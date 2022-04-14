Live virtual event to announce new multi-million dollar venture fund for companies focused on driving social impact in Edmonton
One of 19 global companies graduating from the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator announced as first investment
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Announcement of a multi-million dollar venture capital fund investing in graduating companies of the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator (CSW). Presentations from the first cohort of nineteen global companies focused on technologies that improve the well-being and safety of Edmontonians will take place at the CSW Demo Day on April 19 following the fund announcement.
WHEN:
April 19, 2022
10:30 a.m. (local time) - Official Announcement
10:45 a.m. (local time) - Cohort Presentations
WHERE:
LIVE Virtual event based in Edmonton, Alberta
Register here: [copy and paste URL] https://www.airmeet.com/e/8b349440-ac76-11ec-a329-df7122a84c79?code=64b81b8f-54fc-4a6c-ad34-82b14df076b8
WHO:
Ashif Mawji, Board Chair for the Edmonton Police Foundation and Managing Director of the new venture fund (to be announced)
Minister Schweitzer, Jobs, Economy and Innovation
Blair Miller, Vice-president Social Impact Ventures, TELUS
Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates
Media Contacts:
Edmonton Police Foundation
Carla Howatt
Program Director,
TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
780-729-3935
Carla@EdmontonPoliceFoundation.com
TELUS
Tatianna Goldsney
Public Relations
Tatianna.goldsney@telus.com