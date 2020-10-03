Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: President remains in hospital; many infected at White House gathering

President Donald Trump spent Friday night in a Maryland hospital and at least nine others who were in close contact with him have tested positive for coronavirus, sending shock throughout the nation just a month away from the presidential election.

Six of those who tested positive attended a White House event last Saturday at which Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. They include first lady Melania Trump, former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, the Rev. John Jenkins, the president of Notre Dame University, and a White House reporter.

Videos and photos of that event, which was held outside in the Rose Garden, show more than 180 people in attendance, with only about 50 wearing masks and few practicing social distancing. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also announced he had tested positive and will manage Trump's re-election campaign from home.

It is the latest example of COVID-19's assault on the nation. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and, as its latest cases show, no one is seemingly immune.

The number of people Trump and his adviser Hope Hicks exposed to the virus could have expanded well beyond the circle of their close contacts. The pair attended several events over the past week drawing thousands of people. The list includes Trump's top advisers, his campaign donors, his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and scores of his supporters.

Trump is at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington. White House physician Sean P. Conley said late Friday that "the president is doing very well" and was not requiring any supplemental oxygen. Trump was receiving Remdesivir therapy and was resting comfortably, Conley said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday the president "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."

Just before midnight Friday, Trump tweeted that he was feeling well.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

The stunning announcement of Trump's diagnosis is reshaping the 2020 election, taking Trump off the campaign trail as voters across the country vote early in large numbers.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday that the president is experiencing mild symptoms but that he was in good spirits.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has no plans to push back the confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said if President Donald Trump "feels up to it" the second debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden should go forward perhaps remotely.

Former President Barack Obama joined many politicians, celebrities and concerned citizens in wishing the Trumps a "speedy recovery."

"Michelle (Obama) and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need," Obama tweeted Friday afternoon.

In another tweet, Obama urged everyone to put their political beliefs aside in midst of the contentious election season because "we're all human beings" first. "We want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party."

As President Donald Trump quarantined in the White House residence Friday morning, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stood outside and said he wasn't wearing a mask himself because his test was negative. "We’re hopefully more than 6 feet away," he told the reporters before him.

From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a disconnect between the guidance of public health experts and the actions of Trump and some of his deputies.

From holding large gatherings to resisting masks, the president, his administration and his campaign have sent conflicting messages to the American public as they sought to portray an image of strength and normality.