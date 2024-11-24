Yahoo Sports Staff
College football live scores, updates: Notre Dame vs. Army, Texas A&M at Auburn and more
The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.
The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.
The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muddy the conference title picture.
Will we see more upsets on Saturday night? Here's what we're watching the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.)
No. 19 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: Notre Dame -14.5 | Total: 44.5
How long can Army (9-0) keep its magical season going against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? The Black Knights’ triple-option offense is not built to post a quick comeback, but they've given up just 10 points per game this season, albeit against a manageable schedule. Notre Dame isn't far behind, giving up 11.4 ppg. This game is likely a playoff eliminator, so the stakes are sky high.
No. 15 Texas A&M at Auburn
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 46.5
The Tigers are 1-5 in the SEC this season and need to beat both Texas A&M and Alabama to make a bowl game. A&M is tied with Texas atop the SEC and needs the win to make next week’s rivalry game a semifinal for the SEC title game. Can Auburn play the spoiler?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies are finally on the board after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that bled almost 9 minutes off the clock. In the end, it's Terry Bussey stretching the ball over the goal line.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Army 7
Notre Dame misses a 48-yard field goal try to close out the first half. Even so, the Irish are dominating this one against undefeated Army.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Iowa State takes lead on Utah
The Cyclones have retaken the lead in Salt Lake City after a long touchdown drive capped off by this run by Carson Hansen.
Iowa State to the endzone! 😤 @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/7DF7Rsoicv
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Jadarian Price finishes the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Irish are in total control with under a minute to go in the first half.
2️⃣4️⃣@Jadarian15 💪#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/YteSlKdeWv
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Utah takes lead on Iowa State
Meanwhile, the Utes just took the lead in Salt Lake City on a pick 6 by Lander Barton. The Cyclones need a win to stay in the Big 12 title picture.
LANDER BARTON PICK 6!!!!!!!!
📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes | @BartonLander pic.twitter.com/kf2nartJiF
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers are now up three scores and it's Cam Coleman with his second touchdown catch of the night! KeAndre Lambert-Smith did most of the work on the drive with a 60-yard catch and run to get the Tigers into the red zone.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 0
Cam Coleman is the real deal pic.twitter.com/vVRW9ULDRX
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame gets the ball back, scores TD
The goal line stop didn't end up doing Army much good. It went 3-and-out, punted the ball away, and Notre Dame took the ball right down field for a touchdown on a 14-yard Jeremiyah Love run.
Notre Dame 21, Army 7
We love Love 🫶 #GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/z240vvacvS
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Auburn!
Texas A&M had pieced together another decent drive, but Marcel Reed misfired on a throw across the middle and Auburn's Jerrin Thompson came down with it.
That ball belongs to @jerrin_thompson ❌
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/G0n6gbTEQy
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame stuffed on 4th and goal!
Army's defense comes up with a huge stop on Jeremiyah Love's 4th down run from the 1-yard line. That keeps it a 7-point game in the 2nd quarter.
Defense makes the STAND at the goal line 🫡
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Rd0kqZ5GD0
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers double their lead on a bomb from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman. That's a 63-yard touchdown for Auburn.
Auburn 14, Texas A&M 0
THORNE TO COLEMAN. 63 YARDS. https://t.co/me1iRgQArD pic.twitter.com/zf5rKQbk7U
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas A&M misses FG
Texas A&M had cobbled together a respectable drive to get into field goal range, but Randy Bond couldn't make the long attempt so Auburn is still up 7-0.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Army!
QB Bryson Daily runs it in from the 4-yard line and the Black Knights are on the board at Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame 14, Army 7
Daily with the tough yards for six 💪💪
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/6jjx2EVQ3e
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Army marching into enemy territory
Army has its best drive of the day going, and it's very on brand with a bunch of runs and eating up a lot of clock. The ball is inside the Notre Dame 20 as the 1st quarter ends.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ashton Jeanty adds to TD total
The Boise State running back has already found the end zone, bolting for a 61-yard touchdown early in the Broncos' game against Wyoming. That's No. 27 for him on the year.
ASHTON JEANTY 61-YARD HOUSE CALL 📞🔥
(via @BroncoSportsFB)pic.twitter.com/C9lroNMQog
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame blocks a punt, scores a TD!
After an Army drive went nowhere, Notre Dame blocked the punt and took over at the Army 7-yard line.
Three plays later, Jeremiyah Love is in the end zone for another Irish score. Disastrous start for the Black Knights.
Notre Dame 14, Army 0
BY MAKING PLAYS IN THE BX#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/SKXx1p1n44
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame strikes first vs. Army!
In another massive matchup today, No. 6 Notre Dame starts the game with a touchdown.
Riley Leonard threw a 28-yard laser to Jordan Faison for the score.
Notre Dame 7, Army 0
1️⃣3️⃣ ➡️ 6️⃣#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/VOVVrrJnR6
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here's the Hail Mary attempt, which was caught by BYU's Chase Roberts. Jake Retzlaff just didn't throw it far enough.
THE HAIL MARY IS CAUGHT BUT SHORT!!! NOW IT’S OVER! pic.twitter.com/6YKf0zEUrR
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: ASU 28, BYU 23
BYU completes the long Hail Mary attempt but the receiver is brought down just short of the goal line.
The Cougars fall for a second straight week and the Big 12 title picture is a mess.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
One second left for BYU
The officials are ruling that the ball hit the ground with a single second left on the clock, so the Cougars will have a shot at a Hail Mary in Tempe.
They're still trying to get the fans off the field.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Kansas 37, Colorado 21
- Yahoo Sports Staff
They are reviewing the last play of the game. There's a chance the official will put a second left on the clock and BYU will have a shot at a Hail Mary.
In the meantime, ASU fans have stormed the field and will need to clear off if the game does continue.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Penn State 26, Minnesota 25
Penn State goes for it on 4th and 1 with under 30 seconds and converts on a pass to Tyler Warren to seal it. No. 4 Penn State hangs on to improve to 10-1, keeping its playoff hopes alive.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception ASU!
BYU's Jake Retzlaff overthrows his receiver and ASU's Javan Robinson comes down with it! The DB returned it all the way down inside the BYU 10-yard line.
We're under a minute left now.
PANDEMONIUM FOR ARIZONA STATE AS THEY GET THE CLUTCH INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/TpwHQpIEIw
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BYU driving
The Cougars are past midfield now with just over a minute left in the game. They're trailing 28-23, so they'll have to get into the end zone to win it.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado stuffed!
Meanwhile, Kansas is up 16 and just stopped Colorado on fourth and long to take over on downs.
STOPPED ON 4TH & 21 ❌@KU_Football shuts down Colorado again 😱 pic.twitter.com/DyrRUnyFPE
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State converts on 4th down
The Nittany Lions moved the chains on 4th and 1 with a QB sneak. That brings us to the 2-minute timeout with Penn State leading by a point. Minnesota only has one timeout left.
Penn State converts on fourth down pic.twitter.com/89GLhsgnGk
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU stuffed on fourth down!
The Cougars are going to have a shot at winning this thing after all. The Sun Devils went for it on fourth-and-1 at the BYU 11-yard line and QB Sam Leavitt didn't make it.
There's just over 2 minutes left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Minnesota settles for FG
The Gophers had a solid drive going but Penn State stiffened in the red zone and PJ Fleck elected to go for a short field goal instead of a touchdown.
PSU 26, Minnesota 25
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado on the move
The Buffs aren't wasting anytime in marching down the field. They're also now in the red zone.
Colorado with all the reverses for the big gain 🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/NU94ZYgPiG
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile, Minnesota is near the red zone now as it tries to knock off Penn State. Check out this catch by Gophers WR Daniel Jackson.
HOW DID HE HANG ON TO THAT?! pic.twitter.com/99IgZfspA0
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Kansas!
The Jayhawks cap off a 14-play, 70-yard drive with a touchdown run by Devin Neal to take a commanding lead on the Buffs.
Kansas 37, Colorado 21
DEVIN NEAL AGAIN
Devin Neal scores his fourth TD of the day for @KU_Football 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ChZWndxIFP
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown BYU!
The Cougars are within a score now after a lengthy drive culminates in a short touchdown run by Keelan Marion. They went for two and didn't get it.
ASU 28, BYU 23
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas on the march
The Jayhawks are driving once again and Jalon Daniels is putting on a show in the process.
Jalon Daniels put them in the spin cycle 🌪️@KU_Football pic.twitter.com/FtHGjJtfAt
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas-Colorado scrum
It's getting really chippy at Arrowhead. Shedeur Sanders just took another questionable shot and then got up and shoved a referee after. He could've been ejected for making contact with an official, but he's allowed to continue.
"He's lucky he wasn't ejected from the game." @MikePereira takes a closer look at Shedeur Sanders' push on the ref ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SSESj7QtId
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Another BYU TD!
It's suddenly a scorefest in Tempe. The Cougars score again, this time on a 21-yard Jake Retzlaff toss to Jojo Phillips. After the 2-pointer, BYU cuts the lead to 11 points.
Arizona State 28, BYU 17
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas answers with a TD!
Devin Neal punches in his 3rd touchdown of the game, this one from the 1.
Kansas is back up by two scores.
DEVIN NEAL IS UNSTOPPABLE @KU_Football makes it a 9-point game vs Colorado 🙌 pic.twitter.com/78lM0WfK5r
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Arizona State!
Sam Leavitt finds Xavier Guillory down the sideline for a 61-yard score. Quick response by the Sun Devils to go back up by 3 scores.
ASU 28, BYU 9
.@GuilloryXavier making a big play on his Senior Day 🔱
📺 ESPN
📻 https://t.co/0CMltGlRNn pic.twitter.com/49MTO5qeh0
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown BYU!
Keelan Marion's 10-yard gets BYU into the end zone for the first time today. Big response for the Cougars.
It's a 12-point game after a missed 2-point try.
KEE FOR SIX.
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/LVouwi0ENZ
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Colorado!
Somehow, Travis Hunter was left WIDE OPEN down the sideline for a 26-yard walk-in TD.
And just like that it's a 2-point game in Kansas City.
TRAVIS HUNTER SCORES THE TD AND HITS THE HEISMAN 💪@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/62fAeYYpid
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado starts 2nd half with big return
Isaiah Hardge opens the 2nd half with a 43-yard return for the Buffs. And we're off!
Buffs with a BIG return to start the second half ⚡️@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/aXQHrwVWPp
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU turnover on downs
The Sun Devils throw incomplete on 4th and goal from the 4. Big stop for BYU there to stay in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU marching again
Arizona State has come out of the half firing, quickly moving the ball inside the BYU 20 with a chance to extend the 21-3 lead.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Minnesota blocks PSU extra point, returns it all the way
The Nittany Lions scored on a short Drew Allar run and had a chance to tie the game at 17 just before halftime, but disaster struck on the extra point attempt. The Gophers blocked the kick and returned it all the way back to the end zone for two points.
Minnesota 19, PSU 16
TWO POINTS THE OTHER WAY!! pic.twitter.com/eZKC0VdZOx
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas adds FG
The Jayhawks marched down the field rather quickly, but their drive fizzled out inside the 10-yard line and they had to settle for a field goal right before the halftime break.
Kansas 27, Colorado 14
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Colorado!
Shedeur Sanders stayed in the game after the big hit and led the Buffs down for another touchdown — this one a 19-yard pass from Sanders to Drelon Miller.
Miller with the SNAG 😤@CUBuffsFootball takes one back vs Kansas 🦬 pic.twitter.com/C5IHjoVVmy
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Minnesota takes lead on PSU!
Meanwhile, Minnesota is giving Penn State fits early in their Big Ten clash. The Gophers just took the lead on a flea-flicker reverse pass from Max Brosmer to Jameson Geers.
MINNESOTA FLEA FLICKER AND THEY LEAD pic.twitter.com/lED9Oplwtt
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BYU on the board
The Cougars have their first points of the game after cobbling together a decent drive. There's just 30 seconds left in the first half.
ASU 21, BYU 3
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado on the march
The Buffs are moving the ball now, but Shedeur Sanders just took a nasty shot while throwing a completion over midfield.
Shedeur took a NASTY shot to the knees pic.twitter.com/3jKHkBx1X5
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kansas adds FG
The Jayhawks had a crack at the end zone but Jalon Daniels missed the mark on his throw and they had to settle for a short field goal.
Kansas 20, Colorado 7