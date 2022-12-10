England vs France, World Cup 2022 live: Saka and Foden start – latest team news and updates

Daniel Zeqiri
·6 min read
England vs France, World Cup 2022 live: Saka and Foden start – latest team news and updates - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
England vs France, World Cup 2022 live: Saka and Foden start – latest team news and updates - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

06:11 PM

Jamie Carragher's verdict on Southgate's selection

It’s a good decision by Gareth Southgate to stick with an unchanged line-up, especially with regards to a back four. I’m pleased he has not been tempted to change to five at the back. That would have been on his mind coming into the tournament - switching formation against the stronger nations - but the selection shows how much confidence he has in his players.

06:06 PM

Southgate sounding positive

It's never simple, we have strength in depth and you're always thinking about the opponent. I think we're on a good path and we need to stay on that track.

You can lose a midfielder with some back three systems. We want to cut the supply and put pressure on France.

06:03 PM

England fans in position early

England fans in the stands before the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match - PA
England fans in the stands before the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match - PA

06:02 PM

Here at the Crucible...Mike McGrath in his waistcoat

Inspired by Kevin Grealish rather than Gareth Southgate this time. Will it prove a good omen for England?

05:43 PM

Team news: England confirmed as unchanged

Just as Matt Law reported for Telegraph Sport, Southgate sticks with a back four and a forward line of Saka, Kane and Foden. No surprises in the French XI, either.

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (captain), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

05:39 PM

Could you score in a World Cup penalty shootout?

Use our interactive tool to find out the safest spot to place a penalty, and reveal the World Cup history of each type of spot kick.

05:33 PM

Have a crack at our match predictor

This is a fiendishly difficult one to call, with most rating it as a 50:50 that could be decided by individual moments. Stick your neck out and predict a scoreline with our predictor tool:

05:32 PM

Sunak responds to Macron

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron both got into the footballing spirit ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final tie with France.

In a light-hearted exchange on Twitter, the French president asked the Prime Minister if he would support France in the semi-final if his side emerged victorious.

05:29 PM

Foden and Saka to start in unchanged line-up

Gareth Southgate is set to name an unchanged England team for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Declan Rice has recovered from illness and is fit to start, with England manager Southgate expected to stick with the side that beat Senegal in the last-16.

That means that, rather than reverting to a back five, which he has done in previous tournament matches against top opposition, Southgate is in line to keep a back four.

The move could help to silence some of Southgate’s critics, who have previously accused him of being too cautious in big games.

Read Matt Law's report.

Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are set to start either side of Harry Kane - Manu Fernandez/AP
Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are set to start either side of Harry Kane - Manu Fernandez/AP

05:27 PM

Emmanuel Macron gets involved...

05:24 PM

A tribute to Grant Wahl in the press box

Prominent American sportswriter Grant Wahl died after collapsing inside the stadium during the Argentina-Netherlands match.

05:20 PM

The Al Bayt Stadium for this one - the venue for England's win over Senegal

Al Bayt Stadium - Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Al Bayt Stadium - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

05:18 PM

How can England stop Kylian Mbappe? Telegraph Sport's Jim White dives in

05:11 PM

Wilton Sampaio will officiate this one

The Brazilian official was part of the Var team in Russia four years ago and awarded a controversial penalty to Saudi Arabia this World Cup.

Sampaio has not refereed any matches involving England or France so far.

He has refereed 381 games in his career, giving out 1,856 yellow cards and 102 red cards. He has also awarded 114 penalty kicks.

More background on Sampaio over here.

03:56 PM

Two hours to go

The big moment that we've all been waiting for is nearly here: England play France in the World Cup quarter-final in a couple of hours.

England are hoping to secure a place in what would be their second successive World Cup semi-final and their fourth overall. But to do so, they will have to beat holders France. This would mean doing something that they haven't in 72 years: win a knockout tie against another so-called ‘big nation’ in a major finals away from Wembley.

But England will take heart from their performances so far in the World Cup. They were dominant in their 3-0 wins over Senegal and Wales, and dazzled in their opener with a 6-2 victory over Iran. The 0-0 draw with the USA in their second group game was rather underwhelming, but that seems to have just been a blip.

The biggest risk to their chances is France forward, Kylian Mbappe, who is one of the best players in the world and has been in great form in the tournament so far. England right-back Kyle Walker, who is likely to be tasked with keeping the PSG man at bay, has said that he will not "roll out the red carpet" for his opponent, adding that "he's not going to stand in my way of, hopefully, winning a World Cup for my country.”

Mbappe has scored five goals as part of a France team which has performed well. They picked apart Poland relatively easily in the Round of 16, beating them 3-1. They were also strong in their 4-1 and 2-1 wins over Australia and Denmark in the group stage, before they lost 1-0 to Tunisia in their final group game.

The France squad boasts plenty of other talent, too. Striker Olivier Giroud became France's top scorer last time out and has scored three so far this tournament. Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Greizmann and Ousmane Dembele can all be threatening, whilst Raphael Varane is solid in defence.

Latest Stories

  • Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears as Portugal crash out of World Cup 2022 with defeat to Morocco

    Cristiano Ronaldo bowed out of the World Cup in tears as Portugal were beaten by Morocco. The five-time Ballon d’Or missed a glorious late chance to force extra-time as Morocco secured a famous 1-0 win to reach the semi-finals. Ronaldo started on the bench against Morocco but, with Portugal trailing in the second half, he came on to equal the world record for the most international appearances in men’s football.

  • France World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    “Am I getting better, like a fine wine?” asked Olivier Giroud, rhetorically, after scoring the goal that set France on course for a World Cup quarter-final against England and which also surpassed Thierry Henry’s all-time French international goalscoring record.

  • Key stats as England prepare for France in World Cup quarter-finals

    Gareth Southgate’s men face the defending champions at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

  • Morocco book historic World Cup semi-final place as En-Nesyri stuns Portugal

    Youssef En-Nesyri’s header was enough to beat Portugal as Morocco became the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final

  • Race for the Golden Boot, most assists and most hat-tricks – Qatar World Cup 2022 statistics

    With the World Cup last 16 stage finished and the quarter-finals half-way through, now is the perfect time to take stock and look back at the events of the past two weeks.

  • Wilton Sampaio, the referee in charge of England vs France quarter-final

    As England hope to achieve their biggest World Cup victory for 56 years, tensions are bound to be high in England's quarter-final clash against France at Al Bayt Stadium.

  • World Cup scores, updates: Morocco stuns Portugal, advances to play England vs. France winner

    We're on to the second day of the quarterfinals with Morocco facing Portugal and England taking on France.

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Rams' brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter to propel Los Angeles to a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions' six-game l