Live updates from Williams-Brice Stadium: Gamecocks battle Texas A&M for SEC win

South Carolina enters Williams-Brice Stadium ahead of their game against Texas A&M on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back at home and under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium for the team’s only SEC night game of the season.

No. 10 Texas A&M is in Columbia and presents the latest ranked challenge for Shane Beamer’s squad.

Final availability report

Jakai Moore (OL) and DeAndre Jules (DT) will not play versus Texas A&M, according to South Carolina’s game day injury report at SECSports.com.

Uniform report

South Carolina will wear its all-black uniforms for the first time this season.

Point spread

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the VegasInsider consensus line that factors in multiple sportsbooks.

How to watch South Carolina game

Who: South Carolina (4-3, 2-3 SEC) vs. No. 10 Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0 SEC)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN.com and the ESPN app

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Chet Tucker, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

