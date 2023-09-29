Live updates |Ryder Cup gets going with noise and heckles

  • United States' Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 1st tee during his morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    United States' Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 1st tee during his morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • United States' Scottie Scheffler looks at his shot from the 1st tee during his morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    United States' Scottie Scheffler looks at his shot from the 1st tee during his morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Fans wait in the stands for the start of the first morning Foursome match on the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Fans wait in the stands for the start of the first morning Foursome match on the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Fans wait in the stands for the start of the first morning Foursome match on the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Fans wait in the stands for the start of the first morning Foursome match on the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • United States' Scottie Scheffler, left, with teammate United States' Sam Burns play against Europe's Jon Rahm and Europe's Tyrrell Hatton, right, in the first morning Foursome match pose for a photograph at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    United States' Scottie Scheffler, left, with teammate United States' Sam Burns play against Europe's Jon Rahm and Europe's Tyrrell Hatton, right, in the first morning Foursome match pose for a photograph at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Fans line the 1st hole as they wait for the start of the morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    Fans line the 1st hole as they wait for the start of the morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Associated Press
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Two of golf's best players finally got its biggest spectacle started Friday at the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, hit the opening tee shot at Marco Simone, the golf ball disappearing in a thick collar of rough down the left side of the fairway. Masters champion Jon Rahm found the right side of the fairway.

Anticipation from the two-year wait was evident in the pre-dawn darkness as thousands upon thousands of fans poured through the gates. And it didn't take long for the home crowd to remind the Americans they weren't at the comfort of home.

“You stink, Scottie,” one fan shouted as he was about to tee off. Another told Sam Burns to lay up when he was playing from the rough. That's nothing unusual from home fans at a Ryder Cup, the most raucous event in golf.

The Americans are coming off a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits two years ago. They have not won on European soil since 1993.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf