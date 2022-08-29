Live updates: Historic Artemis I moon rocket launch scrubbed due to fuel leaks

John Bacon and Emre Kelly, USA TODAY
·2 min read

NASA's Artemis I mission, schedule to launch Monday to take an Orion capsule with three test dummies to the moon and back from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, was scrubbed due to chronic fuel leaks.

The next flight window is Friday if NASA determines the rocket was ready.

The massive Space Launch System rocket will become the agency's most powerful when it ultimately takes flight. Teams had a two-hour launch window – from 8:33 a.m. until 10:33 a.m. Eastern, but elected not to go forward.

NASA's Artemis program is designed to take astronauts back to the moon sometime after 2025. This first test mission involves a roundtrip will take about 42 days.

NASA announces 'unplanned hold'

NASA tweeted that the launch was on hold: "#Artemis I update: Launch is currently in an unplanned hold as the team works on an issue with engine number 3 on the @NASA_SLS core stage. Operations commentary continues at http://nasa.gov/live."

Fuel leaks threaten to force postponement

Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations threatened to postpone the launch. NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms near Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The leak of highly explosive hydrogen appeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal last spring.

Then a second apparent hydrogen leak turned up in a valve that had caused trouble in June but that NASA thought it had fixed, officials said.

Rocket is most powerful to fly from 'Space Coast' in decades

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, set for its first flight early Monday, is a behemoth. It’s more powerful than rockets that have flown from Florida’s Space Coast in decades. An orange core stage, flanked by bright white solid rocket boosters, helps make it visually unique. And its height is imposing at 322 feet – about the same as 30-story building.

At least 100,000 visitors are expected to crowd areas around Kennedy Space Center for the mission. In the event of a delay, two backup opportunities – Sept. 2 at 12:48 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 5:12 p.m. EDT – are available.

Contributing: Jamie Groh and Craig Bailey, Florida Today; The Associated Press

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Artemis live updates: NASA scrubs launch due to fuel leaks

