Live updates: South Carolina going with all-black uniforms vs. Kentucky
South Carolina battles SEC foe Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Gamecocks needing a win to keep their bowl hopes alive. Here’s the latest from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Uniform combo: All black
The Gamecocks will wear all black tonight for the first time in the 2023 season. USC also work all black against Kentucky during the 2017 season.
Final point spread
South Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite after being an underdog for most of the week.
USC vs. UK football game info
Who: South Carolina (4-6, 2-5 SEC) vs. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4)
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN.com and the ESPN app