College football live scores, games, updates: Michigan at Ohio State, South Carolina at Clemson and more

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?

There’s a lot at stake for the College Football Playoff and in the Big 12. Rivalry week only features two games between ranked teams, but don’t let that make you think it won’t be an entertaining weekend of football. Just look at what happened in Week 13 when three SEC teams in the hunt for the playoff all lost to unranked opponents on the road.

Here’s what to watch for Week 14. (All times are Eastern and all odds are from BetMGM.)

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: Ohio State -21 | Total: 43.5

There’s no better opportunity than now for Ryan Day to finally get a win over Michigan. The Wolverines have won three straight games after Ohio State took down the Wolverines eight straight times from 2012 through 2019. We can envision Michigan’s defense making it tough for Ohio State’s offense to move the ball but it’s hard to see how Michigan’s offense does much of anything against Ohio State.

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Clemson -2.5 | Total: 49.5

The Gamecocks have been fantastic over the second half of the season, but their 27-3 loss to Ole Miss will probably end up being a playoff dealbreaker. Clemson is still alive for the ACC title, but the Tigers need help and this rivalry game has no impact on that. Clemson is only in the ACC title game against SMU if Miami loses at Syracuse.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Notre Dame -7.5 | Total: 51.5

The Trojans can help salvage a frustrating season and potentially derail Notre Dame’s playoff hopes with an upset. The Irish are a very bad matchup for a USC defense that allows over five yards a carry. Notre Dame’s run game is one of the best in the country as Jeremiyah Love has turned into a home-run hitter. Love has 121 carries for 850 yards and 14 TDs.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -5.5 | Total: 48.5

It’s fantastic that these two longtime rivals are finally playing each other again. And it’s made even better by the stakes. The winner will play Georgia for the SEC title on Dec. 7. The Longhorns and Aggies haven’t played since 2011, when Texas needed a late field goal in College Station for a 27-25 win. That was A&M’s final game in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Iowa State -3 | Total: 51.5

Farmageddon has serious Big 12 title implications. Both teams are alive for the conference title, though Kansas State will know by kickoff if it still has a chance. If there’s a four-way tie at 7-2, Iowa State is in the Big 12 title game against Arizona State. If the Cyclones lose, they’re out of the title race.