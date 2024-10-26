College football live scores, games, updates: Notre Dame vs. Navy and more

Week 9 features five matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

It’s the most ranked matchups so far this season, which means we could be in store for another great Saturday of college football.

Here’s what we're keeping an eye on today. All times are Eastern and all odds are from BetMGM.

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Notre Dame -12.5 | Total: 51.5

The Midshipmen have been absolutely dominant in their 6-0 start. Navy’s 44.8 points per game is fourth in the country and opponents are averaging just 19.7 points a contest. Granted, Notre Dame is by far the toughest team Navy has seen this season. The Fighting Irish continue to deal with injuries as they're down five starters.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -21.5 | Total: 54.5

Oddsmakers clearly like Oregon as the Illini are the last remaining currently ranked team on Oregon’s schedule. Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Jordan James will contend with an Illinois defense that's giving up just 18 points per game and has forced 13 turnovers.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Alabama -16.5 | Total: 51.5

The Tigers’ chances of an upset could be tough with QB Brady Cook and leading rusher Nate Noel potentially missing the game with injuries. Former Arizona State and Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne appears in line to get the start against an Alabama team that's desperate to bounce back from its second loss of the season last week to Tennessee.

Time: 4:15 p.m. | TV: SEC Network | Line: Texas -18.5 | Total: 53.5

The newly ranked Commodores get the Longhorns at home three weeks after pulling off a huge upset over Alabama. Can Vandy shock the world again? A lot will depend on the play of dual-threat QB Diego Pavia, who faces a Texas team coming off an ugly loss to Georgia a week ago.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 53.5

These are the only teams without an SEC loss this season, so the winner will have an inside track to the conference title game. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has been one of the most productive QBs in the nation so far, and he'll face an A&M defense that has defended the pass very well.