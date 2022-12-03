Live updates: UNC Tar Heels vs Clemson Tigers in ACC Championship college football game

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

UNC, ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll, is 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels lost to N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime last Friday.

Clemson, ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll, is 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. The Tigers are coming off a 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday.

The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The State have a team of journalists covering the event, and will be posting live updates and analysis from the venue throughout the evening. Refresh often for the latest information.

Clemson injury report

All of the players listed on Clemson’s two-deep depth chart earlier this week are dressed for the ACC championship game, per the school.

Clemson lost starting wide receiver Beaux Collins (shoulder) and starting left guard Marcus Tate (knee) to season-ending injuries earlier this month.

Among longer term injuries that aren’t season-ending: wide receiver/punt returner Will Taylor (knee) is dressed for the ACC title game. Safety Tyler Venables (hamstring) and cornerback Fred Davis II (ankle) aren’t dressed.

Weather or not

After a gloomy day weather-wise, the evening is shaping up to be a football traditionalists dream, with temperatures dropping through the 50s and into 40s throughout the night under mostly cloudy skies, but it looks like the precipitation has moved out of the region.

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m.

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Commentators (scheduled): Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com

Online radio broadcast: Goheels.com

AM/FM radio broadcast: ESPN Radio