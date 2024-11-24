Yahoo Sports Staff
College football live scores, updates: Alabama at Oklahoma, Texas A&M at Auburn and more
The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.
The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.
The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muddy the conference title picture.
Will we see more upsets on Saturday night?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Notre Dame 49, Army 14
The dream season for Army comes to a crashing halt with a blowout loss to Notre Dame. That ends Army's undefeated season and likely playoff hopes, while the Irish continue their march toward the CFP.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Utah!
The Utes take the lead after two long runs by Luke Bottari got them in range and then Micah Bernard pushed his way into the end zone for the score.
We could have more Big 12 chaos tonight!
Utah 28, Iowa State 24
There it is!@Utah_Football takes the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/8BPEZ4qBR3
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas A&M settles for FG
The Aggies aren't able to do much with the ensuing possession and Randy Bond kicks a short field goal to cut into the Tigers' lead.
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Boise State 17, Wyoming 13
Boise State avoids the upset and Ashton Jeanty avoids major injury. Broncos get to 10-1 and are two wins away from securing a playoff spot.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Texas A&M!
What a huge mistake by Peyton Thorne! The Auburn QB didn't see an Aggie defender in zone coverage and it results in a tipped-ball interception by BJ Mayes.
The Aggies have the ball inside the red zone.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Alabama appeared to have a spectacular TD throw to Ryan Williams but it's called back on a very questionable illegal touch. Nothing going Bama's way today.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Wyoming turnover on downs
The Cowboys get sacked on 4th and 10 and Boise State will take over just inside 2 minutes.
Wyoming has one timeout left so this game is pretty close to over.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Utah!
The Utes are right back in it after a blocked punt was recovered for a touchdown by David Washington. They went for 2 and got it to cut the Cyclones' lead to 3 points.
Iowa State 24, Utah 21
BLOCKED PUNT TOUCHDOWN!!! 🙌
📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/W5abuOGXGw
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers took to the air like they did in the first quarter and it worked again to great effect. Payton Thorne connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 44-yard heave and then Jarquez Hunter scored on a goal line run to give Auburn back the lead.
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Auburn misses FG
The Tigers had a chance at retaking the lead, but Ian Vachon's 40-yard attempt misses the mark. We're still tied at 21 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Boise State!
While Ashton Jeanty did most of the work on that drive, Jambres Dubar finishes it with a 2-yard TD run to give the Broncos the lead.
Boise State 17, Wyoming 13 | 5:02 remaining
Scratch that Boise State has retaken the lead! pic.twitter.com/HEqAQY20f8
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jeanty is back
Good news, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is back in the game and running the ball well for the Broncos, who are trailing Wyoming 13-10 in the 4th quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies have tied it up at 21 after a deep pass from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas. It's a 73-yard catch and run TD for Thomas — his second of the game.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 21
NOAH THOMAS. 73 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ClTwD4ruzw
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oklahoma pick 6!
Another disaster for Alabama's Jalen Milroe! Kip Lewis jumps in front of his pass and runs 49 yards to the house. Oklahoma is all over the Tide in this one.
Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
Kip doesn't like teams from Alabama...@KipLewis9 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/jCLU5BjI6G
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Iowa State
The Cyclones pound it into the end zone on fourth down at the goal line with a tush push.
ISU 24, Utah 13
Becht for 6️⃣ 🔥@CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/gPyq6i7dt9
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Oklahoma!
Xavier Robinson cashes in on the turnover with a 1-yard TD plunge, and the Sooners have No. 7 Alabama on MAJOR upset watch.
Oklahoma 17, Alabama 3
OKLAHOMA TAKES A 17-3 LEAD ON ALABAMA!!! pic.twitter.com/ZNfpIgPt11
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies are right back in this thing after another lengthy drive culminates in a touchdown throw from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas.
Game on in Auburn!
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 14
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oklahoma interception!
OU's Eli Bowen picks off Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on a simple screen pass attempt. Sooners return it inside the 15 and they are in business to start the 2nd half.
He's a freshman 🗣️#OUDNA | @EliBowen12 pic.twitter.com/XuzgkiO7Dt
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile, Boise State could be in trouble at Wyoming. It's tied up in the third quarter and star running back Ashton Jeanty just went to the medical tent.
Boise State is not having a good time at the moment pic.twitter.com/jVcsaBE2nR
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame
That was fast. Notre Dame scores on its first play from scrimmage of the second half.
Jeremiyah Love goes 68 yards to the house for his 3rd TD of the day. The rout is on at Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame 35, Army 7
Look at the WHEELS on Jeremiyah Love! 💨
📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7dDwRDfCku
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oklahoma takes lead on Alabama!
Xavier Robinson reaches past the goal line for the game's first touchdown, and the Sooners are in front of No. 7 Alabama late in the 1st half.
Oklahoma 10, Alabama 3
X gon' give us the lead 🗣️#OUDNA | @xavierrobinson0 pic.twitter.com/vxWfdJOIxk
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7
The Aggies were listless and unable to slow down the Tigers early, but they've since recovered and will have the ball first after the halftime break.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Iowa State 17, Utah 13
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies are finally on the board after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that bled almost 9 minutes off the clock. In the end, it's Terry Bussey stretching the ball over the goal line.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Army 7
Notre Dame misses a 48-yard field goal try to close out the first half. Even so, the Irish are dominating this one against undefeated Army.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Iowa State takes lead on Utah
The Cyclones have retaken the lead in Salt Lake City after a long touchdown drive capped off by this run by Carson Hansen.
Iowa State to the endzone! 😤 @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/7DF7Rsoicv
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Jadarian Price finishes the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Irish are in total control with under a minute to go in the first half.
2️⃣4️⃣@Jadarian15 💪#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/YteSlKdeWv
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Utah takes lead on Iowa State
Meanwhile, the Utes just took the lead in Salt Lake City on a pick 6 by Lander Barton. The Cyclones need a win to stay in the Big 12 title picture.
LANDER BARTON PICK 6!!!!!!!!
📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes | @BartonLander pic.twitter.com/kf2nartJiF
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers are now up three scores and it's Cam Coleman with his second touchdown catch of the night! KeAndre Lambert-Smith did most of the work on the drive with a 60-yard catch and run to get the Tigers into the red zone.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 0
Cam Coleman is the real deal pic.twitter.com/vVRW9ULDRX
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame gets the ball back, scores TD
The goal line stop didn't end up doing Army much good. It went 3-and-out, punted the ball away, and Notre Dame took the ball right down field for a touchdown on a 14-yard Jeremiyah Love run.
Notre Dame 21, Army 7
We love Love 🫶 #GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/z240vvacvS
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception Auburn!
Texas A&M had pieced together another decent drive, but Marcel Reed misfired on a throw across the middle and Auburn's Jerrin Thompson came down with it.
That ball belongs to @jerrin_thompson ❌
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/G0n6gbTEQy
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame stuffed on 4th and goal!
Army's defense comes up with a huge stop on Jeremiyah Love's 4th down run from the 1-yard line. That keeps it a 7-point game in the 2nd quarter.
Defense makes the STAND at the goal line 🫡
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Rd0kqZ5GD0
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers double their lead on a bomb from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman. That's a 63-yard touchdown for Auburn.
Auburn 14, Texas A&M 0
THORNE TO COLEMAN. 63 YARDS. https://t.co/me1iRgQArD pic.twitter.com/zf5rKQbk7U
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas A&M misses FG
Texas A&M had cobbled together a respectable drive to get into field goal range, but Randy Bond couldn't make the long attempt so Auburn is still up 7-0.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Army!
QB Bryson Daily runs it in from the 4-yard line and the Black Knights are on the board at Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame 14, Army 7
Daily with the tough yards for six 💪💪
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/6jjx2EVQ3e
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Army marching into enemy territory
Army has its best drive of the day going, and it's very on brand with a bunch of runs and eating up a lot of clock. The ball is inside the Notre Dame 20 as the 1st quarter ends.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ashton Jeanty adds to TD total
The Boise State running back has already found the end zone, bolting for a 61-yard touchdown early in the Broncos' game against Wyoming. That's No. 27 for him on the year.
ASHTON JEANTY 61-YARD HOUSE CALL 📞🔥
(via @BroncoSportsFB)pic.twitter.com/C9lroNMQog
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame blocks a punt, scores a TD!
After an Army drive went nowhere, Notre Dame blocked the punt and took over at the Army 7-yard line.
Three plays later, Jeremiyah Love is in the end zone for another Irish score. Disastrous start for the Black Knights.
Notre Dame 14, Army 0
BY MAKING PLAYS IN THE BX#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/SKXx1p1n44
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame strikes first vs. Army!
In another massive matchup today, No. 6 Notre Dame starts the game with a touchdown.
Riley Leonard threw a 28-yard laser to Jordan Faison for the score.
Notre Dame 7, Army 0
1️⃣3️⃣ ➡️ 6️⃣#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/VOVVrrJnR6
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Here's the Hail Mary attempt, which was caught by BYU's Chase Roberts. Jake Retzlaff just didn't throw it far enough.
THE HAIL MARY IS CAUGHT BUT SHORT!!! NOW IT’S OVER! pic.twitter.com/6YKf0zEUrR
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: ASU 28, BYU 23
BYU completes the long Hail Mary attempt but the receiver is brought down just short of the goal line.
The Cougars fall for a second straight week and the Big 12 title picture is a mess.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
One second left for BYU
The officials are ruling that the ball hit the ground with a single second left on the clock, so the Cougars will have a shot at a Hail Mary in Tempe.
They're still trying to get the fans off the field.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Kansas 37, Colorado 21
- Yahoo Sports Staff
They are reviewing the last play of the game. There's a chance the official will put a second left on the clock and BYU will have a shot at a Hail Mary.
In the meantime, ASU fans have stormed the field and will need to clear off if the game does continue.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Penn State 26, Minnesota 25
Penn State goes for it on 4th and 1 with under 30 seconds and converts on a pass to Tyler Warren to seal it. No. 4 Penn State hangs on to improve to 10-1, keeping its playoff hopes alive.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception ASU!
BYU's Jake Retzlaff overthrows his receiver and ASU's Javan Robinson comes down with it! The DB returned it all the way down inside the BYU 10-yard line.
We're under a minute left now.
PANDEMONIUM FOR ARIZONA STATE AS THEY GET THE CLUTCH INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/TpwHQpIEIw
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
BYU driving
The Cougars are past midfield now with just over a minute left in the game. They're trailing 28-23, so they'll have to get into the end zone to win it.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Colorado stuffed!
Meanwhile, Kansas is up 16 and just stopped Colorado on fourth and long to take over on downs.
STOPPED ON 4TH & 21 ❌@KU_Football shuts down Colorado again 😱 pic.twitter.com/DyrRUnyFPE
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State converts on 4th down
The Nittany Lions moved the chains on 4th and 1 with a QB sneak. That brings us to the 2-minute timeout with Penn State leading by a point. Minnesota only has one timeout left.
Penn State converts on fourth down pic.twitter.com/89GLhsgnGk
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 23, 2024