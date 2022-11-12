Live updates: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Longhorns

Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser’s live blog from the TCU-Texas Big 12 game. The unbeaten Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0), ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoffs, play a must-win game in Austin against the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2).

Return here at 6:20 p.m. for key plays, social notes, analysis, commentary and more of the big game.

Pre-game reads

Mac Engel: Former coach Gary Patterson in difficult spot on Saturday

TCU relishes role as underdog in Austin

How Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is forming his own legacy at TCU

TCU takes advantage of upsets, moves to No. 4 in CFP rankings

How to watch & listen

When: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps

Line: Texas opens as a -7 point favorite

Last meeting: Texas defeated TCU 32-27 on Oct. 2, 2021.

Other Big 12 games today

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m. start

Kansas at Texax Tech, 6 p.m. start