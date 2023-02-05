Live updates as South Carolina battles UConn in women’s basketball showdown
The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 5 UConn Huskies battle at noon Sunday at the XL Center. It’s a rematch of last season’s women’s college basketball national championship game. The State’s Jeremiah Holloway is there to bring you live updates from the game.
South Carolina UConn score right now
What time, what channel
Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-0, 10-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2, 13-0 Big East)
Where: XL Center (16,294) in Hartford, Conn.
When: Noon Sunday
TV: Fox
Stream: via Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com
SC vs Connecticut basketball results history
Dec. 17, 2007: UConn wins 97-39 (away)
Dec. 28, 2008: UConn wins 77-48 (home)
Feb. 9, 2015: UConn wins 87-62 (away)
Feb. 8, 2016: UConn wins 66-54 (home)
Feb. 13, 2017: UConn wins 66-55 (away)
Feb. 1, 2018: UConn wins 83-58 (home)
March 26, 2018: UConn wins 94-65 (neutral)
Feb. 11, 2019: UConn wins 97-79 (away)
Feb. 10, 2020: USC wins 70-52 (home)
Feb. 8, 2021: UConn wins 63-59/OT (away)
Nov. 22, 2021: USC wins 73-57 (neutral)
April 3, 2022: USC wins 64-49 (neutral)