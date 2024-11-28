Live
Bears vs. Lions score, live updates: Detroit hosts Thanksgiving Day matchup as big favorite over Chicago
Caleb Williams and Co. head to Detroit to take on the Lions and their electric offense
For much of the 21st century, the early Thanksgiving Day NFL game has been about which team is going to Detroit to beat the Lions. In their traditional 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff slot, the Lions are 5-18 since 2000, and have lost their last seven games on Thanksgiving Day. This year feels a bit different, though, with 10-1 Detroit bringing the league's best team — according to Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab's NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 13 — to the table, hoping for a feast against the 4-7 Chicago Bears.
The Lions were last seen on Sunday making short work of the Colts in a 24-6 win — Detroit's sixth victory by double-digits this season. Chicago, meanwhile, lost a 30-27 overtime thriller to the Vikings, a game in which Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in arguably his best outing of the season. The last time these two franchises met on Thanksgiving Day was back in 2021, a 16-14 Bears win. The Lions went on to finish 3-13-1 that season in Jared Goff's first year in Detroit.
How to watch Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field | Detroit
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo
Even down 10 points, Caleb Williams keeps pushing
Caleb making something out of nothing
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7WDhOQgT5p
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Detroit misses the field goal
Jake Bates has made three field goals today, but his fourth goes wide right. It's still 23-13, with Detroit's lead a little slimmer than they'd like.
Jameson Williams flagged for taunting
Lions receiver Jameson Williams got a little too chirpy after a short gain, taunting defensive back Tyrique Stevenson and tossing the ball into Stevenson's face. The unsportsmanlike conduct flag moved things back to second-and-22 for Detroit.
Jameson Williams flagged for taunting after this play 😬 pic.twitter.com/YIVo25F82m
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2024
DJ Reader gets the massive sack on Caleb Williams
DJ Reader gets his second sack of the game on Caleb Williams, resulting in a loss of 11 yards. Williams' next pass is incomplete (and nearly intercepted), and the Bears will have to punt...again.
Anotha one for @Djread98#CHIvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/aHYa9RDRRT
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2024
Keenan Allen is down after that last play, but it's unclear if there's a serious injury or not. Allen has both of Chicago's touchdowns today, and would be a huge loss for the Bears offense if he's ruled out.
Caleb Williams finds Keenan Allen for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion is no good
Chicago is determined to make this a game worth watching, with Caleb Williams connecting with Keenan Allen for the second touchdown of the day.
Keenan with ANOTHER ONE.
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cGU2l0zuTd
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
But the Bears fail to get the two-point conversion, and the score stays at 23-13.
Big 29-yard gain for D'Andre Swift
Swift shedding tackles left and right
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9sCrqW9oUL
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Goff and LaPorta connect for their second touchdown
Jared Goff fakes the pitch to the backfield and finds an open Sam LaPorta for their second touchdown connection of the day. Detroit takes a 23-7 lead.
A second helping for LaPorta! 🦃🦃
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OhCZYBGqT5
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Jameson Williams with the hurdle to get the Lions into the red zone
THE HURDLE FROM JAMO 🫢
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XPp52D9ZiJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Caleb Williams' touchdown pass is all the more impressive given that it came right after an awkward tackle from Jack Campbell. Williams' legs were bent back at an awkward angle on his way down, but he seems to be doing just fine — and has gotten Chicago within nine points.
ouch pic.twitter.com/dYn7sPdQgd
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 28, 2024
Bears bring the score to 16-7 with an excellent touchdown throw from Williams
Caleb Williams hit Keenan Allen again with a massive 31-yard touchdown strike, cutting through Detroit's deficit. Chicago is still in this thing.
Caleb steps up in the pocket and throws a strike to Keenan for 6 🔥
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PcoqjgG4yZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
With the second half underway, Caleb Williams gets off a big throw to pull Chicago out of a tough spot
It looked like things were off to a tough start for the Bears, with Caleb Williams getting sacked by Lions lineman DJ Reader and his next pass falling incomplete. But at third-and-15, Williams connected with Keenan Allen for an 18 yard gain, getting the first down and proving that the Bears have some life.
Heck of a play by Caleb
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dl7sET4AGd
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Two Lions injuries to open the second half
#Lions Injury Update:
DL Levi Onwuzurike, Hamstring, Out
DL Josh Paschal (Knee) has been downgraded to Out
— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 28, 2024
With seconds left in the half, Chicago tried its best to get the ball down the field
It was all hands on deck for the Bears (and the Lions' defense), but Caleb Williams' last-second pass was incomplete. Chicago will get the ball first to start the second half.
lol pic.twitter.com/8NMEM2OnIa
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2024
Lions-Bears heads into halftime with Detroit holding a 16-0 lead.
Although Chicago got the turnover, the Bears were unable to get the ball down the field before the half expired. Detroit leads, 16-0, as the teams head into the locker room.
It's been all Detroit in this first half, with the Lions holding the ball for 23 of the 30 minutes and converting on all but one of their drives.
HALF: @Lions pitching a shutout so far on Thanksgiving. #CHIvsDET pic.twitter.com/BxhXZoqgSc
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Chicago finally gets a first down
Right after forcing the fumble, the Bears finally get their first first down of the game, with Caleb Williams throwing to Cole Kmet for a 14 yard gain.
The Bears pick up their first 1st down of the game with 52 seconds remaining in the first half. pic.twitter.com/3LIaZnvMSg
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2024
Chicago gets their second first down shortly afterwards, off an illegal contact penalty on Detroit. We'll take it!
Fumble! Jahmyr Gibbs lets the ball get loose and Chicago recovers
With the turnover, the Bears will now get the ball back at their own six yard line. Is the tide finally turning for Chicago?
Tyrique Stevenson forces the fumble and the @ChicagoBears get a huge turnover
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cLC8OHrwHY
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Bears fail to convert on fourth down
Chicago goes for it on fourth-and-three, but Caleb Williams' pass to D'Andre Swift is incomplete and the Bears will turn over on downs at Chicago's 37 yard line. Williams wants the the pass interference flag, but the refs let the play stand. Poor Chicago can't get any wins today.
And another Detroit field goal
The Lions have taken a commanding 16-0 lead, but they've now had to settle for three field goals where they could have gotten touchdowns. The Bears defense is doing its job well, and Detroit might be a little annoyed that it can't quite get into the end zone.
Jahmyr Gibbs picks up 28 yards off an electric run
Sonic lookin' real fast
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uBqh0jaRkd
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Another three-and-out for the Bears
Chicago's struggles continue, as Caleb Williams' pocket collapses and his awkward pass towards Rome Odunze hits the ground. So far, the Bears have nine plays off of three drives.
Detroit settles for another field goal
At 3rd & goal, Goff is forced to slide under pressure with Bears lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. getting the sack.
.@GervonDexter gets to Goff on 3rd down 😤
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS pic.twitter.com/Mz8S2Nkkp6
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2024
Jake Bates kicks another field goal and the Lions are up 13-0.
Lions pick up 45 yards off a pass/penalty combo
Jared Goff finds Tim Patrick for a 30 yard gain, and then takes the contact for a roughing the passer penalty. Detroit then gets an additional 15 yards tacked on the end of the play as a result.
3⃣0⃣ yards to TP + 15 more on the penalty 💪#CHIvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/9HShUzAhmO
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2024
Aidan Hutchinson is feeling the Thanksgiving spirit at the Lions game
Star Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has been out since October after breaking his leg, is at Ford Field today in a holiday mood.
Hutch in the holiday spirit 💙 pic.twitter.com/CGSOMr748V
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Offensive pass interference puts Chicago back to third and 14
It's been a tough game so far for the Bears, and a penalty doesn't help. Chicago TE Cole Kmet gets flagged for offensive pass interference, putting the Bears at 3rd & 14.
On that next down, Caleb Williams sprints around some crazy pressure, but is forced to throw the ball away, and Chicago will punt.
Sam LaPorta holds on for the touchdown to open the second quarter
Detroit TE Sam LaPorta makes the tricky catch in the first seconds of the second quarter, and the Lions are up 10-0 over the Bears.
Goff to LaPorta for a Thanksgiving tuddy! 🦃
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tcGqUrCowX
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Big play from Amon-Ra St. Brown holds off a Detroit punt
Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 29-yard pass, getting the first down and keeping the drive alive.
The connection that just keeps on giving
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TbK022VUk4
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Chicago's challenge is unsuccessful
Matt Eberflus thinks that the call on Jameson Williams' incomplete pass is narrow enough to challenge, but instead wastes his challenge flag in the first quarter. Lions keep the ball.
Chaos as Jameson Williams lets the ball get loose
Lions receiver Jameson Williams lost control of the ball as he was coming down with the catch. Bears think it's a fumble, but refs rule it an incomplete pass because he never quite had control.
Chicago is challenging the ruling.
Was this a fumble or incomplete? 🤔
A BIG hit from Jonathan Owens knocked it loose 😤 pic.twitter.com/vLu5STOoIJ
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2024
DJ Moore shaken up after a tough hit
Bears receiver DJ Moore hit the ground hard after a tough hit from the Lions, with the pass intended for him sailing out of bounds. Hopefully Moore is ok.
Lions kickoff goes through the uprights
Detroit kicker Jake Bates kicks off, getting back to doink off the posts and through the uprights, and Bears will start their first drive with a touchback. Three more points for the Lions?
KICKOFF DOINK
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X3qa5hXlgB
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Lions settle for a field goal on the opening drive
After a few incomplete passes in the red zone, Detroit takes a 3-0 led over the Bears off the opening drive.
Opening drive ends with 3⃣#CHIvsDET | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/1sUE8SBLeD
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2024
Penei Sewell's trick play falls a little short
A Lions play led to offensive tackle Penei Sewell getting the ball, poised for a potential touchdown throw. Unfortunately, Sewell was under pressure before he could get the throw off, and lost a few yards. What could have been.
Penei Sewell tried it 😅
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tPb5KRWNCr
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Lions are moving the ball down the field early, with a great catch from Amon-Ra St. Brown
Goff and Amon-Ra go together like turkey and gravy
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4y8pxvYwop
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Bears-Lions starts off with a smooth rendition of the anthem on saxophone
This saxophone rendition of the National Anthem World from Mike Phillips is INCREDIBLE. 🎷
📺: #CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qeTkQjLThS
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
John Madden's Thanksgiving turducken lives on
It's been more than 25 years since John Madden infamously tried a turducken — a duck, stuffed into a chicken, stuffed into a turkey — live on air in honor of Thanksgiving.
Madden died in 2021, but the tradition lives on: The three NFL Thanksgiving games will all use a special coin for the coin flip, featuring Madden's face on one side and a six-legged turducken on the other.
In honor of #MaddenThanksgiving, a special coin featuring John Madden and a six-legged turducken will be used for the coin toss before each Thanksgiving game. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HV3UBXaK4O
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024
Madden is also being honored with a patch on the team's uniforms.
Honoring the great John Madden on our uniforms today. #MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/u7kT4VS4W5
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2024