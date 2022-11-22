Denmark vs Tunisia, World Cup 2022 live: Score and latest updates

Rasmus Kristensen (L) of Denmark holds the shoe of Aissa Laidouni (R) of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022 - Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:45 PM

42 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Another chance for Tunisia, after Jebali breaks, loose in the box. Schmeichel comes off his line and stands tall, the shot glancing off his fingertips! It would have been a lovely chip in, but Schmeichel did well to keep it out.

Tunisia's corner eventually falls to Skhiri, who goes for goal but skies the effort over the cross bar.

01:43 PM

40 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Olsen passes the ball to a running Eriksen on the right, but he can't reach it in time, tracked cleverly by the Tunisian defence.

Hojbjerg is next to feed the right, looking for Olsen, who sends the ball in for Eriksen to dummy in the box. Hojbjerg collects it on the edge of the box, but is brought down in a tussle with Laidouni. Nothing more than a goal kick, however, despite Danish cries for a penalty.

01:40 PM

38 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Olsen skitters the ball into the box in a promising run, but he's shut down and play flies back into the Danish half as Tunisia threaten for the first time in a little while. Denmark are wrong-footed, and bundle the ball out for a corner, which Slimane takes.

Laidouni has an iffy initial touch, but manages to power the ball at the goal. Schmeichel would have had no chance saving the rocket, had the shot found its intended target.

01:38 PM

An update from Jim White

Just off to get my ears seen to. The noise after Slimane put the ball in the Danish net I think shattered my ear drums...

01:37 PM

35 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Denmark have been testing Tunisia for a good spell here, who have thrown their players into their own half to combat the Danish press.

Andersen sends in a diagonal ball to the far-side of the box, and Dahmen steps out to gather up the ball.

01:35 PM

33 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Eriksen goes to pull Msakni's shirt as he glides through the midfield, but the Tunisian shakes him loose, to set up his team-mates in the box. Denmark sneaks a counter, and it looks like Tunisia may have overextended themselves here.

Denmark has another righthanded corner, which Eriksen winds in. When the ball jumps out to the edge of the box, Dolberg has a shot, but Dahmen drops to collect the ball easily.

01:33 PM

31 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Kjaer sends a well-timed ball long to Olsen, which floats up the field. He fiddles his way into the box, and Tunisia defend the ball out for a corner. Eriksen takes it, but Tunisia can clear it to relative safety, to prepare for the next Danish threat.

01:31 PM

29 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Tunisia continue to probe down the right, but Denmark shut down their run, gaining territory. Tunisia keep them out, and the ball falls back to Kjaer as Denmark reset.

01:27 PM

26 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Just when you thought Denmark where gaining more of a foothold, Tunisia just up the intensity again.

Really excellent start from a side many thought would be outclassed here.

01:25 PM

23 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Slimane makes a run in behind the Danish back four and is clean through on goal. He puts a clever finish past Schmeichel and the crowd goes wild....I really mean wild.

They're less happy when they see the assistant's flag raised...

denmark - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

01:23 PM

21 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Eriksen whips in a delightful ball from a free-kick on the right and Skhiri is forced to concede a corner. Better from the Danes who are just starting to establish themselves here.

01:21 PM

19 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Denmark try to feed the ball into Eriksen in the middle of the park but he's immediately closed down by a rapid Tunisian press.

Maehle then gets away down the left and feeds dangerous cross into the box but Tunisia deal with it well.

01:19 PM

Schmeichel playing risky game

Kasper Schmeichel watches the ball go wide of his post during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia - AFP

01:16 PM

15 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Better from the Danes, who work a nice move before getting Dolberg in down the right. a committed block from Ali Abdi wins Tunisia a free kick and is met by raucous cheers from the partisan crowd.

01:14 PM

'No sentimentality'

From Jim White, at Education City Stadium

When Christan Eriksen went over to take a corner, he was roundly booed, jeered and whistled at by the very vocal Tunisian support. No sentimentality for them, then...

01:13 PM

11 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

The Tunisians are inches away from opening the scoring there. Mohamed Draeger lines up a shot from outside the area before it takes a wicked deflection leaving Kasper Schmeichel in no-man's land.

The keep breaths a sigh of relief as the ball goes inches wide of his right-hand post.

Ellyes Skhiri of Tunisia reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia - Getty Images

01:09 PM

8 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Dolberg puts the squeeze Montassar Talbi as Tunisia look to keep possession. Denmark would have been keen to establish possession high up the pitch but they haven't been able to do that yet.

01:06 PM

4 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Tunisia are giving as good they get here and are not allowing Denmark to settle. If you thought they'd be sitting back early here you're very wrong indeed.

01:03 PM

2 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Decent start from Denmark, who work an early corner before Aissa Laidouni puts a heavy but clean challenge in on Christian Eriksen.

The Tunisian shouts and beats his chest after the tackle...it's fair to say he's up for this.

Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni, foreground, tries to stop Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia - AP

01:01 PM

1 min: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

We're off...

12:58 PM

Kick off just around the corner

The anthems are out of the way...

12:57 PM

'Largely a sea of Tunisian red'

From Jim White, at Education City Stadium

The Education City stadium is a sea of red. Though it has to be said, it is largely a sea of Tunisian red. Tunisians are out-numbering Danes by about five to one. And they are in full voice, chanting "Tui, Tui" which makes them sound as if they are promoting a British package tour operator. Actually, they are very loud indeed. After the Saudi result, they have a sense this could be the day of the underdog.



12:55 PM

Here come the teams

They're on their way out at the Education City Stadium...

12:54 PM

Sea of red in Al Rayyan

Tunisia fans in the stands before the match - Reuters

Fans cheer before the start of the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia - AP

Fans attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha - AFP

Denmark fans look on from the crowd ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium - AFP

12:46 PM

Pre-match stat

Denmark have qualified for five World Cup before this one, scoring 30 goals in those tournaments.

However, not one of those has come from outside of the box.

You're thinking it. I'm thinking it. Christian Eriksen free kick to break the hoodoo?

12:34 PM

Armband row rolls on

FIFA reportedly threatened the Danish FA with a one-game suspension for Simon Kjær if he played with the 'OneLove' armband 🚨#ForDanmark #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/PYTGXDneTz pic.twitter.com/DXGOVmxMOP — Danish Football (@DanishFooty365) November 22, 2022

12:34 PM

Who are the Tunisian stars?

Premier League fans may be familiar with the name Hannibal Mejbri - the Manchetser United youngster who's currently on loan at Birmingham City.

However the star of the squad is Wahbi Khazri, the Montpellier forward who currently is his country's second top-scorer with 24 goals in 72 appearances.

However, Khazri does not start this one, with captain Youssef Msakni and Issam Jembali set to lead the line.

12:15 PM

The viking hoard has landed

Danish fans show their support prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia at - Getty Images

12:11 PM

The hispters' choice

Denmark are many people's dark horses for the World Cup after a near-perfect qualifying campaign that saw win nine of their ten matches, taking 27 points on the way.

This is a side who have proved themselves more than capable for mixing it with the top teams in the world, reaching the semi-final of Euro 2022 last summer where they fell to England.

Can Christian Eriksen and co fulfill those predictions? They take their first step towards answering that question this afternoon.

12:07 PM

Team news - Tunisia

Nader Ghandri of Tunisia arrives at the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia - FIFA

Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali

12:06 PM

Team news - Denmark

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Denmark during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match between Denmark and France

Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Andersen, Simon Kjaer (c), Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen

11:31 AM

Welcome to Education City

Denmark are widely tipped to be dark horses at this World Cup, which rather raises the question of whether they should be considered dark horses at all.

They reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, and were one of the stories of the tournament for their dignified response to Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest. Eriksen is now healthy and back on the pitch, bringing class and creativity to a Denmark team with a very solid base. Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen are a strong collection of central defenders, while Atalanta's Joakim Maehle is an outstanding wing-back. Eriksen will be assisted in the attacking midfield department by Mikel Damsgaard while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be a mainstay in the middle of the park.

Denmark start their campaign against Tunisia. A 5-1 drubbing by Brazil in Paris aside, Tunisia's recent performances have been steady and at the 2018 World Cup they held England level until Harry Kane scored in the 91st minute.

Appearing at their sixth finals, Tunisia have never made the knockout stage. Being drawn in a group with Denmark, France and Australia has left them with something of a mountain to climb.

To do so they will have to shackle Eriksen, something few sides in international football have managed to do with any great success.

"He is the rhythm, he is the heart of our team, the pulse of our play. He's a tremendous football player," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.

This really is a match Denmark have to take all three points from, with a fixture against the holders France to come. Denmark beat the French twice during their last Nations League campaign, and were drawn together at the group stage of Euro 2000 and the 2002 and 2018 World Cups. Denmark held France to a goalless draw in Russia.

Full team news on the way shortly.