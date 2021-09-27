Live updates: Senate to take up bill to avoid government shutdown, House debates infrastructure

WASHINGTON – The Senate votes Monday on the first of several big pieces of legislation that Congress is expected to tackle this week, including legislation that would fund the federal government to avoid a shutdown, pour billions into the nation's roads and highways and a massive bill that contains the bulk of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

But the path to success for each measure is uncertain, leaving a week of unpredictable political maneuvering ahead against the looming threat of a government shutdown Friday and catastrophic default on its debt in October.

The Senate is scheduled to vote at 5:30 p.m. EST on whether to begin debate on extending federal government funding to Dec. 3 and to suspend the debt limit until December 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said it would be irresponsible not to keep the government operating and paying its debts.

Republicans could block the debate because while they support extending federal funding, they contend Democrats should have to raise the debt limit on their own. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said Republicans won’t help contribute to reckless taxing and spending by Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a rally in support of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" for women agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 24, 2021.

If Republicans block the bill Monday, Democrats would have to find another way to avoid a government shutdown that would begin Friday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the country's borrowing ability will run out in mid-October, which could lead to a worldwide economic collapse unless lawmakers raise the debt limit.

McConnell, Schumer accuse each other of recklessness

Senate leaders clashed again Monday, each accusing the other side of recklessness ahead of a key vote over whether to extend government funding temporarily and raise the country’s debt limit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said it would be reckless and irresponsible if Republicans refused to help raise the amount the country can borrow, which is projected to be exhausted in mid-October. A measure to raise the debt limit was combined with legislation to extend government funding beyond Thursday, when it expires, to Dec. 3.

“If Republicans follow through with their plans to vote no, they will be on record deliberately sabotaging our country’s ability to pay the bills and likely cause the first ever default in American history,” Schumer said.

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the challenges facing Democrats such as inflation, illegal immigration and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, were all self-inflicted. He said Republicans wouldn’t help raise the debt limit for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion of domestic social welfare programs.

“As we speak, Democrats are behind closed doors assembling a multi-trillion-dollar reckless taxing and spending spree,” McConnell said. “There’s no chance Republicans will help lift Democrats’ credit limit so they can immediately steamroll through a socialist binge that will hurt families and help China.”

The vote is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST

– Bart Jansen

What is the bipartisan infrastructure bill?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House will vote Thursday on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate last month.

Should the Democratic-led House pass the bill Thursday, it would go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

But what is in the bill?

The bill would direct billions to modernize roads, bridges and transit systems while expanding high-speed internet systems and the nation's network of electric vehicle charging stations.

The legislation calls for $550 billion in spending. Among the major investments in the bipartisan package are $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for railways. It contains $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as billions for airports, seaports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

– Savannah Behrmann, Ledyard King and Bart Jansen

Joe Biden optimistic Congress can avoid shutdown, pass his agenda

President Joe Biden said Monday he is optimistic Congress will extend government funding to avoid a shutdown, raise the debt limit and approve his $3.5 trillion package of social welfare priorities, but it may not all be completed this week.

“I’m a born optimist,” Biden said. “I think things are going to go well. I think we’re going to get it done.”

Biden said after getting a booster vaccination against COVID-19 that he had meetings on his legislation priorities scheduled Monday night, Tuesday “and for the next little bit.”

Government funding runs out Thursday. The country’s ability to borrow is estimated to be exhausted in mid-October. The Senate will vote Monday on a measure to extend funding to Dec. 3 and suspend the debt limit to December 2022, but that vote is expected to fail.

In addition, the House is considering a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion package of domestic priorities. Infrastructure might not pass without the larger package, but some moderate Democrats are reluctant to approve both measures.

“It may not be by the end of the week,” Biden said. “I hope it’s by the end of the week.”

Asked what’s at stake, Biden said: “Victory is what’s at stake.”

– Bart Jansen

House to open debate on infrastructure bill

The House is scheduled to open debate Monday on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, setting up a high-stakes showdown over how much spending Congress will approve this year.

The Senate has already approved the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion in new spending. So if the House approves it, the bill would go to Biden for his signature.

A group of moderate House Democrats had negotiated for a vote by Monday, arguing that they should claim victory on infrastructure before the more contentious package of $3.5 trillion of social programs is resolved.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the infrastructure vote is slipping to Thursday, when the federal highway program expires.

One of the leaders of the moderate faction, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., insisted Friday that the infrastructure bill will be approved.

But Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said dozens of members of the Progressive Caucus will oppose the bill on its own and could reject it unless the $3.5 trillion is approved, too.

– Bart Jansen

Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., are co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Pelosi pitches Biden's priorities

Pelosi scheduled a Democratic Caucus meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. EST for lawmakers to discuss their priorities. Democrats may still be meeting when they learn whether the Senate has gridlocked over government funding and the debt limit.

Besides the infrastructure bill, general government funding and the debt limit, Pelosi wants to approve the $3.5 trillion package of Biden’s priorities such as paid family and medical leave, universal pre-kindergarten and community college, and an expansion of Medicare. Biden’s slogan for approving those priorities is called “Build Back Better.”

But Republicans are unified in opposition to the package, leaving Democrats to approve it on their own. Several Democrats in each chamber have questioned the taxing and spending in the package, threatening its approval.

House and Senate leaders have been conferring with Biden on what should be included in the final package, so lawmakers can vote once on legislation that can win approval in both chambers.

The House Budget Committee assembled an initial version of the package Saturday from 13 committees. The House Rules Committee, which sets rules for how legislation is debated, could begin tweaking the legislation Tuesday for eventual floor debate.

“We have to find our common ground, respectful of each other's views,” Pelosi said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” “Overwhelmingly, the entirety of our caucus, except for a few whose judgment I respect, support the vision of Joe Biden. And we will pass – make progress on it this week.”

– Bart Jansen

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., update reporters on Democratic efforts to pass President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda at the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 23.

