🔴 Live: White House says Israel, Hamas hostage deal is close

The United States believes that Israel and Hamas are getting closer to a deal that would secure the release of some hostages held in Gaza, even as the Israeli military's deadly assault on Gaza City continued and rockets were being fired into Israel. US President Joe Biden said on Monday he believed an accord was near. "We're closer now than we've been before," White House spokesman John Kirby said of a hostage agreement. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Key Developments from Monday, November 20:

An Israeli strike on northern Gaza's Indonesian Hospital killed at least 12, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israel has claimed hostages were taken to Al Shifa hospital on the day of the Hamas attacks.

The Israeli military has released footage that it says shows a tunnel underneath the hospital.

Hamas has denied allegations it used the hospital as a base.

At least 13,000 Palestinians, including at least 5,500 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the government media office in the Hamas-controlled enclave said on Saturday.

Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial attack by Hamas, and around 240 were taken captive by militants.

Read yesterday's blog here.



