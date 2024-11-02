College football live scores, games, updates: Ohio State at Penn State and more

Week 10 isn't set up to be a banger, but it does feature one of the biggest matchups of the year.

No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten matchup to kick off the day. The Buckeyes already have a conference loss, so another one on Saturday would be crippling in their hunt for the Big Ten title. As for the Nittany Lions, everybody is aware of James Franklin's struggles in big-time matchups. A win over Ohio State would be huge for him and it'd go a long way toward securing a spot in the playoff for PSU.

Here are the biggest games on Saturday.

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: Ohio State -3.5 | Total: 45.5

The status of Penn State QB Drew Allar was in question all week, but he'll reportedly start in the Big Ten showdown. No matter who is at quarterback, Saturday’s contest is the best test for a new-look Penn State offense that was abysmal against top opponents in 2023. The Buckeyes are dealing with their own injuries on the offensive line and struggled to put away Nebraska last week.

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Ole Miss -7 | Total: 53.5

After scoring at least 40 points in each of its non-conference games, Ole Miss hasn’t scored more than 27 against an SEC opponent. For Arkansas, the key is turnovers. The Razorbacks have had multiple turnovers in half of their games this season, and they’re 1-3 in those contests. They will also likely be playing without RB Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -14.5 | Total: 45.5

Is this the biggest game remaining for the Ducks? Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel is one of the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy and the Ducks haven't scored fewer than 31 points against an FBS opponent this season. Michigan got some unfortunate news on Friday as star cornerback Will Johnson will reportedly miss the game. The Wolverines went back to Davis Warren at QB, but have struggled scoring points regardless of who is under center.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Clemson -10.5 | Total: 62.5

Week 10 is a great chance to check in on Clemson if you haven’t watched the Tigers much since their Week 1 blowout loss to Georgia. QB Cade Klubnik is now the No. 5 favorite for the Heisman and the receiving corps is deep. Cardinals QB Tyler Shough has thrown for 2,348 yards through eight games and has 20 TDs and five interceptions.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ACC Network | Line: SMU -7.5 | Total: 58.5

The Panthers got some good news Wednesday when coach Pat Narduzzi said QB Eli Holstein would be able to play against the Mustangs. SMU is dealing with its own QB injury issues. Kevin Jennings is officially listed as questionable but says he’ll be ready to go Saturday in what's a massive game in the ACC standings.