Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have launched at least four missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the explosions on Friday afternoon. He offered no details on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, urged local residents to heed air raid sirens and take cover in bomb shelters.

On Thursday evening, two Russian strikes left Kharkiv, where the pre-war population stood at 1.4 million, without electricity.

The Ukrainian army has retaken most of the previously occupied areas of the Kharkiv region, but the Russians continue to shell the region’s capital with missiles.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

— Russian man stopped with drones in Norway

— What’s the state of Russia’s missile arsenal?

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

— Orphan watched dad die, awaits future in Ukraine shelter

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

The Russian government says that the restoration of a Crimean bridge damaged in a recent explosion is scheduled for completion by July next year.

A decree published on a government website Friday also identified the company hired to carry out the work on the bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimea.

The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its faltering war in Ukraine, was hit Oct. 8 by what Moscow says was a truck bomb. Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily halted, undermining a vital supply route for the Kremlin’s forces.

Also Friday, a court in Simferopol, the second-largest city in Crimea, formally arrested and placed five suspects in pre-trial detention in relation to the explosion, according to an Interfax report.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) previously said it had identified 12 suspects involved in the explosion. The FSB alleged the involvement of Ukrainian, Armenian and Russian citizens in what it described as a “terrorist act."

GENEVA — The International Committee of the Red Cross says it shares “frustration” about incomplete access to prisoners amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, the humanitarian organization notes that there are limits on what it can do.

ICRC spokesman Ewan Watson said Friday that “we have been able to visit hundreds of POWs on both sides, but there are thousands more who we have not been able to see.”

He noted that the third Geneva Convention obliges parties to international armed conflicts to grant the ICRC immediate access to all POWs, wherever they are held.

On Thursday, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, said Kyiv was giving the ICRC three days to send a mission to the Olenivka penal colony, located in a Russian-run part of the Donetsk region, where many Ukrainian POWs are held. Olenivka was the scene of a deadly explosion in July, for which Russia and Ukraine blamed each other.

Watson said that “our teams are ready on the ground and have been ready for months to visit the Olenivka penal facility and any other facility where POWs are held.”

But he added that “beyond being granted access by high levels of authority, this requires practical arrangements to materialize on the ground. We cannot access by force a place of detention or internment where we have not been admitted.”

Watson said that the call for full and regular access to prisoners of war goes to both sides.

Russian-installed officials in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine are repeating calls for local residents to evacuate to Russia, citing incessant shelling by advancing Ukrainian forces.

The deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, urged people Friday to take “humanitarian trips” to Russia “in order to avoid civilian casualties” in the war.

The Kremlin-backed administration of Kherson on Thursday announced plans to evacuate civilians, with Russian authorities promising to provide free accommodation for them.

The move came as Ukrainian forces push their counteroffensive deeper into the southern Kherson region, albeit at a slower pace.

Russia illegally annexed Kherson, as well as the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of Ukraine, last month, following “referendums” in all four regions that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says Friday that over the previous 24 hours at least nine civilians were killed and 15 injured.

Friday is Defender’s Day in Ukraine, which traditionally is a public holiday, but celebrations are muted because of the war against Russia's invasion.

In Kyiv, a concert at the central opera house was cancelled because of planned, rotating power outages across the city as energy infrastructure damaged by bombing is repaired.

In the Kherson region, which is a key link to Crimea, the Ukrainian army continued to slowly advance along the right bank of the Dnieper.

Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhny vowed to forge ahead with a counteroffensive launched last month.

“We’re getting (what is) ours back. No one and nothing will stop us,” Zaluzhny said in a video message. “We have buried the myth of the invincibility of the Russian army.”

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia is keeping up its targeted attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine, in a fifth straight day of intensified bombardments.

Multiple Russian missile strikes shook the capital of the Zaphorizhzhia region overnight as the city continued to be a focal point for Russian fire.

Zaporizhzhia regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Friday morning several explosions were reported in the city overnight at infrastructure facilities, causing fires. Preliminary reports mentioned no victims.

Russian forces have struck the regional capital and the surrounding area continuously in recent days and weeks, creating concerns about the safety of the nearby nuclear power plant.

The regional capital is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the plant, which is the largest nuclear power facility in Europe.

The heavier Russian barrage began last Monday and comes as Ukraine pushes its military counteroffensive on the southern front.

Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia.

The move suggests that Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, asked the Kremlin to organize an evacuation from four cities of the region.

Saldo said in a video posted online Thursday that Ukraine’s missile strikes are causing “serious damage,” claiming they had struck hotels, residential buildings and markets.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian armed forces are reporting steady territorial gains along the southern front in the country’s battle against invading Russian forces, including the recapture of 75 settlements in the Kherson region in the last month.

The Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced late Thursday that Ukraine’s armed forces have recaptured 502 settlements in the Kharkiv region, 43 in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling on Thursday evening blew up an ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Friday that an unspecified number of people were killed and wounded in the incident.

Unconfirmed media reports said three officers of Russia’s National Guard were killed and more than 10 were wounded.

The Associated Press

