Live webcams: Watch Hurricane Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
As the effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in the Triangle and across the state, you can check out traffic and beach conditions from the safety of your home through online cameras — including some showing live footage of the North Carolina coast.
We’ve gathered some webcams here, but please note that some may go offline if winds become too strong or power goes out.
Triangle traffic and road webcams
For the most up-to-date information on travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov.
• Apex
• Cary
• Clayton
NC coastal beach webcams
• Corolla
• Ocracoke
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for Raleigh, Durham and the Triangle
Storm watches versus warnings: What the alerts mean as NC braces for Hurricane Ian