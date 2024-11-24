Advertisement
College football live scores, updates: Notre Dame vs. Army, Texas A&M at Auburn and more

yahoo sports staff

The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.

The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.

The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muddy the conference title picture.

Will we see more upsets on Saturday night? Here's what we're watching the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.)

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: Notre Dame -14.5 | Total: 44.5

How long can Army (9-0) keep its magical season going against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? The Black Knights’ triple-option offense is not built to post a quick comeback, but they've given up just 10 points per game this season, albeit against a manageable schedule. Notre Dame isn't far behind, giving up 11.4 ppg. This game is likely a playoff eliminator, so the stakes are sky high.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 46.5

The Tigers are 1-5 in the SEC this season and need to beat both Texas A&M and Alabama to make a bowl game. A&M is tied with Texas atop the SEC and needs the win to make next week’s rivalry game a semifinal for the SEC title game. Can Auburn play the spoiler?

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas A&M!

    The Aggies are finally on the board after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that bled almost 9 minutes off the clock. In the end, it's Terry Bussey stretching the ball over the goal line.

    Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Army 7

    Notre Dame misses a 48-yard field goal try to close out the first half. Even so, the Irish are dominating this one against undefeated Army.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Iowa State takes lead on Utah

    The Cyclones have retaken the lead in Salt Lake City after a long touchdown drive capped off by this run by Carson Hansen.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Jadarian Price finishes the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Irish are in total control with under a minute to go in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Utah takes lead on Iowa State

    Meanwhile, the Utes just took the lead in Salt Lake City on a pick 6 by Lander Barton. The Cyclones need a win to stay in the Big 12 title picture.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Auburn!

    The Tigers are now up three scores and it's Cam Coleman with his second touchdown catch of the night! KeAndre Lambert-Smith did most of the work on the drive with a 60-yard catch and run to get the Tigers into the red zone.

    Auburn 21, Texas A&M 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame gets the ball back, scores TD

    The goal line stop didn't end up doing Army much good. It went 3-and-out, punted the ball away, and Notre Dame took the ball right down field for a touchdown on a 14-yard Jeremiyah Love run.

    Notre Dame 21, Army 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Auburn!

    Texas A&M had pieced together another decent drive, but Marcel Reed misfired on a throw across the middle and Auburn's Jerrin Thompson came down with it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame stuffed on 4th and goal!

    Army's defense comes up with a huge stop on Jeremiyah Love's 4th down run from the 1-yard line. That keeps it a 7-point game in the 2nd quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Auburn!

    The Tigers double their lead on a bomb from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman. That's a 63-yard touchdown for Auburn.

    Auburn 14, Texas A&M 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas A&M misses FG

    Texas A&M had cobbled together a respectable drive to get into field goal range, but Randy Bond couldn't make the long attempt so Auburn is still up 7-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Army!

    QB Bryson Daily runs it in from the 4-yard line and the Black Knights are on the board at Yankee Stadium.

    Notre Dame 14, Army 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Army marching into enemy territory

    Army has its best drive of the day going, and it's very on brand with a bunch of runs and eating up a lot of clock. The ball is inside the Notre Dame 20 as the 1st quarter ends.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ashton Jeanty adds to TD total

    The Boise State running back has already found the end zone, bolting for a 61-yard touchdown early in the Broncos' game against Wyoming. That's No. 27 for him on the year.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame blocks a punt, scores a TD!

    After an Army drive went nowhere, Notre Dame blocked the punt and took over at the Army 7-yard line.

    Three plays later, Jeremiyah Love is in the end zone for another Irish score. Disastrous start for the Black Knights.

    Notre Dame 14, Army 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame strikes first vs. Army!

    In another massive matchup today, No. 6 Notre Dame starts the game with a touchdown.

    Riley Leonard threw a 28-yard laser to Jordan Faison for the score.

    Notre Dame 7, Army 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's the Hail Mary attempt, which was caught by BYU's Chase Roberts. Jake Retzlaff just didn't throw it far enough.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: ASU 28, BYU 23

    BYU completes the long Hail Mary attempt but the receiver is brought down just short of the goal line.

    The Cougars fall for a second straight week and the Big 12 title picture is a mess.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    One second left for BYU

    The officials are ruling that the ball hit the ground with a single second left on the clock, so the Cougars will have a shot at a Hail Mary in Tempe.

    They're still trying to get the fans off the field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Kansas 37, Colorado 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    They are reviewing the last play of the game. There's a chance the official will put a second left on the clock and BYU will have a shot at a Hail Mary.

    In the meantime, ASU fans have stormed the field and will need to clear off if the game does continue.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Penn State 26, Minnesota 25

    Penn State goes for it on 4th and 1 with under 30 seconds and converts on a pass to Tyler Warren to seal it. No. 4 Penn State hangs on to improve to 10-1, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception ASU!

    BYU's Jake Retzlaff overthrows his receiver and ASU's Javan Robinson comes down with it! The DB returned it all the way down inside the BYU 10-yard line.

    We're under a minute left now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BYU driving

    The Cougars are past midfield now with just over a minute left in the game. They're trailing 28-23, so they'll have to get into the end zone to win it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colorado stuffed!

    Meanwhile, Kansas is up 16 and just stopped Colorado on fourth and long to take over on downs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State converts on 4th down

    The Nittany Lions moved the chains on 4th and 1 with a QB sneak. That brings us to the 2-minute timeout with Penn State leading by a point. Minnesota only has one timeout left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU stuffed on fourth down!

    The Cougars are going to have a shot at winning this thing after all. The Sun Devils went for it on fourth-and-1 at the BYU 11-yard line and QB Sam Leavitt didn't make it.

    There's just over 2 minutes left in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Minnesota settles for FG

    The Gophers had a solid drive going but Penn State stiffened in the red zone and PJ Fleck elected to go for a short field goal instead of a touchdown.

    PSU 26, Minnesota 25

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colorado on the move

    The Buffs aren't wasting anytime in marching down the field. They're also now in the red zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Minnesota is near the red zone now as it tries to knock off Penn State. Check out this catch by Gophers WR Daniel Jackson.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Kansas!

    The Jayhawks cap off a 14-play, 70-yard drive with a touchdown run by Devin Neal to take a commanding lead on the Buffs.

    Kansas 37, Colorado 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown BYU!

    The Cougars are within a score now after a lengthy drive culminates in a short touchdown run by Keelan Marion. They went for two and didn't get it.

    ASU 28, BYU 23

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas on the march

    The Jayhawks are driving once again and Jalon Daniels is putting on a show in the process.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas-Colorado scrum

    It's getting really chippy at Arrowhead. Shedeur Sanders just took another questionable shot and then got up and shoved a referee after. He could've been ejected for making contact with an official, but he's allowed to continue.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another BYU TD!

    It's suddenly a scorefest in Tempe. The Cougars score again, this time on a 21-yard Jake Retzlaff toss to Jojo Phillips. After the 2-pointer, BYU cuts the lead to 11 points.

    Arizona State 28, BYU 17

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas answers with a TD!

    Devin Neal punches in his 3rd touchdown of the game, this one from the 1.

    Kansas is back up by two scores.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Arizona State!

    Sam Leavitt finds Xavier Guillory down the sideline for a 61-yard score. Quick response by the Sun Devils to go back up by 3 scores.

    ASU 28, BYU 9

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown BYU!

    Keelan Marion's 10-yard gets BYU into the end zone for the first time today. Big response for the Cougars.

    It's a 12-point game after a missed 2-point try.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Colorado!

    Somehow, Travis Hunter was left WIDE OPEN down the sideline for a 26-yard walk-in TD.

    And just like that it's a 2-point game in Kansas City.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colorado starts 2nd half with big return

    Isaiah Hardge opens the 2nd half with a 43-yard return for the Buffs. And we're off!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU turnover on downs

    The Sun Devils throw incomplete on 4th and goal from the 4. Big stop for BYU there to stay in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU marching again

    Arizona State has come out of the half firing, quickly moving the ball inside the BYU 20 with a chance to extend the 21-3 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Minnesota blocks PSU extra point, returns it all the way

    The Nittany Lions scored on a short Drew Allar run and had a chance to tie the game at 17 just before halftime, but disaster struck on the extra point attempt. The Gophers blocked the kick and returned it all the way back to the end zone for two points.

    Minnesota 19, PSU 16

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas adds FG

    The Jayhawks marched down the field rather quickly, but their drive fizzled out inside the 10-yard line and they had to settle for a field goal right before the halftime break.

    Kansas 27, Colorado 14

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Colorado!

    Shedeur Sanders stayed in the game after the big hit and led the Buffs down for another touchdown — this one a 19-yard pass from Sanders to Drelon Miller.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Minnesota takes lead on PSU!

    Meanwhile, Minnesota is giving Penn State fits early in their Big Ten clash. The Gophers just took the lead on a flea-flicker reverse pass from Max Brosmer to Jameson Geers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BYU on the board

    The Cougars have their first points of the game after cobbling together a decent drive. There's just 30 seconds left in the first half.

    ASU 21, BYU 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colorado on the march

    The Buffs are moving the ball now, but Shedeur Sanders just took a nasty shot while throwing a completion over midfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kansas adds FG

    The Jayhawks had a crack at the end zone but Jalon Daniels missed the mark on his throw and they had to settle for a short field goal.

    Kansas 20, Colorado 7