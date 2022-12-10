England vs France, World Cup 2022 live: Saka and Foden start – latest team news and updates - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher's verdict on Southgate's selection

It’s a good decision by Gareth Southgate to stick with an unchanged line-up, especially with regards to a back four. I’m pleased he has not been tempted to change to five at the back. That would have been on his mind coming into the tournament - switching formation against the stronger nations - but the selection shows how much confidence he has in his players.

Southgate sounding positive

It's never simple, we have strength in depth and you're always thinking about the opponent. I think we're on a good path and we need to stay on that track. You can lose a midfielder with some back three systems. We want to cut the supply and put pressure on France.

England fans in position early

England fans in the stands before the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match - PA

Here at the Crucible...Mike McGrath in his waistcoat

Inspired by Kevin Grealish rather than Gareth Southgate this time. Will it prove a good omen for England?

Team news: England confirmed as unchanged

Just as Matt Law reported for Telegraph Sport, Southgate sticks with a back four and a forward line of Saka, Kane and Foden. No surprises in the French XI, either.

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (captain), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Sunak responds to Macron

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron both got into the footballing spirit ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final tie with France.

In a light-hearted exchange on Twitter, the French president asked the Prime Minister if he would support France in the semi-final if his side emerged victorious.

Foden and Saka to start in unchanged line-up

Gareth Southgate is set to name an unchanged England team for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Declan Rice has recovered from illness and is fit to start, with England manager Southgate expected to stick with the side that beat Senegal in the last-16.

That means that, rather than reverting to a back five, which he has done in previous tournament matches against top opposition, Southgate is in line to keep a back four.

The move could help to silence some of Southgate’s critics, who have previously accused him of being too cautious in big games.

Read Matt Law's report.

Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are set to start either side of Harry Kane - Manu Fernandez/AP

Emmanuel Macron gets involved...

A tribute to Grant Wahl in the press box

Prominent American sportswriter Grant Wahl died after collapsing inside the stadium during the Argentina-Netherlands match.

The Al Bayt Stadium for this one - the venue for England's win over Senegal

Al Bayt Stadium - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

How can England stop Kylian Mbappe? Telegraph Sport's Jim White dives in

Wilton Sampaio will officiate this one

The Brazilian official was part of the Var team in Russia four years ago and awarded a controversial penalty to Saudi Arabia this World Cup.

Sampaio has not refereed any matches involving England or France so far.

He has refereed 381 games in his career, giving out 1,856 yellow cards and 102 red cards. He has also awarded 114 penalty kicks.

More background on Sampaio over here.

Two hours to go

The big moment that we've all been waiting for is nearly here: England play France in the World Cup quarter-final in a couple of hours.

England are hoping to secure a place in what would be their second successive World Cup semi-final and their fourth overall. But to do so, they will have to beat holders France. This would mean doing something that they haven't in 72 years: win a knockout tie against another so-called ‘big nation’ in a major finals away from Wembley.

But England will take heart from their performances so far in the World Cup. They were dominant in their 3-0 wins over Senegal and Wales, and dazzled in their opener with a 6-2 victory over Iran. The 0-0 draw with the USA in their second group game was rather underwhelming, but that seems to have just been a blip.

The biggest risk to their chances is France forward, Kylian Mbappe, who is one of the best players in the world and has been in great form in the tournament so far. England right-back Kyle Walker, who is likely to be tasked with keeping the PSG man at bay, has said that he will not "roll out the red carpet" for his opponent, adding that "he's not going to stand in my way of, hopefully, winning a World Cup for my country.”

Mbappe has scored five goals as part of a France team which has performed well. They picked apart Poland relatively easily in the Round of 16, beating them 3-1. They were also strong in their 4-1 and 2-1 wins over Australia and Denmark in the group stage, before they lost 1-0 to Tunisia in their final group game.

The France squad boasts plenty of other talent, too. Striker Olivier Giroud became France's top scorer last time out and has scored three so far this tournament. Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Greizmann and Ousmane Dembele can all be threatening, whilst Raphael Varane is solid in defence.