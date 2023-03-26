Live updates: William Byron begins out front for NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.
All times below are Eastern.
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA live updates
2:47 p.m.: Some minute-by-minute pre-race scheduling: Driver introductions: 3:05 p.m.; Invocation: 3:30:20 p.m.; National Anthem: 3:31:00 p.m.; Command: 3:38:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 3:49:00 p.m.
2:39 p.m.: Good afternoon! The NASCAR Cup Series race on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is set to begin in about an hour. William Byron will be on the pole with Tyler Reddick right beside him. Austin Cindric and Jordan Taylor (subbing in for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick car) will begin right behind them. Some pre-race reading: This race will mark the dawn of a new road-course rule in the 2023 season. Also of note: COTA will see a stacked field with former Formula One champs — with Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen — and it’ll also mark the first time the series has returned to COTA since Ross Chastain’s life changed forever.
How to watch COTA Cup Series race
Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Place: Circuit of The Americas
Date: Sunday, March 26
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Purse: $9,294,829
TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 231.88 miles (68 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 30), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 68)
Starting lineup at COTA
Position
Driver
Car No.
1
William Byron
24
2
Tyler Reddick
45
3
Austin Cindric
2
4
Jordan Taylor
9
5
Daniel Suarez
99
6
Alex Bowman
48
7
AJ Allmendinger
16
8
Erik Jones
43
9
Kyle Busch
8
10
Noah Gragson
42
11
Bubba Wallace
23
12
Ross Chastain
1
13
Kyle Larson
5
14
Christopher Bell
20
15
Joey Logano
22
16
Harrison Burton
21
17
Ty Gibbs
54
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
19
Chase Briscoe
14
20
Michael McDowell
34
21
Denny Hamlin
11
22
Kimi Raikkonen
91
23
Justin Haley
31
24
Jenson Button
15
25
Martin Truex Jr.
19
26
Ryan Preece
41
27
Corey LaJoie
7
28
Austin Dillon
3
29
Kevin Harvick
4
30
Brad Keselowski
6
31
Jimmie Johnson
84
32
Chris Buescher
17
33
Josh Bilicki
78
34
Ty Dillon
77
35
Conor Daly
50
36
Todd Gilliland
38
37
Cody Ware
51
38
Ryan Blaney
12
39
Aric Almirola
10