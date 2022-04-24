Live updates | Ukraine says Russian attacks continue in east

  • Irina Tromsa, 55, is contorted by comrades of her son Bogdan, 24, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 95th Brigade killed during fighting against Russian troops in the north-east of the country, during his funeral at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    1/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    Irina Tromsa, 55, is contorted by comrades of her son Bogdan, 24, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 95th Brigade killed during fighting against Russian troops in the north-east of the country, during his funeral at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier sits on tyres next to a building destroyed by Russian bombing in Chernihiv on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    2/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier sits on tyres next to a building destroyed by Russian bombing in Chernihiv on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    3/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Valentyna Sherba, 68, enters her destroyed father's home in the aftermath of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    4/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    Valentyna Sherba, 68, enters her destroyed father's home in the aftermath of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Residents walk with their bicycles in front of a damaged church, in Lukashivka, in northern Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    5/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Churchless Easter

    Residents walk with their bicycles in front of a damaged church, in Lukashivka, in northern Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Ukrainian officials reported that Russia fired at least six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing five people. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)
    6/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Ukrainian officials reported that Russia fired at least six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing five people. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • An Orthodox priest blesses believers during the Easter celebration in Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    7/17

    Russia Ukraine War Easter

    An Orthodox priest blesses believers during the Easter celebration in Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Olena Koptyl, 63, prepares dough to bake Ukrainian traditional Easter bread, called Paska, at her home on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    8/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    Olena Koptyl, 63, prepares dough to bake Ukrainian traditional Easter bread, called Paska, at her home on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ambulance workers help an injured Ukrainian serviceman to move to a hospital in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    9/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    Ambulance workers help an injured Ukrainian serviceman to move to a hospital in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Eastern Orthodox churches observe the ancient Julian calendar and this year celebrate the Orthodox Easter on April 24. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
    10/17

    Russia Orthodox Easter

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Eastern Orthodox churches observe the ancient Julian calendar and this year celebrate the Orthodox Easter on April 24. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    11/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
    12/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A military couple share a tender moment after an Easter cakes blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    13/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    A military couple share a tender moment after an Easter cakes blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Valentyna Sherba, 68, stands next to a Russian tank in the backyard of her father's home, both destroyed, in the aftermath of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    14/17

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    Valentyna Sherba, 68, stands next to a Russian tank in the backyard of her father's home, both destroyed, in the aftermath of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ammunition is gathered near a Russian destroyed tank in the aftermaths of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    15/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ammunition is gathered near a Russian destroyed tank in the aftermaths of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces, plays kobza, a folk string instrument, on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    16/17

    Russia Ukraine War

    Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces, plays kobza, a folk string instrument, on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Local residents walk near a damaged military vehicle in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    17/17

    Ukraine Russia

    Local residents walk near a damaged military vehicle in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Irina Tromsa, 55, is contorted by comrades of her son Bogdan, 24, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 95th Brigade killed during fighting against Russian troops in the north-east of the country, during his funeral at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A Ukrainian soldier sits on tyres next to a building destroyed by Russian bombing in Chernihiv on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Valentyna Sherba, 68, enters her destroyed father's home in the aftermath of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Residents walk with their bicycles in front of a damaged church, in Lukashivka, in northern Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Ukrainian officials reported that Russia fired at least six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing five people. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)
An Orthodox priest blesses believers during the Easter celebration in Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Olena Koptyl, 63, prepares dough to bake Ukrainian traditional Easter bread, called Paska, at her home on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Ambulance workers help an injured Ukrainian serviceman to move to a hospital in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Eastern Orthodox churches observe the ancient Julian calendar and this year celebrate the Orthodox Easter on April 24. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A military couple share a tender moment after an Easter cakes blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Valentyna Sherba, 68, stands next to a Russian tank in the backyard of her father's home, both destroyed, in the aftermath of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Ammunition is gathered near a Russian destroyed tank in the aftermaths of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces, plays kobza, a folk string instrument, on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Local residents walk near a damaged military vehicle in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
The Associated Press
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have continued to press their attacks in the east.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday that the Russians fired on Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact on the war’s 60th day. It also said the Russian military intensified its offensive and assault operations in the Siverodonetsk, Kurakhiv and Popasna directions.

A regional official in eastern Ukraine says at least eight people have been killed by the Russian shelling.

Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Haidai said Sunday that two others were wounded by the Russian barrage in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff added that Russian forces have also continued to pummel the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, hitting it with air strikes, including by long-range aircraft.

The shelling comes as the Russians are pressing their offensive in a bid to gain full control over Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland called Donbas.

The Russians have also shelled the Dnipro region west of Donbas, where at least one person was killed by a Russian missile, according to Dnipro regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

Ukrainian counterattacks slowing Russian offensive in the east

— Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter

— Sanctions hit Russian economy, though Putin says otherwise

— Refugees in the Czech Republic make protective vests for volunteer fighters

— Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

— Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center when it came under attack. He said their fate was unknown.

The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said new evidence is emerging that shows Russian troops killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up. He said Ukraine has intercepted Russian conversations about “how they are concealing the traces of their crimes.” Satellite images have shown what appear to be mass graves dug in towns to the west and east of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy said the Russians set up “filtration camps” near Mariupol for those trying to leave the city, which has largely been reduced to rubble. He said those who survive these camps are sent to areas under Russian occupation or to Russia itself, often as far as Siberia or the Far East. Many of them, he said, are children.

He said he spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday about the situation in Mariupol and the general course of the war.

Zelenskyy promised to find and punish those responsible for the missile attack on Odesa, which he said killed eight people and wounded 18.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to observe a curfew and not attend Orthodox Easter services overnight. The lengthy services traditionally begin late Saturday and run through Sunday morning. “But starting from 5 a.m. you may go to the church in your city, town or community,” he said.

___

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — The sound of outgoing artillery and air raid sirens were heard Saturday in Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas that had come under Russian attack the day before.

Two servicemen were brought to a hospital from a nearby town, but one of them was mortally wounded and could not be saved.

The Russian strike early Friday had damaged several buildings, including a school.

The war has brought back painful memories for residents of Sloviansk, where in 2014 Ukrainian government forces repulsed Russia-backed separatists after a fierce battle. In the years since, the separatists maintained control over part of the Donbas, and Moscow has now set out to capture the entire region.

Anna Direnskaya, 70, said she and her son and daughter-in-law decided to remain in Sloviansk.

“I lived through 2014. I was also here. I didn’t go anywhere and I don’t want to go anywhere. I am not hiding from myself,” she said while sitting in a wheelchair outside her damaged apartment building. “I want peace.”

Direnskaya, who like many in eastern Ukraine is a native Russian speaker, said she wishes the Russians would understand that Ukrainians are not bad people and there is no enmity between them.

“Why did this happen? Why is this happening? I don’t know. Tell everyone I want peace and quiet,” she said.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday. The U.S. State Department also declined comment.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

___

WARSAW, Poland — Poland and Ukraine have signed an agreement increasing cooperation in the railway transport sector, aiming to help Ukraine maintain its trade exchange with foreign countries as the Russian invasion affects its ports.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Poland’s premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, met on Saturday in Krakow, Poland.

Morawiecki said on Facebook that they both agreed that current sanctions on Russia are insufficient, which can be seen by the condition of the “Russian currency, bonds or inflation.” They appealed to the international community for tougher steps that would stop Russia’s aggression on Ukraine and for more military aid to help Ukraine.

Morawiecki drew special attention to the plight of civilians seeking protection in a steel plant in Mariupol, as he called for the assistance.

“In Mariupol soldiers – or rather Russian criminals want to make women and children starve to death. They are waiting until they run out of water. What kind of strategy is that? This is not war. This is genocide.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer creates more goaltending drama for desperate Golden Knights

    Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.