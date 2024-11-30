Advertisement
College football live scores, updates: Notre Dame at USC, Auburn at Alabama and more

yahoo sports staff

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?

There’s a lot at stake for the College Football Playoff. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.

Here’s what we're watching the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.)

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Notre Dame -7.5 | Total: 51.5

The Trojans can help salvage a frustrating season and potentially derail Notre Dame’s playoff hopes with an upset. The Irish are a very bad matchup for a USC defense that allows over five yards a carry. Notre Dame’s run game is one of the best in the country as Jeremiyah Love has turned into a home-run hitter. Love has 121 carries for 850 yards and 14 TDs.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5

It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5

Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.

Live58 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU rolling early

    The Sun Devils are on the march again after another big run by Cam Skattebo.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We have snow angels in Arkansas as Mizzou players celebrate a touchdown.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn misses FG

    We're still scoreless in the Iron Bowl after Auburn's Ian Vachon missed this 39-yard kick.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU adds another TD!

    Cam Skattebo punches in his 2nd TD run of the day to give the Sun Devils a 14-0 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Jeremiyah Love powers it into the end zone from a yard out, and the Irish are on the board first in LA.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU scores first

    Good start for Arizona State, which will clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win today.

    Cam Skattebo's 2-yard touchdown gives the Sun Devils the early lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another fight breaks out after OSU's Jack Sawyer grabbed the Michigan flag out of a player's hands and throws it to the ground.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fight breaks out after OSU-Michigan finish

    Things have gotten ugly at the Horseshoe after Michigan tried to plant its flag at midfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: South Carolina 17, Clemson 14

    The Gamecocks hold on to beat their rivals! What a huge win for Shane Beamer and South Carolina! They're still in the CFP picture — albeit on the bubble.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Michigan 13, Ohio State 10

    That's Michigan's fourth consecutive win over its hated rival.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    MICHIGAN WINS IT!!!

    Will Howard's fourth-down pass falls incomplete and that's the ballgame folks! What a wild one at the Horseshoe!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown South Carolina!

    The Gamecocks have taken the lead on Clemson with just over a minute left in the game after LaNorris Sellers scrambled for his second touchdown of the day.

    South Carolina 17, Clemson 14

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michigan takes lead

    The Wolverines got down inside the OSU 3-yard line before settling for a short field goal by Dominic Zvada to take the lead.

    The Buckeyes are down 13-10 with 1 minute left in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    South Carolina on the march

    Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are driving and inside the red zone in Death Valley as the game hits the 2-minute mark. They're down 14-10 but in great position to win it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big run by Michigan!

    What a huge moment for the Wolverines! Kalel Mullings ran into a pile of bodies at the line before bouncing it outside for a 27-yard run into the red zone.

    There's just 2 minutes left in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    South Carolina adds FG

    The Gamecocks tacked on a field goal just past the midway point in the fourth quarter and they'll have it back after a three-and-out by the Tigers.

    Clemson 14, South Carolina 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Ohio State!

    The Wolverines had worked all the way down to the OSU 3-yard line, but Davis Warren made a huge mistake as they tried to get into the end zone. The QB underthrew his receiver and Jack Sawyer came down with the pick.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Clemson!

    The Gamecocks were driving and near the red zone, but Clemson's Khalil Barnes made an incredible diving interception on a LaNorris Sellers pass to get the ball back for the Tigers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 3Q: OSU 10, Michigan 10

    There weren't too many highlights in that third quarter as both coaches opted for more conservative playcalling after the turnovers. Michigan has the ball in its own territory as we head to the fourth quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Tennessee

    The Vols have found their rhythm in Nashville. Nico Iamaleava hit Mike Matthews for a 14-yard touchdown — Iamaleava's fourth TD pass of the day.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State misses FG

    The Buckeyes went with some timid playcalling after the interception and settled for another field goal attempt, which was pulled left by kicker Jayden Fielding.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes get it right back two plays later after Caleb Downs made a diving pick. Ohio State has a short field to work with after the turnover.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Michigan!

    Will Howard has made another huge mistake! The OSU QB didn't appear to see Michigan's Makari Paige dropping into coverage and it's another turnover for the Buckeyes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Buckeyes have the ball back and they're already in scoring position after a solid run by Quinshon Judkins.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, in Lubbock...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are back for the second half at the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes had a decent drive going, but it fizzled out just past midfield and they punted it over to Michigan.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Clemson!

    It's Cade Klubnik again with his legs! The quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and ran 18 yards for the score.

    Clemson 14, South Carolina 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Scoreboard update

    Here's where things stand as the first wave of games hits halftime:

    Scoreboard update
    Scoreboard update
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Tennessee!

    The Vols have found the end zone just before the half. Nico Iamaleava hit Miles Kitselman over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.

    Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 17

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Ohio State 10, Michigan 10

    The Wolverines were happy to just run out the clock with their final possession. The Buckeyes will have the ball when the teams return for the second half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes are finally in the end zone after struggling throughout the first half and it's freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith that gets it done. There's just 30 seconds left in the half.

    OSU 10, Michigan 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State on the march

    The Buckeyes have moved the ball over midfield as the first half winds to a close. We're under the 2-minute mark now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Tennessee!

    The Vols have tied things up in Nashville on a 86-yard catch and run by Dont'e Thornton.

    Tennessee 17, Vanderbilt 17

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michigan adds FG

    The Wolverines took advantage of a short field after a bad OSU punt and tacked on a 54-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada.

    Michigan 10, OSU 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU misses FG

    The Buckeyes had worked their way down to the red zone, but their drive fell apart there and Jayden Fielding missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.

    The good news for OSU is that Will Howard is back in the game after a brief injury scare.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Back-to-back picks in Tennessee!

    We have dueling interceptions in Nashville. One play after Diego Pavia threw a wild interception in the end zone, UT's Nico Iamaleava threw one of his own on a deep pass.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown South Carolina!

    The Gamecocks have responded as LaNorris Sellers capped off a 6-play, 75-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown scramble.

    Game on in Death Valley!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Michigan!

    Well, Michigan got its touchdown after all. The Wolverines take advantage of the short field after the turnover as Kalel Mullings plunges into the end zone for a TD.

    Michigan 7, Ohio State 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Michigan!

    What a huge mistake by Will Howard! The Ohio State QB clearly didn't see Michigan's Aamir Hall as the DB jumped the route and picked off the pass near the OSU goal line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Clemson!

    The Tigers are on the board first in Death Valley after this scramble by Cade Klubnik.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michigan stuffed at goal line!

    The Wolverines had worked their way all the way down to the 3-yard line but couldn't get a first down or touchdown on fourth-and-short. They'll turn it over to the Buckeyes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of Q1: Clemson 0, South Carolina 0

    We are still scoreless in Death Valley. The Gamecocks have the ball deep in their own territory and neither team has mounted much offensively.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Michigan is now in the red zone after a huge chunk play by quarterback Alex Orji.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Tennessee!

    The Vols are finally on the board after Vandy's hot start. Nico Iamaleava finds Dont'e Thornton on a crossing route for a 28-yard touchdown.

    Vanderbilt 14, Tennessee 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pick 6 by Northwestern!

    It's not the most important game of Week 14, but it's a highlight!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State starts with field goal

    The Buckeyes are on the board first after their drive fizzles out in the red zone.

    OSU 3, Michigan 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Things have gone very well for Vanderbilt so far. The Commodores returned the opening kickoff for a TD and then made it a 14-0 lead with a TD after recovering a Tennessee fumble.

    The No. 8 Vols are likely in the College Football Playoff with a win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are underway with our first wave of games!

    We'll mostly be following Ohio State vs. Michigan and South Carolina vs. Clemson in the early window, but we'll also drop in highlights from around the country.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What to watch: Week 14 college football viewing guide

    Here are the best games of college football's Week 14. (Bruno Rouby/Yahoo Sports)
