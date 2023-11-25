Live updates from Williams-Brice: South Carolina battles in-state rival Clemson

It’s time for the 2023 Palmetto Bowl.

South Carolina battles in-state rival Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Gamecocks (5-6) needing a win to reach bowl eligibility. Here’s the latest from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Final betting line

Clemson will close as a seven-point road favorite at South Carolina, according to the VegasInsider.com consensus line. That’s essentially in line with last Sunday’s opening point spread (Clemson -7.5).

But it’s a significant drop-off from previous point spreads in the series. The Tigers are a single-digit favorite against the Gamecocks regardless of location for the first time since 2014.

Uniform report

South Carolina will be wearing black helmets, garnet tops and garnet bottoms tonight against Clemson, according to the football team’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Clemson will be going with orange helmets, white tops and orange bottoms. Coach Dabo Swinney calls them “orange britches” and has the team wear them when it’s playing for a championship. The “state championship” against USC certainly qualifies.

South Carolina vs Clemson game today

Who: South Carolina (5-6) vs. No. 24 Clemson (7-4)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN.com and the ESPN app