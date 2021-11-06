Live from Williams-Brice Stadium: South Carolina faces Florida in night kickoff

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Michael Lananna and Augusta Stone are at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Florida (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). Below are the updates from the game.

What’s the South Carolina Florida score right now?

Zeb Noland running in warmups, Jason Brown expected to start

Quarterback Zeb Noland was on the field stretching during the early part of warmups on Saturday. Noland underwent a procedure to address a torn meniscus in his right knee during last week’s bye.

A team source confirmed to The State on Friday that Jason Brown is expected to be South Carolina’s third different starting quarterback this season against Florida. Matt Zenitz of On3.com first reported the news.

Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 84 yards, one TD and two INTs in USC’s loss at Texas A&M two weeks ago.

Gamecocks uniform report

South Carolina is rolling with white helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants for this week’s night kickoff with the Gators.

Watch the South Carolina game tonight

Who: Florida Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

