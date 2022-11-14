Live updates: Snow expected in Kansas City; MoDOT road clearing crews short-staffed

The first snow of the winter season might not amount to much, but it could create havoc with the morning commute on Tuesday in Kansas City.

An inch or two of snow is expected to fall across most areas in the Kansas City region from what is being described as a “pretty weak winter system” by Jared Leighton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Generally speaking, I don’t think we’re expecting a very large impact system,” he said. “But with it be in the first one of the year it always kind of kind of catches some people off guard.”

When all is said and done, the Kansas City metro is looking at an inch or so, he said. Most areas outside the immediate metro are expected to receive as much of an inch while some locations could see as much as 2 inches. Meanwhile, as much as 3 inches of snow could fall in central Missouri.

Here’s the latest on the winter weather in Kansas City:

‘Make smart decisions’

Update 4:50 p.m. The Missouri Highway Patrol urged drivers to be extra vigilant if they travel during or immediately after winter storm moves through the state.

“This will be the first snow of the season and whether it’s a dusting or several inches, it will affect travel,” Capt. John Hotz said in a news release. “Be sure to increase your following distance as you drive, stopping quickly on wet, snowy, or icy roads can be hazardous or impossible.”

Troopers urged drivers to pay attention to weather conditions and to “make smart decisions” regarding travel — including postponing or canceling trips if conditions dictate.

Those headed out in the inclement weather should completely clean their cars of snow, use their headlines and reduce their speeds.

Motorists are also urged to keep their fuel tank at least half full and have the follow items in their vehicles: ice scraper, battery booster cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, non-perishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, small shovel, and a bag of sand or cat litter.

Story continues

MoDOT preps for first winter storm amid staffing shortage

Updated 4:37 p.m. As Kansas Citians are expected to awake to around one inch of snow on Tuesday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation officials say they are prepared for the first true winter storm of the season.

A fully staffed shift was scheduled to be on the roads as of around 7 p.m. and stay attuned to the developments of the storm overnight, Lynelle Luther, district maintenance engineer for the Kansas City region, said during a press briefing Monday afternoon.

Commuters were advised to be cautious on Tuesday morning and give space to the crews working to keep the roads clear. They were also advised to keep up with the MODOT Traveler Information Map for real-time updates on road conditions.

“That will help people make an intelligent decision on whether to go out or not,” Luther said.

The winter storm is coming at a time when MODOT statewide is staffed at around 70% of its workforce compared to where it has been in the past, Luther said. For Kansas City, Luther said some employees were being shifted internally and roughly 20 trainees would be out on the road for ride-alongs with experienced snowplow drivers as part of the effort to address workforce challenges.

Under the plan for the Kansas City metro, interstates and divided were first on the list for road treatment followed by other state highways prioritized by traffic volume on Tuesday, Luther said.

Despite shortfalls in its regional workforce, Luther said she was confident the regional office was prepared to address the current storm. She said the office was working through its process of changing over from summertime routines to winter ones, which includes a learning curve on its own, as well as helping the public get educated on driving safely in the snow.

“But I’m totally confident that we will get through this just fine,” Luther said.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.