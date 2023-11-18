Live updates: South Carolina going with all-black uniforms vs. Kentucky

South Carolina battles SEC foe Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Gamecocks needing a win to keep their bowl hopes alive. Here’s the latest from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Uniform combo: All black





The Gamecocks will wear all black tonight for the first time in the 2023 season. USC also work all black against Kentucky during the 2017 season.

Final point spread

South Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite after being an underdog for most of the week.

Tweets by gogamecocks

USC vs. UK football game info

Who: South Carolina (4-6, 2-5 SEC) vs. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN.com and the ESPN app