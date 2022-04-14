Live virtual event to announce new multi-million dollar venture fund for companies focused on driving social impact in Edmonton

TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
·1 min read
TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator

One of 19 global companies graduating from the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator announced as first investment

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Announcement of a multi-million dollar venture capital fund investing in graduating companies of the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator (CSW). Presentations from the first cohort of nineteen global companies focused on technologies that improve the well-being and safety of Edmontonians will take place at the CSW Demo Day on April 19 following the fund announcement.

WHEN:

April 19, 2022

10:30 a.m. (local time) - Official Announcement

10:45 a.m. (local time) - Cohort Presentations

WHERE:

LIVE Virtual event based in Edmonton, Alberta

Register here: [copy and paste URL] https://www.airmeet.com/e/8b349440-ac76-11ec-a329-df7122a84c79?code=64b81b8f-54fc-4a6c-ad34-82b14df076b8

WHO:

Ashif Mawji, Board Chair for the Edmonton Police Foundation and Managing Director of the new venture fund (to be announced)

Minister Schweitzer, Jobs, Economy and Innovation

Blair Miller, Vice-president Social Impact Ventures, TELUS

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Media Contacts:

Edmonton Police Foundation
Carla Howatt
Program Director,
TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
780-729-3935
Carla@EdmontonPoliceFoundation.com

TELUS
Tatianna Goldsney
Public Relations
Tatianna.goldsney@telus.com


    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for