Live updates as South Carolina faces Kentucky in SEC football action

South Carolina travels to face Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on SEC Network. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy, who is inside Kroger Field to bring you coverage from the game.

UK QB Will Levis in walking boot

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was spotted in a walking boot in the Wildcats pregame walk. Backup QB Kaiya Sheron is expected to start if Levis can’t play. Levis was seen in a sweatsuit and talking on the field with USC head coach Shane Beamer, the (Lexington) Herald-Leader’s Jon Hale reported.

Final betting line

South Carolina is a 4-point underdog, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The line was near 10 points in favor of the Wildcats to start the week, dropping to 6 and 7 points by midweek over reports of Levis’ injury status. The over-under for points scored in the game is 45.5.

Uniform report vs. Kentucky





South Carolina will suit up in throwback garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white

Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants

Watch, stream the South Carolina game today

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field (61,000) in Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

On-air announce crew : Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (Analyst), Cole Cubelic (Sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 98 or 204

