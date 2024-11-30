Yahoo Sports Staff
College football live scores, updates: Notre Dame at USC, Auburn at Alabama and more
How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?
There’s a lot at stake for the College Football Playoff. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.
Here’s what we're watching the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.)
No. 5 Notre Dame at USC
Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Notre Dame -7.5 | Total: 51.5
The Trojans can help salvage a frustrating season and potentially derail Notre Dame’s playoff hopes with an upset. The Irish are a very bad matchup for a USC defense that allows over five yards a carry. Notre Dame’s run game is one of the best in the country as Jeremiyah Love has turned into a home-run hitter. Love has 121 carries for 850 yards and 14 TDs.
No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5
It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.
No. 24 Kansas State at No. 18 Iowa State
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5
Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.
Live58 updates
- Featured
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU rolling early
The Sun Devils are on the march again after another big run by Cam Skattebo.
Can't stop Skattebo 🔥@ASUFootball @camskattebo5 pic.twitter.com/ecZ7CKekmE
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We have snow angels in Arkansas as Mizzou players celebrate a touchdown.
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn misses FG
We're still scoreless in the Iron Bowl after Auburn's Ian Vachon missed this 39-yard kick.
No Good. pic.twitter.com/YIP8qtmcjY
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU adds another TD!
Cam Skattebo punches in his 2nd TD run of the day to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead.
Another TD in a quick start for Arizona State! 🙌@ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/EHiHjbmFWI
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Jeremiyah Love powers it into the end zone from a yard out, and the Irish are on the board first in LA.
Love that 🫶#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/M2DjIS9db8
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU scores first
Good start for Arizona State, which will clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win today.
Cam Skattebo's 2-yard touchdown gives the Sun Devils the early lead.
Sun Devils strike first! 🔥
TD for @ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/KOtNcQsRIw
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Another fight breaks out after OSU's Jack Sawyer grabbed the Michigan flag out of a player's hands and throws it to the ground.
A second outburst breaks out as an Ohio State player rips the flags from its pole. Punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/1CakJ5ml1O
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Fight breaks out after OSU-Michigan finish
Things have gotten ugly at the Horseshoe after Michigan tried to plant its flag at midfield.
Michigan attempts to plant its flag at midfield and a fight has broken out. pic.twitter.com/bzkPEteAcm
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: South Carolina 17, Clemson 14
The Gamecocks hold on to beat their rivals! What a huge win for Shane Beamer and South Carolina! They're still in the CFP picture — albeit on the bubble.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Michigan 13, Ohio State 10
That's Michigan's fourth consecutive win over its hated rival.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
MICHIGAN WINS IT!!!
Will Howard's fourth-down pass falls incomplete and that's the ballgame folks! What a wild one at the Horseshoe!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown South Carolina!
The Gamecocks have taken the lead on Clemson with just over a minute left in the game after LaNorris Sellers scrambled for his second touchdown of the day.
South Carolina 17, Clemson 14
SOUTH CAROLINA FOR THE LEAD!! pic.twitter.com/wT5vIo2FXn
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Michigan takes lead
The Wolverines got down inside the OSU 3-yard line before settling for a short field goal by Dominic Zvada to take the lead.
The Buckeyes are down 13-10 with 1 minute left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
South Carolina on the march
Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are driving and inside the red zone in Death Valley as the game hits the 2-minute mark. They're down 14-10 but in great position to win it.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Big run by Michigan!
What a huge moment for the Wolverines! Kalel Mullings ran into a pile of bodies at the line before bouncing it outside for a 27-yard run into the red zone.
There's just 2 minutes left in the game.
MULLINGS OH MY GOODNESS 😱
pic.twitter.com/5YeMxH0UTw
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
South Carolina adds FG
The Gamecocks tacked on a field goal just past the midway point in the fourth quarter and they'll have it back after a three-and-out by the Tigers.
Clemson 14, South Carolina 10
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Ohio State!
The Wolverines had worked all the way down to the OSU 3-yard line, but Davis Warren made a huge mistake as they tried to get into the end zone. The QB underthrew his receiver and Jack Sawyer came down with the pick.
CAPTAIN JACK WITH THE INTERCEPTION 😱
UNBELIEVABLE PLAY FOR @OHIOSTATEFB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RLD2Qwa3Tc
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Clemson!
The Gamecocks were driving and near the red zone, but Clemson's Khalil Barnes made an incredible diving interception on a LaNorris Sellers pass to get the ball back for the Tigers.
KHALIL BARNES PICKS OFF LANORRIS SELLERS.
MAJOR STOP FOR CLEMSON. pic.twitter.com/90D4rcu5K6
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 3Q: OSU 10, Michigan 10
There weren't too many highlights in that third quarter as both coaches opted for more conservative playcalling after the turnovers. Michigan has the ball in its own territory as we head to the fourth quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Tennessee
The Vols have found their rhythm in Nashville. Nico Iamaleava hit Mike Matthews for a 14-yard touchdown — Iamaleava's fourth TD pass of the day.
Tennessee doubles their lead against Vandy! pic.twitter.com/uGm1ZnG063
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State misses FG
The Buckeyes went with some timid playcalling after the interception and settled for another field goal attempt, which was pulled left by kicker Jayden Fielding.
HE MISSED ANOTHER FIELD GOAL 🤯
THE GAME REMAINS TIED IN COLUMBUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/670BRoU5yi
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Ohio State!
The Buckeyes get it right back two plays later after Caleb Downs made a diving pick. Ohio State has a short field to work with after the turnover.
INTERCEPTED BY OHIO STATE
And just like that @OhioStateFB's defense takes it right back 💪 pic.twitter.com/Pyrdd48D2n
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Michigan!
Will Howard has made another huge mistake! The OSU QB didn't appear to see Michigan's Makari Paige dropping into coverage and it's another turnover for the Buckeyes.
WILL HOWARD IS PICKED OFF AGAIN 😱
The @UMichFootball defense continues to cause Ohio State problems 🔒〽️
(brought to you by @ATTBusiness #ATTBusiness #NextLevelNetwork) pic.twitter.com/k8Fl1ueLnO
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Buckeyes have the ball back and they're already in scoring position after a solid run by Quinshon Judkins.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile, in Lubbock...
Texas Tech isn't letting up 💪@TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/pdiV3guZSS
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We are back for the second half at the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes had a decent drive going, but it fizzled out just past midfield and they punted it over to Michigan.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Clemson!
It's Cade Klubnik again with his legs! The quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and ran 18 yards for the score.
Clemson 14, South Carolina 7
Klubnik gives Clemson the lead once again! pic.twitter.com/EJQNbSoKnC
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Scoreboard update
Here's where things stand as the first wave of games hits halftime:
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols have found the end zone just before the half. Nico Iamaleava hit Miles Kitselman over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.
Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 17
Tennessee takes the lead just before half! pic.twitter.com/Le8S1ojytC
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Ohio State 10, Michigan 10
The Wolverines were happy to just run out the clock with their final possession. The Buckeyes will have the ball when the teams return for the second half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are finally in the end zone after struggling throughout the first half and it's freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith that gets it done. There's just 30 seconds left in the half.
OSU 10, Michigan 10
JEREMIAH. SMITH. 😤@OhioStateFB ties things up in Columbus 💪
(brought to you by @ATTBusiness #ATTBusiness #NextLevelNetwork) pic.twitter.com/aetWMUPHKq
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State on the march
The Buckeyes have moved the ball over midfield as the first half winds to a close. We're under the 2-minute mark now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols have tied things up in Nashville on a 86-yard catch and run by Dont'e Thornton.
Tennessee 17, Vanderbilt 17
TENNESSEE TIES IT WITH AN 86 YARD TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/uvk2CXEaHz
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Michigan adds FG
The Wolverines took advantage of a short field after a bad OSU punt and tacked on a 54-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada.
Michigan 10, OSU 3
FROM 54 YARDS IT'S GOOD FOR @UMichFootball 🙌
The Wolverines take a 10-3 lead over Ohio State 〽️ pic.twitter.com/gndEiaKrq7
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OSU misses FG
The Buckeyes had worked their way down to the red zone, but their drive fell apart there and Jayden Fielding missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.
The good news for OSU is that Will Howard is back in the game after a brief injury scare.
HE MISSED IT 😱
Ohio State misses the field goal and Michigan remains on top pic.twitter.com/RvZArWyS7u
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Back-to-back picks in Tennessee!
We have dueling interceptions in Nashville. One play after Diego Pavia threw a wild interception in the end zone, UT's Nico Iamaleava threw one of his own on a deep pass.
Vandy and Tennessee throw back to back interceptions! pic.twitter.com/oBQtJKDUPw
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown South Carolina!
The Gamecocks have responded as LaNorris Sellers capped off a 6-play, 75-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown scramble.
Game on in Death Valley!
LANORRIS SELLERS ESCAPES THE SACK AND SCRAMBLES FOR THE TD pic.twitter.com/GaPNFb7NA5
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Michigan!
Well, Michigan got its touchdown after all. The Wolverines take advantage of the short field after the turnover as Kalel Mullings plunges into the end zone for a TD.
Michigan 7, Ohio State 3
Michigan takes a 7-3 lead over Ohio State 👀
🎥: @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/aNC4FA4mH0
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Michigan!
What a huge mistake by Will Howard! The Ohio State QB clearly didn't see Michigan's Aamir Hall as the DB jumped the route and picked off the pass near the OSU goal line.
MICHIGAN PICKS OFF WILL HOWARD 😱
The @UMichFootball defenese takes it right back! pic.twitter.com/jB3gbtC39s
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Clemson!
The Tigers are on the board first in Death Valley after this scramble by Cade Klubnik.
CLEMSON STRIKES FIRST
Cade Klubnik so far:
🎯 7/8 passing
📊 133 passing yards, 12 rushing yards
🏈 Rushing touchdown pic.twitter.com/cFBCfl7Kez
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Michigan stuffed at goal line!
The Wolverines had worked their way all the way down to the 3-yard line but couldn't get a first down or touchdown on fourth-and-short. They'll turn it over to the Buckeyes.
STOPPED SHORT
The @OhioStateFB defense does it again! 😤🔒 pic.twitter.com/uzbd3TnOTL
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of Q1: Clemson 0, South Carolina 0
We are still scoreless in Death Valley. The Gamecocks have the ball deep in their own territory and neither team has mounted much offensively.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile, Michigan is now in the red zone after a huge chunk play by quarterback Alex Orji.
Alex Orji breaks off for a BIG gain 💨@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/NQwS20ifty
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols are finally on the board after Vandy's hot start. Nico Iamaleava finds Dont'e Thornton on a crossing route for a 28-yard touchdown.
Vanderbilt 14, Tennessee 7
The Vols strike back after a DISASTROUS start 😮💨
🏈 Kick return TD to start the game
🏈 Fumble on first offensive drive
🏈 Another Vandy TD
(via @Vol_Football)pic.twitter.com/B0DDOXI8xS
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Pick 6 by Northwestern!
It's not the most important game of Week 14, but it's a highlight!
NORTHWESTERN PICK 6!!!! 😱 @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/NuXyW5B8wP
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State starts with field goal
The Buckeyes are on the board first after their drive fizzles out in the red zone.
OSU 3, Michigan 0
Michigan holds Ohio State to a field goal 🔒
Buckeyes lead 3-0 🌰 pic.twitter.com/pybwEk1rZe
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Things have gone very well for Vanderbilt so far. The Commodores returned the opening kickoff for a TD and then made it a 14-0 lead with a TD after recovering a Tennessee fumble.
The No. 8 Vols are likely in the College Football Playoff with a win.
Vanderbilt has a 14-0 lead early vs No. 8 Tennessee. 🏈🔥👀pic.twitter.com/yRQgp7dlPL
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 30, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We are underway with our first wave of games!
We'll mostly be following Ohio State vs. Michigan and South Carolina vs. Clemson in the early window, but we'll also drop in highlights from around the country.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
What to watch: Week 14 college football viewing guide