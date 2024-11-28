Advertisement
Live

Bears vs. Lions score, live updates: Detroit hosts Thanksgiving Day matchup as big favorite over Chicago

Caleb Williams and Co. head to Detroit to take on the Lions and their electric offense

yahoo sports staff

For much of the 21st century, the early Thanksgiving Day NFL game has been about which team is going to Detroit to beat the Lions. In their traditional 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff slot, the Lions are 5-18 since 2000, and have lost their last seven games on Thanksgiving Day. This year feels a bit different, though, with 10-1 Detroit bringing the league's best team — according to Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab's NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 13 — to the table, hoping for a feast against the 4-7 Chicago Bears.

The Lions were last seen on Sunday making short work of the Colts in a 24-6 win — Detroit's sixth victory by double-digits this season. Chicago, meanwhile, lost a 30-27 overtime thriller to the Vikings, a game in which Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in arguably his best outing of the season. The last time these two franchises met on Thanksgiving Day was back in 2021, a 16-14 Bears win. The Lions went on to finish 3-13-1 that season in Jared Goff's first year in Detroit.

  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

  • Location: Ford Field | Detroit

  • TV channel: CBS

  • Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo

Live38 updates

  • Even down 10 points, Caleb Williams keeps pushing

  • Detroit misses the field goal

    Jake Bates has made three field goals today, but his fourth goes wide right. It's still 23-13, with Detroit's lead a little slimmer than they'd like.

  • Jameson Williams flagged for taunting

    Lions receiver Jameson Williams got a little too chirpy after a short gain, taunting defensive back Tyrique Stevenson and tossing the ball into Stevenson's face. The unsportsmanlike conduct flag moved things back to second-and-22 for Detroit.

  • DJ Reader gets the massive sack on Caleb Williams

    DJ Reader gets his second sack of the game on Caleb Williams, resulting in a loss of 11 yards. Williams' next pass is incomplete (and nearly intercepted), and the Bears will have to punt...again.

  • Keenan Allen is down after that last play, but it's unclear if there's a serious injury or not. Allen has both of Chicago's touchdowns today, and would be a huge loss for the Bears offense if he's ruled out.

  • Caleb Williams finds Keenan Allen for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion is no good

    Chicago is determined to make this a game worth watching, with Caleb Williams connecting with Keenan Allen for the second touchdown of the day.

    But the Bears fail to get the two-point conversion, and the score stays at 23-13.

  • Big 29-yard gain for D'Andre Swift

  • Goff and LaPorta connect for their second touchdown

    Jared Goff fakes the pitch to the backfield and finds an open Sam LaPorta for their second touchdown connection of the day. Detroit takes a 23-7 lead.

  • Jameson Williams with the hurdle to get the Lions into the red zone

  • Caleb Williams' touchdown pass is all the more impressive given that it came right after an awkward tackle from Jack Campbell. Williams' legs were bent back at an awkward angle on his way down, but he seems to be doing just fine — and has gotten Chicago within nine points.

  • Bears bring the score to 16-7 with an excellent touchdown throw from Williams

    Caleb Williams hit Keenan Allen again with a massive 31-yard touchdown strike, cutting through Detroit's deficit. Chicago is still in this thing.

  • With the second half underway, Caleb Williams gets off a big throw to pull Chicago out of a tough spot

    It looked like things were off to a tough start for the Bears, with Caleb Williams getting sacked by Lions lineman DJ Reader and his next pass falling incomplete. But at third-and-15, Williams connected with Keenan Allen for an 18 yard gain, getting the first down and proving that the Bears have some life.

  • Two Lions injuries to open the second half

  • With seconds left in the half, Chicago tried its best to get the ball down the field

    It was all hands on deck for the Bears (and the Lions' defense), but Caleb Williams' last-second pass was incomplete. Chicago will get the ball first to start the second half.

  • Lions-Bears heads into halftime with Detroit holding a 16-0 lead.

    Although Chicago got the turnover, the Bears were unable to get the ball down the field before the half expired. Detroit leads, 16-0, as the teams head into the locker room.

    It's been all Detroit in this first half, with the Lions holding the ball for 23 of the 30 minutes and converting on all but one of their drives.

  • Chicago finally gets a first down

    Right after forcing the fumble, the Bears finally get their first first down of the game, with Caleb Williams throwing to Cole Kmet for a 14 yard gain.

    Chicago gets their second first down shortly afterwards, off an illegal contact penalty on Detroit. We'll take it!

  • Fumble! Jahmyr Gibbs lets the ball get loose and Chicago recovers

    With the turnover, the Bears will now get the ball back at their own six yard line. Is the tide finally turning for Chicago?

  • Bears fail to convert on fourth down

    Chicago goes for it on fourth-and-three, but Caleb Williams' pass to D'Andre Swift is incomplete and the Bears will turn over on downs at Chicago's 37 yard line. Williams wants the the pass interference flag, but the refs let the play stand. Poor Chicago can't get any wins today.

  • And another Detroit field goal

    The Lions have taken a commanding 16-0 lead, but they've now had to settle for three field goals where they could have gotten touchdowns. The Bears defense is doing its job well, and Detroit might be a little annoyed that it can't quite get into the end zone.

  • Jahmyr Gibbs picks up 28 yards off an electric run

  • Another three-and-out for the Bears

    Chicago's struggles continue, as Caleb Williams' pocket collapses and his awkward pass towards Rome Odunze hits the ground. So far, the Bears have nine plays off of three drives.

  • Detroit settles for another field goal

    At 3rd & goal, Goff is forced to slide under pressure with Bears lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. getting the sack.

    Jake Bates kicks another field goal and the Lions are up 13-0.

  • Lions pick up 45 yards off a pass/penalty combo

    Jared Goff finds Tim Patrick for a 30 yard gain, and then takes the contact for a roughing the passer penalty. Detroit then gets an additional 15 yards tacked on the end of the play as a result.

  • Aidan Hutchinson is feeling the Thanksgiving spirit at the Lions game

    Star Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has been out since October after breaking his leg, is at Ford Field today in a holiday mood.

  • Offensive pass interference puts Chicago back to third and 14

    It's been a tough game so far for the Bears, and a penalty doesn't help. Chicago TE Cole Kmet gets flagged for offensive pass interference, putting the Bears at 3rd & 14.

    On that next down, Caleb Williams sprints around some crazy pressure, but is forced to throw the ball away, and Chicago will punt.

  • Sam LaPorta holds on for the touchdown to open the second quarter

    Detroit TE Sam LaPorta makes the tricky catch in the first seconds of the second quarter, and the Lions are up 10-0 over the Bears.

  • Big play from Amon-Ra St. Brown holds off a Detroit punt

    Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 29-yard pass, getting the first down and keeping the drive alive.

  • Chicago's challenge is unsuccessful

    Matt Eberflus thinks that the call on Jameson Williams' incomplete pass is narrow enough to challenge, but instead wastes his challenge flag in the first quarter. Lions keep the ball.

  • Chaos as Jameson Williams lets the ball get loose

    Lions receiver Jameson Williams lost control of the ball as he was coming down with the catch. Bears think it's a fumble, but refs rule it an incomplete pass because he never quite had control.

    Chicago is challenging the ruling.

  • DJ Moore shaken up after a tough hit

    Bears receiver DJ Moore hit the ground hard after a tough hit from the Lions, with the pass intended for him sailing out of bounds. Hopefully Moore is ok.

  • Lions kickoff goes through the uprights

    Detroit kicker Jake Bates kicks off, getting back to doink off the posts and through the uprights, and Bears will start their first drive with a touchback. Three more points for the Lions?

  • Lions settle for a field goal on the opening drive

    After a few incomplete passes in the red zone, Detroit takes a 3-0 led over the Bears off the opening drive.

  • Penei Sewell's trick play falls a little short

    A Lions play led to offensive tackle Penei Sewell getting the ball, poised for a potential touchdown throw. Unfortunately, Sewell was under pressure before he could get the throw off, and lost a few yards. What could have been.

  • Lions are moving the ball down the field early, with a great catch from Amon-Ra St. Brown

  • Bears-Lions starts off with a smooth rendition of the anthem on saxophone

  • John Madden's Thanksgiving turducken lives on

    It's been more than 25 years since John Madden infamously tried a turducken — a duck, stuffed into a chicken, stuffed into a turkey — live on air in honor of Thanksgiving.

    Madden died in 2021, but the tradition lives on: The three NFL Thanksgiving games will all use a special coin for the coin flip, featuring Madden's face on one side and a six-legged turducken on the other.

    Madden is also being honored with a patch on the team's uniforms.

  • Sean Leahy

    Inactives for Bears and Lions

  • Sean Leahy

    Sonic and Knuckles meet "Sonic" and "Knuckles"