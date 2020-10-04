Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: Doc says president could leave hospital Monday; WH says Trump still 'firmly in control'

President Donald Trump's condition has continued to improve since being taken to the hospital Friday due to symptoms from a COVID-19 infection, White House physician Sean Conley told reporters on Sunday.
Trump remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but Conley said if he "continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."
The president announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. More than a dozen White House staffers, senior Republican Party officials and members of Congress have also tested positive.
Conley said Sunday that "as with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs," and noted that Trump's blood oxygen level had dropped twice. He said the medical team had given Trump dexamethasone, a steroid, in response
On Saturday evening, Trump tweeted a video of himself telling the American people that he's "starting to feel good," but he acknowledged the coming days would be "the real test." Doctors say that's because an imbalanced immune response during this time can have life-threatening consequences.
Experts have questioned why Vice President Mike Pence is not self-isolating and is in fact ramping up his public appearances. Pence was among dozens of politicians and high-profile dignitaries at a White House Rose Garden event when Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation's high court. At least eight people who attended the event that Saturday, including the president, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Security adviser: Trump 'firmly in control'
Robert O’Brien, national security adviser, told CBS News’ "Face the Nation" that Trump is firmly in control of the government. O’Brien refused to discuss a hypothetical about transferring power to Vice President Mike Pence, as happened with former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush when they were anesthetized for colonoscopies.
"That’s not something that’s on the table at this point," O’Brien said.
"We’re prepared,” O’Brien said. "We have a great vice president."
O’Brien said he would be providing a national security briefing to Trump later Sunday from the White House with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.
"The president is firmly in control," O’Brien said.
"I’m not going to address hypothetical," O’Brien said. "We have plans for everything."
– Bart Jansen
VP debate expected to take place as planned
Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told NBC News’ "Meet the Press" he had no concerns about Vice President Mike Pence and other surrogates continuing to campaign while the president is hospitalized.
Miller said he did not expect a virtual debate when Pence squares off with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Utah on Wednesday.
“No, we're in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning. Certainly, they're not asking for remote debate,” Miller said.
Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said on ABC News' "This Week" she expected the vice presidential debate to happen as scheduled Wednesday, so long as the commission makes adjustments for distancing and a mask requirement.
"We have every expectation that the debate commission takes all necessary precautions to ensure that everyone who attends the debate is safe," Bedingfield said. "We have every expectation they will do that."
Asked about prospects for the Oct. 15 presidential debate, Bedingfield said it will depend on Trump’s health, but that Biden is prepared to attend.
– Bart Jansen
Pence's planned campaign appearances worry experts
Many health and national security experts are wondering why Vice President Mike Pence is not under isolation to reduce his risk of exposure to the coronavirus while President Donald Trump remains in the hospital with COVID-19.
Pence will be in Salt Lake City on Wednesday for the vice presidential debate against Sen. Kamala Harris. Thursday he will travel to Arizona for a rally, kicking off "Operation MAGA" – the Trump campaign's return to in-person events after a pause due to the president's illness.
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told USA TODAY the administration need to be "prepared to deal with the possibility that an adversary will seek to take advantage" of the situation and that national security agencies must ensure the chain of command is secure.
As for the potential risk of Pence spreading the coronavirus, a spokesman for the vice president said he will practice social distancing and noted that he has tested negative. Pence's office also released a statement from his physician saying he did not need to quarantine. But medical experts have said that COVID-19 can take up to 14 days to manifest, which is why they recommend quarantine for individuals who are in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease.
– Ginger Rough, Indianapolis Star
Trump previously had stake in drug companies
President Donald Trump previously reported that he earned capital gains from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences Inc., the manufacturers of two of the medicines he is taking as part of his COVID-19 treatment plan.
According to a 2017 financial disclosure form filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Trump had a capital gain of $50,001 to $100,000 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and $100,001 to $1 million for Gilead Sciences Inc. The form notes the information being noted was as of April 15, 2017.
Trump’s subsequent disclosure forms including his 2020 form signed July 31 did not list Regeneron or Gilead.
Trump received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure, according to his physician Sean Conley. The antibody cocktail is being studied in four late-stage clinical trials and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority, the company said on its page. Trump also is taking Gilead’s Remdesivir.
– Kelly Tyko
SNL skirts addressing Trump's COVID diagnosis
After a months-long hiatus to due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" returned this weekend to mostly normal form in its Season 46 premiere. The comedy-variety show was back in Studio 8H in New York City with a live audience (made up of first responders in masks) and host Chris Rock.
It opened with a sketch that pointed its political satire at the first presidential debate in Cleveland between President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and former Vice President Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
USA TODAY's TV critic Kelly Lawler had this assessment: "Although there were vague head nods to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which dominated the headlines since early Friday morning, it felt like the sketch was written earlier in the week, which is about 200 years in 2020 time. It was already stale."
– Kelly Lawler, Kim Hjelmgaard
Biden says he'll get tested Sunday
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Saturday that he had not been tested for the coronavirus that day, but that he planned to be tested Sunday.
He and wife Dr. Jill Biden tested negative Friday; however, given coronavirus' incubation period of up to 14 days and that fact that he spent more than 90 minutes in a room with someone talking loudly, Biden is not in the clear.
Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also offered the president and first lady wishes for a speedy recovery.
– Bart Jansen
Keeping track of test results: What you need to know
➕➖ Who's positive, who's negative: Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks and Bill Stepien are among more than a dozen positives linked to the White House. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., is the third GOP senator to announce a positive COVID-19 test since Friday. Others were Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Along with Joe and Jill Biden, also testing negative are Mike Pence and wife Karen; Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Here's our running list.
NOTE: A negative test means the person was not infected at the time of testing. The virus' incubation period can be up to 14 days, so a negative test earlier in that time frame does not mean a person was not infected.
Chris Christie, who helped Trump with debate prep, in hospital
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who tested positive for COVID-19, checked himself into a hospital Saturday.
Christie, 58, called it an "important precautionary measure" due to his history of asthma and said he is "feeling good" but has mild symptoms. The former governor announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before saying he moved to a hospital.
Christie had been with President Donald Trump for several days last week helping him prepare for the first presidential debate against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Christie said "no one was wearing masks" during the sessions.
– Dustin Racioppi, Trenton Bureau
Chris Wallace says 'honor system' was in place for testing ahead of debate
President Donald Trump did not arrive in Cleveland ahead of the first presidential debate in time to get tested for coronavirus, according to Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate on Sept. 29 in Ohio.
Wallace said the president didn't arrive in the city until Tuesday afternoon. Trump's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden kicked off at 9 pm.
Wallace made the allegation Friday on Fox News, according to a report from The Hill He said that the timing of Trump's arrival meant that there was insufficient time for Trump to get tested and receive a result.
A coronavirus test made by Abbott, a U.S. health care company, can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes. However, the test may return a high rate of false negatives. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Wallace's allegation.
– Kim Hjelmgaard
US records most daily COVID-19 infections in nearly 2 months
It's not just the White House dealing with an onslaught of cases: Friday's nationwide case count was the highest daily total in nearly two months.
There were 54,441 positive cases of the coronavirus reported on Friday, the highest single-day case count since Aug. 14, when the country recorded just over 64,000 cases, per Johns Hopkins University data.
The country's daily cases peaked on July 16, when 77,362 positive tests were reported.
Meanwhile, deaths have held relatively steady in recent weeks, as the weekly average is down a bit from a flare-up in late July and early August. On Friday, 906 US deaths from COVID-19 were recorded Friday.
– Jay Cannon
