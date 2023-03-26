Live updates: William Byron begins out front for NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

Alex Zietlow
·2 min read
Daniel Dunn/Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.

All times below are Eastern.

NASCAR Cup Series at COTA live updates

2:47 p.m.: Some minute-by-minute pre-race scheduling: Driver introductions: 3:05 p.m.; Invocation: 3:30:20 p.m.; National Anthem: 3:31:00 p.m.; Command: 3:38:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 3:49:00 p.m.

2:39 p.m.: Good afternoon! The NASCAR Cup Series race on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is set to begin in about an hour. William Byron will be on the pole with Tyler Reddick right beside him. Austin Cindric and Jordan Taylor (subbing in for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick car) will begin right behind them. Some pre-race reading: This race will mark the dawn of a new road-course rule in the 2023 season. Also of note: COTA will see a stacked field with former Formula One champs — with Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen — and it’ll also mark the first time the series has returned to COTA since Ross Chastain’s life changed forever.

How to watch COTA Cup Series race

  • Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

  • Place: Circuit of The Americas

  • Date: Sunday, March 26

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Purse: $9,294,829

  • TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 231.88 miles (68 laps)

  • Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 30), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 68)

Starting lineup at COTA

Position

Driver

Car No.

1

William Byron

24

2

Tyler Reddick

45

3

Austin Cindric

2

4

Jordan Taylor

9

5

Daniel Suarez

99

6

Alex Bowman

48

7

AJ Allmendinger

16

8

Erik Jones

43

9

Kyle Busch

8

10

Noah Gragson

42

11

Bubba Wallace

23

12

Ross Chastain

1

13

Kyle Larson

5

14

Christopher Bell

20

15

Joey Logano

22

16

Harrison Burton

21

17

Ty Gibbs

54

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

19

Chase Briscoe

14

20

Michael McDowell

34

21

Denny Hamlin

11

22

Kimi Raikkonen

91

23

Justin Haley

31

24

Jenson Button

15

25

Martin Truex Jr.

19

26

Ryan Preece

41

27

Corey LaJoie

7

28

Austin Dillon

3

29

Kevin Harvick

4

30

Brad Keselowski

6

31

Jimmie Johnson

84

32

Chris Buescher

17

33

Josh Bilicki

78

34

Ty Dillon

77

35

Conor Daly

50

36

Todd Gilliland

38

37

Cody Ware

51

38

Ryan Blaney

12

39

Aric Almirola

10

Latest Stories