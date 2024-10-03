Buccaneers vs. Falcons Thursday Night Football score, live updates: Tampa Bay and Atlanta face off in NFC South clash

A win for either team would be a big early statement in the NFC South race

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off with a huge clash in the NFC South between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. The 3-1 Buccaneers can take a big leap in the division race with a win over the 2-2 Falcons and a mini-bye week before visiting the 2-2 Saints in Week 6. The Falcons beat the Saints last week, and could get an early leg up in the division with wins over both Tampa Bay and New Orleans as the season passes the quarter mark.

Baker Mayfield is enjoying a resurgence in Tampa Bay this season, heading into Week 5 second in the NFL in touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who'd been a limited participant in practice Monday and Tuesday with calf and knee injuries, was not listed on Wednesday's injury report and is expected to be a go for Thursday Night Football. For Atlanta, offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee) and running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) were full participants in practice Wednesday after limited participation earlier in the week.