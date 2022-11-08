Live updates: SLO County voters head to the polls on Election Day despite heavy rain

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

It’s election day, San Luis Obispo County.

Polling places will open until 8 p.m. Tuesday — the same deadline for voters seeking to drop off ballots. If you are unsure where to vote, visit bit.ly/3Edt4i3.

On Tuesday morning, voters braved the pouring rain to cast their ballots at Shell Beach Veterans Memorial Hall.

“I’ve never missed a vote, ever,” Shell Beach resident Margo Fraser told The Tribune. “I don’t care who you vote for. You should vote. ... If you don’t vote, don’t complain.”

Fraser said she had a mail-in ballot ready. However, she decided to vote in person instead to ensure her vote will be counted Tuesday rather than later.

Philanthropic Educational Organization, a nonprofit women’s group, was hosting the polling place at the vets hall via an adopt-a-vote program, according to member Jamie Herbon, who was volunteering there.

Margo Fraser points to her “I voted” sticker after voting at the Shell Beach Veterans Memorial Hall polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Nonprofit groups who adopt a polling place help manage poll locations in exchange for a donation to their cause.

Herbon said that traffic at the Shell Beach polling place on Tuesday had been slow and steady, with more people coming in as the morning wore on.

She said the majority of people were dropping off their vote-by-mail ballots, but workers also saw a fair amount of community members opting to vote in person.

“We want to respect every single voter that comes in and either wants to vote in person or come to the polling place and get their little sticker that says ‘I voted,’ ” Herbon said. “When they put their ballot in, we thank them for voting, we offer them a sticker and they are excited about the process. That makes us ... part of the solution.”

Heavy rain falls outside the polling place at Shell Beach Veterans Memorial Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

As of Monday, around 54,000 ballots had been returned in SLO County — representing about 30% of registered voters.

More than 70 SLO County offices are on the general election ballot, including multiple mayorships, city council seats, the District 2 county supervisor seat and positions on school boards and community services districts.

