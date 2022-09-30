Live webcams: Watch Hurricane Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic

As the effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in the Triangle and across the state, you can check out traffic and beach conditions from the safety of your home through online cameras — including some showing live footage of the North Carolina coast.

We’ve gathered some webcams here, but please note that some may go offline if winds become too strong or power goes out.

Triangle traffic and road webcams

For the most up-to-date information on travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov.

• Apex

• Cary

• Clayton

NC coastal beach webcams

• Atlantic Beach

• Carolina Beach

• Corolla

• Emerald Isle

• Holden Beach

• Jinks Creek

• Nags Head

• Oak Island

• Ocean Isle

• Ocracoke

• Sunset Beach

• Topsail Beach

• Wilmington

• Wrightsville Beach

