38
Syracuse pulls off a shocking comeback win over No. 6 Miami, which loses out on a shot at the ACC title game and may be in peril of missing the playoff. The ACC title game will now be Clemson vs. SMU next week.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Miami penalty gifts Syracuse key first down
A brutal offside penalty on Miami's Mishael Powell gives Syracuse a fresh set of downs inside the 2-minute timeout.
Miami has to burn its final timeout, which means this game is close to over.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Arizona State advances to Big 12 title game
With a blowout win over rival Arizona, the Sun Devils are the first team to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship. They'll either play Iowa State, BYU or Colorado, depending on tonight's results.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame pick-6!
Jayden Maiava is picked off in the red zone and Notre Dame's Christian Gray takes it all the way back for a 99-yard touchdown return. That may just seal it for the Irish.
PICK SIX NOTRE DAME! CHRISTIAN GRAY MAKES THE PLAY. pic.twitter.com/IfLFrpe0zX
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Miami settles for FG
A long Miami drive stalls just inside the 10, so its forced to kick a short field goal.
Syracuse still leads 42-28 with 3:42 remaining.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State secures Big Ten title spot
Penn State is officially in the conference title game, where it'll face Oregon next week in Indianapolis. PSU got the help it needed from Ohio State's loss to Michigan earlier today.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Gadget play fails for Auburn
That did not work.
AN AUBURN TRICK PLAY GONE HORRIBLY WRONG! pic.twitter.com/rUxrcJAltg
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown USC!
The Trojans have made it a one-score game in Los Angeles after this short pass from Jayden Maiava to Ja'Kobi Lane.
The Trojans are not backing down 😤
+6 for @uscfb ✌️
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/TyJ3ylANuw
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Syracuse!
The Orange have the lead once again LeQuint Allen scores from 3 yards out.
Miami needs a 4th-quarter rally to keep its ACC title hopes alive.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn recovers fumble!
The Tigers have it right back after a fumble by Jalen Milroe.
FUMBLE AND AUBURN HAS IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/9l7vlSDKaF
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown ASU
The Sun Devils are pouring it on in the Territorial Cup. The latest is this 64-yard catch and run by Derek Eusebio.
What a way to make your first college reception 🔥
Derek Eusebio takes it to the house for @ASUFootball 🔱 pic.twitter.com/4Oq8iZD5VL
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Miami!
The Hurricanes have tied things up in Syracuse. Xavier Restrepo had a long catch that got them down to the 1-yard line and then Damien Martinez ran it in from there.
There's just over 13 minutes left in the game.
Miami 35, Syracuse 35
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers get one back after talented freshman Cam Coleman caught this 29-yard pass from Payton Thorne. They went for 2 and got it.
Alabama 28, Auburn 14
Cam Coleman with the TD grab pic.twitter.com/BudC2PK2jN
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
The Irish have doubled their lead after a 23-yard touchdown throw from Riley Leonard to Mitchell Evans.
Notre Dame 35, USC 21
Another one 🍀@NDFootball extends the lead over USC
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/LE6ZuJ0G38
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
USC turns it over on downs
The Trojans couldn't do anything with the ensuing possession after the interception, and the Irish will have it right back.
Turnover on downs for USC 😵💫
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/NBEnL5Ifrt
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Alabama
The Crimson Tide have added to their lead on another rushing touchdown by Jalen Milroe. That's his third of the game.
Alabama 28, Auburn 6
Not Stoppin' MILLY ROCK ✊@JalenMilroe
📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/1duZzlzbP2
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception USC!
The Trojans are still trailing but they have the ball back after a terrible throw by Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was intercepted by USC's John Humphrey.
INTERCEPTED@uscfb picks it off ✌️
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Ph4QeuPBqz
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Scoop and score for Syracuse!
Miami was moving the ball with ease before this fumble by Xavier Restrepo was returned to the house by Syracuse's Devin Grant.
The Orange have the lead with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
HOLY CUSE pic.twitter.com/MR4vHq4UZf
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
They're going tit-for-tat in Los Angeles. The Irish just retook the lead on a short run by Riley Leonard.
Notre Dame 28, USC 21
Leonard powers through and @NDFootball is back on top again 🍀
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/jZVLdaDILu
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Alabama!
The Crimson Tide have added to their lead on the opening drive of the second half. Justice Haynes gets the hard-earned TD on a short run.
Alabama 21, Auburn 6
Riley Leonard tried to hurdle 😅
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/ar1Qa27qvJ
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown USC!
QB Jayden Maiava reaches over the top of the pile to give the Trojans a game-tying touchdown.
We've got a good one going in Los Angeles.
Just like that @uscfb ties things up again ✌️
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/0xMgxwrgwF
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Arizona finally scores
Well it took more than half the game, but Arizona is finally on the board after this pass from Noah Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan for a 28-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats are on the board 🙌@ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/S2dNLP4m9v
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
It's a very quick start to the 2nd half for the Irish, who score on Jadarian Price's 26-yard run to take the 21-14 lead.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ocNKqXQzry
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Miami right back in front
Just like that, the Canes take the lead right back with an efficient 8-play, 75-yard drive capped by Mark Fletcher Jr.'s 2-yard TD run.
Miami 28, Syracuse 21
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Syracuse ties it with Miami!
After trailing 21-0 early, the Orange have come all the way back to even the score.
Kyle McCord's 25-yard TD pass to Trebor Pena did the trick
Miami needs to win to earn a spot in the ACC title game.
Syracuse 21, Miami 21 | 3rd quarter
2 plays, 75 yards for TB2 🎯
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Opm3XETRYj
— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn settles for FG
After lining up like they were going for it on 4th-and-goal from the 2, Auburn instead decides to kick a short field goal just before halftime.
Alabama 14, Auburn 6
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn strip sack!
Auburn's Jalen McLeod knocks the ball loose from Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and the Tigers recover at the Bama 34-yard line. Can Auburn take advantage this time?
BALL OUT! AUBURN HAS IT! pic.twitter.com/h8ISrEnAaR
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Alabama!
Jalen Milroe takes it in for his 2nd TD of the game. Bama in control of the Iron Bowl.
OHH YEAHHH 4️⃣@JalenMilroe
📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/n5X9ggsG3O
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
USC ties it up!
What an answer by the Trojans, who go right down the field in under a minute to knot it up at 14-14 on Jayden Maiava's 12-yard TD toss to Ja'Kobi Lane.
Maiava. Lane.
We’re all tied up!
pic.twitter.com/HF7hpaUK9s
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame retakes the lead
Riley Leonard dropped a perfect pass to Eli Raridon in the corner of the end zone.
And the Irish are back in front just before halftime.
1️⃣3️⃣ ➡️ 9️⃣
TOUCHDOWN IRISH ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/yvEOB6QMO2
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State up big early
Meanwhile, Penn State is handling its business at home against Maryland. A win gets the Nittany Lions into the Big Ten title game. Here's Nick Singleton breaking through the Terrapins' defense for a score.
Nick Singleton fighting for every yard!!! Another score for @PennStateFball 💯 pic.twitter.com/A2MGwIYmkj
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn adds FG
The Tigers are on the board as the game inches toward the midway mark in the second quarter. It's a 37-yard field goal
Alabama 7, Auburn 3
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Auburn!
The Tigers have the ball back after an errant throw by Jalen Milroe. They're still looking for their first points of the game.
Auburn gets the interception pic.twitter.com/JX0rLT3Au5
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown ASU!
Arizona State is handling Arizona in the Territorial Cup. Cam Skattebo just rushed for his third touchdown of the game and the Sun Devils are up 28-0.
Skattebo into the end zone for his THIRD touchdown! 🙌@ASUFootball @camskattebo5 pic.twitter.com/88lCF0B19e
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown USC!
The Trojans have tied things up in Los Angeles after forcing a turnover and taking advantage of the short field with a Jayden Maiava TD run.
USC 7, Notre Dame 7
This ball went WAY UP in the air as USC forces a turnover. pic.twitter.com/uA8Ik5m902
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Alabama!
We have our first points of the game in the Iron Bowl as Jalen Milroe takes a designed run play around the edge for a 19-yard touchdown.
Jalen Milroe with his seventeenth rushing touchdown of the season pic.twitter.com/GSJMFSltb0
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown ASU
The Sun Devils add to their lead with a Jordyn Tyson touchdown catch. It's now 21-0 Arizona State.
Rapid fire offense for the Sun Devils 🔥@ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/uVL4IK1olG
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU rolling early
The Sun Devils are on the march again after another big run by Cam Skattebo.
Can't stop Skattebo 🔥@ASUFootball @camskattebo5 pic.twitter.com/ecZ7CKekmE
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We have snow angels in Arkansas as Mizzou players celebrate a touchdown.
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn misses FG
We're still scoreless in the Iron Bowl after Auburn's Ian Vachon missed this 39-yard kick.
No Good. pic.twitter.com/YIP8qtmcjY
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU adds another TD!
Cam Skattebo punches in his 2nd TD run of the day to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead.
Another TD in a quick start for Arizona State! 🙌@ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/EHiHjbmFWI
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Jeremiyah Love powers it into the end zone from a yard out, and the Irish are on the board first in LA.
Love that 🫶#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/M2DjIS9db8
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU scores first
Good start for Arizona State, which will clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win today.
Cam Skattebo's 2-yard touchdown gives the Sun Devils the early lead.
Sun Devils strike first! 🔥
TD for @ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/KOtNcQsRIw
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Another fight breaks out after OSU's Jack Sawyer grabbed the Michigan flag out of a player's hands and throws it to the ground.
A second outburst breaks out as an Ohio State player rips the flags from its pole. Punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/1CakJ5ml1O
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Fight breaks out after OSU-Michigan finish
Things have gotten ugly at the Horseshoe after Michigan tried to plant its flag at midfield.
Michigan attempts to plant its flag at midfield and a fight has broken out. pic.twitter.com/bzkPEteAcm
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: South Carolina 17, Clemson 14
The Gamecocks hold on to beat their rivals! What a huge win for Shane Beamer and South Carolina! They're still in the CFP picture — albeit on the bubble.