Live: Watch SpaceX launch Starship's first integrated test flight from Texas

Follow live as SpaceX teams in Texas target no earlier than 9 a.m. EDT Monday, April 17, for the first test launch of the company's fully integrated Starship vehicle.

If everything goes according to plan, this will mark the first time the combined system – Super Heavy booster below and Starship vehicle on top – takes flight from Starbase, a SpaceX-owned facility just outside Brownsville, Texas. Previous test flights, which often ended explosively, only featured the Starship vehicle itself, but this time the combined 400-foot vehicle is taking flight.

After liftoff from Starbase, Starship and Super Heavy will fly east over the Gulf of Mexico. Once the booster's job is done, it will attempt a soft landing in the waters of the Gulf. Starship will continue on through the Straits of Florida, perform nearly one orbit, and end in the Pacific Ocean with a controlled water landing of its own.

There is no customer payload flying on this demonstration mission. To date, SpaceX is estimated to have spent at least several billion dollars on the Starship program.

Starship fueling underway

SpaceX's first integrated Starship mission is seen before liftoff on Monday, April 17, 2023.

SpaceX continues counting down to liftoff of Super Heavy and Starship at 9:20 a.m. EDT. At liftoff, Starship's 33 Raptor main engines will generate more than 16 million pounds of thrust – that's nearly twice as much as the next most powerful rocket in operation, NASA's Space Launch System designed for Artemis missions to the moon.

SpaceX confirms the vehicle, weather, and range all look good for liftoff.

New launch time: 9:20 a.m. EDT

SpaceX said before 8 a.m. EDT teams at Starbase, Texas, were "go" for propellant loading of Starship and the Super Heavy booster with liftoff set for 9:20 a.m. EDT, so a delay of 20 minutes.

