Live updates: See early results in elections for NC legislature

Control of the North Carolina General Assembly is on the ballot, with all 170 seats up for election this year. However, many races are all but decided because candidates are unopposed or in safe districts for their party. So control hinges on a handful of swing districts in each chamber.

Republicans need to gain three seats in the House and two in the Senate to take supermajorities. A Republican supermajority will likely result in a new law changing abortion restrictions. Democrats took early leads in Senate swing districts on Tuesday night with early voting returns coming in just after polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The Republican leadership of the state legislature — House Speaker Tim Moore of Kings Mountain and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger of Eden — are both running unopposed so are likely to keep their leadership positions.

There are 50 state Senate seats and 120 seats in the state House. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, and this campaign season have been vying to turn those into supermajorities. A supermajority, which is three-fifths of lawmakers voting, gives a party enough votes to override a veto by the governor, if all of its members agree and are there for the vote. That means 30 of the Senate’s 50 seats and 72 of the House’s 120 seats.

Otherwise, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, determines whether a bill passed by the legislature becomes law.

Swing districts

A handful of swing districts, in which voters are divided enough that either a Democrat or Republican could win, will determine legislative control.

In the Senate, swing districts include that of two Republican incumbents, Sen. Michael Lee in New Hanover County, who is being challenged by Democrat Marcia Morgan, and Bobby Hanig, whose challenger is Democrat Valerie Jordan. Other closely watched races include two in Wake County — incumbent Democratic Sen. Sydney Batch vs. Republican Mark Cavaliero in the southern part of the county, and Democrat Mary Wills Bode vs. Republican E.C. Sykes in the northern part of the county. Democrats have been favored to win both of those races, but if they lose, Republicans only need two more Senate seats to take a supermajority. They are also closely watching Senate District 19 in Cumberland County, which is between Republican Wesley Meredith, a former senator, and Democrat Val Applewhite. That seat is currently held by Democratic Sen. Kirk deViere, a more moderate Democrat who lost his primary to Applewhite, after the challenger was endorsed by Cooper in an unusual move by the governor.

Story continues

Here’s where those races stand on Election Night after early voting results came in:

▪ Democrat Batch leads with 59%, followed by Republican Cavaliero with 40% and trailed by Libertarian candidate Patrick Bowersox with less than 2%.

▪ Democrat Bode leads with 60%, followed by Republican Sykes with 37% and trailed by Libertarian candidate Ryan Brown with less than 2%.

▪ Democrat Jordan leads with 64% to Republican Hanig’s 35%.

▪ Democrat Morgan leads with 53% to Republican Lee’s 46%.

▪ Democrat Applewhite leads with 59% to Republican Meredith’s 40%.

Dylan Watts, the Senate Republican Caucus director, said that those five races are a “good barometer.” If they are tight when early voting returns come in, with candidates within a couple points of one another, “that’s a really good look for us,” Watts told The N&O Tuesday night.

In the House, Republicans are closely watching about 15 to 20 competitive races on Election Day. House Republican Caucus Director Stephen Wiley said early Tuesday evening that it’s a bigger map of races to track compared to the 2020 election.

“The electorate is really volatile,” Wiley said, and turnout on Election Day vs. early voting is hard to predict. He’s preparing for the scenario that one, two or three seats could be too close to call, meaning a longer wait to determine if Republicans gain a supermajority of 72 seats.

“We’ll see. It’s just a lot of waiting,” he said.

Democratic leadership in the General Assembly includes Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Raleigh, who is running in a heavily blue district and expected to easily win, and House Minority Leader Robert Reives, of Chatham County, who has faced a tougher race. Both Blue and Reives would like to retain their leadership roles if they win.

Republican vs. Democratic control

If Republicans maintain their majorities, they do not need Democrats to pass a bill, so the level of input from the other side of the aisle is up to them. This means the amount of raises for state employees and teachers, the amount of taxes that we pay and how public education is funded are all in the hands of the majority.

In 2023, the biggest issue that will impact North Carolina is that the U.S. Supreme Court has given abortion restrictions to state legislatures to determine. Republican legislative leaders said last summer that they did not run any abortion-related bills because they are waiting to see if they gain a supermajority.

Both Berger and Moore said they support tighter abortion restrictions than the current state law of a ban after 20 weeks’ pregnancy.

Moore also previously told The N&O that bills vetoed by Cooper during the last legislative session would be brought back again if Republicans gain a supermajority.

Final results?

Final election results will not necessarily come on Election Night, and close races could go to a recount.

The threshold to trigger recounts for non-statewide races is 1%, according to state law.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, told reporters on Monday that candidates and voters should know that the state’s election processes are “tried and true.”

“If we’re late into the night, that’s not uncommon,” Bell said.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, subscribe to the Under the Dome politics newsletter from The News & Observer and the NC Insider and follow our weekly Under the Dome podcast at campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.