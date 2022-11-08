Live updates: Track all the Election Night action here with the latest from our reporters

It’s Election Day in Idaho with all statewide offices and all Legislature seats on the ballot, plus three of Idaho’s four seats in Congress, a constitutional amendment and many Ada County offices.

We’ll keep you updated on the proceedings here, including links to the latest vote totals as they come in. The primary writers will be investigative reporter Nicole Blanchard and opinion writer Bryan Clark. Editor Chadd Cripe and service reporter Shaun Goodwin will contribute as well.