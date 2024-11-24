Advertisement
Live

College football live scores, updates: Alabama at Oklahoma, Texas A&M at Auburn and more

yahoo sports staff

The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.

The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.

The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muddy the conference title picture.

Will we see more upsets on Saturday night?

Live137 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Notre Dame 49, Army 14

    The dream season for Army comes to a crashing halt with a blowout loss to Notre Dame. That ends Army's undefeated season and likely playoff hopes, while the Irish continue their march toward the CFP.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Utah!

    The Utes take the lead after two long runs by Luke Bottari got them in range and then Micah Bernard pushed his way into the end zone for the score.

    We could have more Big 12 chaos tonight!

    Utah 28, Iowa State 24

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas A&M settles for FG

    The Aggies aren't able to do much with the ensuing possession and Randy Bond kicks a short field goal to cut into the Tigers' lead.

    Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Boise State 17, Wyoming 13

    Boise State avoids the upset and Ashton Jeanty avoids major injury. Broncos get to 10-1 and are two wins away from securing a playoff spot.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Texas A&M!

    What a huge mistake by Peyton Thorne! The Auburn QB didn't see an Aggie defender in zone coverage and it results in a tipped-ball interception by BJ Mayes.

    The Aggies have the ball inside the red zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Alabama appeared to have a spectacular TD throw to Ryan Williams but it's called back on a very questionable illegal touch. Nothing going Bama's way today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wyoming turnover on downs

    The Cowboys get sacked on 4th and 10 and Boise State will take over just inside 2 minutes.

    Wyoming has one timeout left so this game is pretty close to over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Utah!

    The Utes are right back in it after a blocked punt was recovered for a touchdown by David Washington. They went for 2 and got it to cut the Cyclones' lead to 3 points.

    Iowa State 24, Utah 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Auburn!

    The Tigers took to the air like they did in the first quarter and it worked again to great effect. Payton Thorne connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 44-yard heave and then Jarquez Hunter scored on a goal line run to give Auburn back the lead.

    Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Auburn misses FG

    The Tigers had a chance at retaking the lead, but Ian Vachon's 40-yard attempt misses the mark. We're still tied at 21 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Boise State!

    While Ashton Jeanty did most of the work on that drive, Jambres Dubar finishes it with a 2-yard TD run to give the Broncos the lead.

    Boise State 17, Wyoming 13 | 5:02 remaining

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jeanty is back

    Good news, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is back in the game and running the ball well for the Broncos, who are trailing Wyoming 13-10 in the 4th quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas A&M!

    The Aggies have tied it up at 21 after a deep pass from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas. It's a 73-yard catch and run TD for Thomas — his second of the game.

    Auburn 21, Texas A&M 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oklahoma pick 6!

    Another disaster for Alabama's Jalen Milroe! Kip Lewis jumps in front of his pass and runs 49 yards to the house. Oklahoma is all over the Tide in this one.

    Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Iowa State

    The Cyclones pound it into the end zone on fourth down at the goal line with a tush push.

    ISU 24, Utah 13

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Oklahoma!

    Xavier Robinson cashes in on the turnover with a 1-yard TD plunge, and the Sooners have No. 7 Alabama on MAJOR upset watch.

    Oklahoma 17, Alabama 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas A&M!

    The Aggies are right back in this thing after another lengthy drive culminates in a touchdown throw from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas.

    Game on in Auburn!

    Auburn 21, Texas A&M 14

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oklahoma interception!

    OU's Eli Bowen picks off Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on a simple screen pass attempt. Sooners return it inside the 15 and they are in business to start the 2nd half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, Boise State could be in trouble at Wyoming. It's tied up in the third quarter and star running back Ashton Jeanty just went to the medical tent.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame

    That was fast. Notre Dame scores on its first play from scrimmage of the second half.

    Jeremiyah Love goes 68 yards to the house for his 3rd TD of the day. The rout is on at Yankee Stadium.

    Notre Dame 35, Army 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oklahoma takes lead on Alabama!

    Xavier Robinson reaches past the goal line for the game's first touchdown, and the Sooners are in front of No. 7 Alabama late in the 1st half.

    Oklahoma 10, Alabama 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7

    The Aggies were listless and unable to slow down the Tigers early, but they've since recovered and will have the ball first after the halftime break.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Iowa State 17, Utah 13

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas A&M!

    The Aggies are finally on the board after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that bled almost 9 minutes off the clock. In the end, it's Terry Bussey stretching the ball over the goal line.

    Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Army 7

    Notre Dame misses a 48-yard field goal try to close out the first half. Even so, the Irish are dominating this one against undefeated Army.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Iowa State takes lead on Utah

    The Cyclones have retaken the lead in Salt Lake City after a long touchdown drive capped off by this run by Carson Hansen.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Jadarian Price finishes the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Irish are in total control with under a minute to go in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Utah takes lead on Iowa State

    Meanwhile, the Utes just took the lead in Salt Lake City on a pick 6 by Lander Barton. The Cyclones need a win to stay in the Big 12 title picture.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Auburn!

    The Tigers are now up three scores and it's Cam Coleman with his second touchdown catch of the night! KeAndre Lambert-Smith did most of the work on the drive with a 60-yard catch and run to get the Tigers into the red zone.

    Auburn 21, Texas A&M 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame gets the ball back, scores TD

    The goal line stop didn't end up doing Army much good. It went 3-and-out, punted the ball away, and Notre Dame took the ball right down field for a touchdown on a 14-yard Jeremiyah Love run.

    Notre Dame 21, Army 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Auburn!

    Texas A&M had pieced together another decent drive, but Marcel Reed misfired on a throw across the middle and Auburn's Jerrin Thompson came down with it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame stuffed on 4th and goal!

    Army's defense comes up with a huge stop on Jeremiyah Love's 4th down run from the 1-yard line. That keeps it a 7-point game in the 2nd quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Auburn!

    The Tigers double their lead on a bomb from Payton Thorne to Cam Coleman. That's a 63-yard touchdown for Auburn.

    Auburn 14, Texas A&M 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas A&M misses FG

    Texas A&M had cobbled together a respectable drive to get into field goal range, but Randy Bond couldn't make the long attempt so Auburn is still up 7-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Army!

    QB Bryson Daily runs it in from the 4-yard line and the Black Knights are on the board at Yankee Stadium.

    Notre Dame 14, Army 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Army marching into enemy territory

    Army has its best drive of the day going, and it's very on brand with a bunch of runs and eating up a lot of clock. The ball is inside the Notre Dame 20 as the 1st quarter ends.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ashton Jeanty adds to TD total

    The Boise State running back has already found the end zone, bolting for a 61-yard touchdown early in the Broncos' game against Wyoming. That's No. 27 for him on the year.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame blocks a punt, scores a TD!

    After an Army drive went nowhere, Notre Dame blocked the punt and took over at the Army 7-yard line.

    Three plays later, Jeremiyah Love is in the end zone for another Irish score. Disastrous start for the Black Knights.

    Notre Dame 14, Army 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame strikes first vs. Army!

    In another massive matchup today, No. 6 Notre Dame starts the game with a touchdown.

    Riley Leonard threw a 28-yard laser to Jordan Faison for the score.

    Notre Dame 7, Army 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's the Hail Mary attempt, which was caught by BYU's Chase Roberts. Jake Retzlaff just didn't throw it far enough.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: ASU 28, BYU 23

    BYU completes the long Hail Mary attempt but the receiver is brought down just short of the goal line.

    The Cougars fall for a second straight week and the Big 12 title picture is a mess.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    One second left for BYU

    The officials are ruling that the ball hit the ground with a single second left on the clock, so the Cougars will have a shot at a Hail Mary in Tempe.

    They're still trying to get the fans off the field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Kansas 37, Colorado 21

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    They are reviewing the last play of the game. There's a chance the official will put a second left on the clock and BYU will have a shot at a Hail Mary.

    In the meantime, ASU fans have stormed the field and will need to clear off if the game does continue.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Penn State 26, Minnesota 25

    Penn State goes for it on 4th and 1 with under 30 seconds and converts on a pass to Tyler Warren to seal it. No. 4 Penn State hangs on to improve to 10-1, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception ASU!

    BYU's Jake Retzlaff overthrows his receiver and ASU's Javan Robinson comes down with it! The DB returned it all the way down inside the BYU 10-yard line.

    We're under a minute left now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    BYU driving

    The Cougars are past midfield now with just over a minute left in the game. They're trailing 28-23, so they'll have to get into the end zone to win it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colorado stuffed!

    Meanwhile, Kansas is up 16 and just stopped Colorado on fourth and long to take over on downs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State converts on 4th down

    The Nittany Lions moved the chains on 4th and 1 with a QB sneak. That brings us to the 2-minute timeout with Penn State leading by a point. Minnesota only has one timeout left.