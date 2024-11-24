College football live scores, updates: Alabama at Oklahoma, Texas A&M at Auburn and more

The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.

The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.

The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muddy the conference title picture.

Will we see more upsets on Saturday night?