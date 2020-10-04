Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: Doc says president could leave hospital Monday; WH says Trump still 'firmly in control'

President Donald Trump's condition has continued to improve since being taken to the hospital Friday due to symptoms from a COVID-19 infection, White House physician Sean Conley told reporters on Sunday.

Trump remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but Conley said if he "continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."

The president announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. More than a dozen White House staffers, senior Republican Party officials and members of Congress have also tested positive.

Conley said Sunday that "as with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs," and noted that Trump's blood oxygen level had dropped twice. He said the medical team had given Trump dexamethasone, a steroid, in response

On Saturday evening, Trump tweeted a video of himself telling the American people that he's "starting to feel good," but he acknowledged the coming days would be "the real test." Doctors say that's because an imbalanced immune response during this time can have life-threatening consequences.

Experts have questioned why Vice President Mike Pence is not self-isolating and is in fact ramping up his public appearances. Pence was among dozens of politicians and high-profile dignitaries at a White House Rose Garden event when Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation's high court. At least eight people who attended the event that Saturday, including the president, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The White House has sent mixed signals about his condition and the timeline of events leading up to his transfer to the hospital.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. He did debate prep with Trump and said no one wore masks.

"Operation MAGA": The Trump campaign announced Saturday that despite the president's illness, it plans to resume in-person events, leaning on Vice President Pence and Trump's children.

Security adviser: Trump 'firmly in control'

Robert O’Brien, national security adviser, told CBS News’ "Face the Nation" that Trump is firmly in control of the government. O’Brien refused to discuss a hypothetical about transferring power to Vice President Mike Pence, as happened with former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush when they were anesthetized for colonoscopies.

"That’s not something that’s on the table at this point," O’Brien said.

"We’re prepared,” O’Brien said. "We have a great vice president."

O’Brien said he would be providing a national security briefing to Trump later Sunday from the White House with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

"The president is firmly in control," O’Brien said.

"I’m not going to address hypothetical," O’Brien said. "We have plans for everything."

VP debate expected to take place as planned

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told NBC News’ "Meet the Press" he had no concerns about Vice President Mike Pence and other surrogates continuing to campaign while the president is hospitalized.

Miller said he did not expect a virtual debate when Pence squares off with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Utah on Wednesday.

“No, we're in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning. Certainly, they're not asking for remote debate,” Miller said.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said on ABC News' "This Week" she expected the vice presidential debate to happen as scheduled Wednesday, so long as the commission makes adjustments for distancing and a mask requirement.

"We have every expectation that the debate commission takes all necessary precautions to ensure that everyone who attends the debate is safe," Bedingfield said. "We have every expectation they will do that."

Asked about prospects for the Oct. 15 presidential debate, Bedingfield said it will depend on Trump’s health, but that Biden is prepared to attend.