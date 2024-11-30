College football live scores, updates: Michigan at Ohio State, South Carolina at Clemson and more

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?
There’s a lot at stake for the
College Football Playoff and in the Big 12. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.
Here’s what we're watching the rest of the day.
(Scroll down for live updates . ) Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Notre Dame -7.5 | Total: 51.5
The Trojans can help salvage a frustrating season and potentially derail Notre Dame’s playoff hopes with an upset. The Irish are a very bad matchup for a USC defense that allows over five yards a carry. Notre Dame’s run game is one of the best in the country as Jeremiyah Love has turned into a home-run hitter. Love has 121 carries for 850 yards and 14 TDs.
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5
It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5
Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.
Live 41 updates Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:48 p.m. EST Interception Clemson!
The Gamecocks were driving and inside the red zone, but Clemson's Khalil Barnes picked off a LaNorris Sellers pass in a crucial moment in the fourth quarter.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. EST End of 3Q: OSU 10, Michigan 10
There weren't too many highlights in that third quarter as both coaches opted for more conservative playcalling after the turnovers. Michigan has the ball in its own territory as we head to the fourth quarter.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:36 p.m. EST Touchdown Tennessee
The Vols have found their rhythm in Nashville. Nico Iamaleava hit Mike Matthews for a 14-yard touchdown — Iamaleava's fourth TD pass of the day.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:33 p.m. EST Ohio State misses FG
The Buckeyes went with some timid playcalling after the interception and settled for another field goal attempt, which was pulled left by kicker Jayden Fielding.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. EST Interception Ohio State!
The Buckeyes get it right back two plays later after Caleb Downs made a diving pick. Ohio State has a short field to work with after the turnover.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:26 p.m. EST Interception Michigan!
Will Howard has made another huge mistake! The OSU QB didn't appear to see Michigan's Makari Paige dropping into coverage and it's another turnover for the Buckeyes.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:22 p.m. EST
The Buckeyes have the ball back and they're already in scoring position after a solid run by Quinshon Judkins.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:16 p.m. EST Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:14 p.m. EST
We are back for the second half at the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes had a decent drive going, but it fizzled out just past midfield and they punted it over to Michigan.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:09 p.m. EST Touchdown Clemson!
It's Cade Klubnik again with his legs! The quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and ran 18 yards for the score.
Clemson 14, South Carolina 7 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 2:03 p.m. EST Scoreboard update
Here's where things stand as the first wave of games hits halftime:
Scoreboard update Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:58 p.m. EST Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols have found the end zone just before the half. Nico Iamaleava hit Miles Kitselman over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.
Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 17 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:43 p.m. EST Halftime: Ohio State 10, Michigan 10
The Wolverines were happy to just run out the clock with their final possession. The Buckeyes will have the ball when the teams return for the second half.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:39 p.m. EST Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are finally in the end zone after struggling throughout the first half and it's freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith that gets it done. There's just 30 seconds left in the half.
OSU 10, Michigan 10 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:35 p.m. EST Ohio State on the march
The Buckeyes have moved the ball over midfield as the first half winds to a close. We're under the 2-minute mark now.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:32 p.m. EST Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols have tied things up in Nashville on a 86-yard catch and run by Dont'e Thornton.
Tennessee 17, Vanderbilt 17 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:29 p.m. EST Michigan adds FG
The Wolverines took advantage of a short field after a bad OSU punt and tacked on a 54-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada.
Michigan 10, OSU 3 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:16 p.m. EST OSU misses FG
The Buckeyes had worked their way down to the red zone, but their drive fell apart there and Jayden Fielding missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.
The good news for OSU is that Will Howard is back in the game after a brief injury scare.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 1:07 p.m. EST Back-to-back picks in Tennessee!
We have dueling interceptions in Nashville. One play after Diego Pavia threw a wild interception in the end zone, UT's Nico Iamaleava threw one of his own on a deep pass.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:59 p.m. EST Touchdown South Carolina!
The Gamecocks have responded as LaNorris Sellers capped off a 6-play, 75-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown scramble.
Game on in Death Valley!
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:56 p.m. EST Touchdown Michigan!
Well, Michigan got its touchdown after all. The Wolverines take advantage of the short field after the turnover as Kalel Mullings plunges into the end zone for a TD.
Michigan 7, Ohio State 3 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:55 p.m. EST Interception Michigan!
What a huge mistake by Will Howard! The Ohio State QB clearly didn't see Michigan's Aamir Hall as the DB jumped the route and picked off the pass near the OSU goal line.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:53 p.m. EST Touchdown Clemson!
The Tigers are on the board first in Death Valley after this scramble by Cade Klubnik.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:51 p.m. EST Michigan stuffed at goal line!
The Wolverines had worked their way all the way down to the 3-yard line but couldn't get a first down or touchdown on fourth-and-short. They'll turn it over to the Buckeyes.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. EST End of Q1: Clemson 0, South Carolina 0
We are still scoreless in Death Valley. The Gamecocks have the ball deep in their own territory and neither team has mounted much offensively.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:42 p.m. EST
Meanwhile, Michigan is now in the red zone after a huge chunk play by quarterback Alex Orji.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:39 p.m. EST Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols are finally on the board after Vandy's hot start. Nico Iamaleava finds Dont'e Thornton on a crossing route for a 28-yard touchdown.
Vanderbilt 14, Tennessee 7 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:32 p.m. EST Pick 6 by Northwestern!
It's not the most important game of Week 14, but it's a highlight!
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. EST Ohio State starts with field goal
The Buckeyes are on the board first after their drive fizzles out in the red zone.
OSU 3, Michigan 0 Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:26 p.m. EST
Things have gone very well for Vanderbilt so far. The Commodores returned the opening kickoff for a TD and then made it a 14-0 lead with a TD after recovering a Tennessee fumble.
The No. 8 Vols are likely in the College Football Playoff with a win.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 12:10 p.m. EST
We are underway with our first wave of games!
We'll mostly be following Ohio State vs. Michigan and South Carolina vs. Clemson in the early window, but we'll also drop in highlights from around the country.
Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. EST What to watch: Week 14 college football viewing guide Here are the best games of college football's Week 14. (Bruno Rouby/Yahoo Sports) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:52 a.m. EST Who's going bowling? These 16 teams still need to win in the final week of the regular season Click the photo above to read the story. (Michael Chang/Getty Images) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:47 a.m. EST Lose the Iron Bowl and the honeymoon will officially be over for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama Click the photo above to read the story. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:43 a.m. EST Rivalry Week means more this year than it ever has before Click the photo above to read the story. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:40 a.m. EST The making of the 12-team playoff: Inside the historic creation of the new college football postseason Click the photo to read the story. (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:38 a.m. EST Heisman Watch: Travis Hunter is now an even bigger favorite, but are his odds now too low? Click the photo above to read the story. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:36 a.m. EST Is there already a College Football Playoff controversy? Potential bye wracking nerves with 2 weeks left — 'The data doesn’t lie' The 12-team College Football Playoff has plenty of controversy already in its first year. (Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:32 a.m. EST 9 teams have a shot at the Big 12 title entering Week 14 Click the photo above to read the story. (G Fiume/Getty Images) Sat, November 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. EST
Good morning folks and welcome to our Week 14 live tracker!
We still have about a half hour before the first set of games kicks off, so here's some reading material from this week to get you ready for the action.