Live updates as South Carolina battles UConn in women’s basketball showdown

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 5 UConn Huskies battle at noon Sunday at the XL Center. It’s a rematch of last season’s women’s college basketball national championship game. The State’s Jeremiah Holloway is there to bring you live updates from the game.

What time, what channel

  • Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-0, 10-0 SEC) vs. No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2, 13-0 Big East)

  • Where: XL Center (16,294) in Hartford, Conn.

  • When: Noon Sunday

  • TV: Fox

  • Stream: via Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com

SC vs Connecticut basketball results history

  • Dec. 17, 2007: UConn wins 97-39 (away)

  • Dec. 28, 2008: UConn wins 77-48 (home)

  • Feb. 9, 2015: UConn wins 87-62 (away)

  • Feb. 8, 2016: UConn wins 66-54 (home)

  • Feb. 13, 2017: UConn wins 66-55 (away)

  • Feb. 1, 2018: UConn wins 83-58 (home)

  • March 26, 2018: UConn wins 94-65 (neutral)

  • Feb. 11, 2019: UConn wins 97-79 (away)

  • Feb. 10, 2020: USC wins 70-52 (home)

  • Feb. 8, 2021: UConn wins 63-59/OT (away)

  • Nov. 22, 2021: USC wins 73-57 (neutral)

  • April 3, 2022: USC wins 64-49 (neutral)

