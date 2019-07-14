Live updates: Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon men's final





Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer ahead of the men's singles final. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Second-seeded Roger Federer looks to win his ninth Wimbledon championship as he faces top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the men’s final, the defending champion who looks to capture his fifth men’s singles title at the All England Club.

It’s the 48th meeting between the two and 16th in a Grand Slam event — the most in the Open era. Djokovic leads the overall series 25-22, including 9-6 in majors and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Who will come out on top Sunday? Get all the latest updates below.

Fourth set

Federer 5, Djokovic 2 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Djokovic serving. A Djokovic serve just lands in on the first point, but Federer responds with a backhand winner down the baseline. Djokovic takes a 30-15 lead with an ace, but a nice volley by Federer ties it 30-30. Federer earns a chance for another break as a strong forehand leads Djokovic to hit the return long, and a wide backhand by Djokovic on the next point gives Federer a chance to serve to force a fifth set.

Federer 4, Djokovic 2 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Federer serving. Federer makes quick work of Djokovic in this game, sparked by another beautiful drop set, and wins at love.

Federer 3, Djokovic 2 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Djokovic serving. A BREAK! Federer hits a forehand pass with Djokovic at the net on the first point. Djokovic follows with a beautiful drop shot on the next point, but a double fault gives Federer a 30-15 lead. Federer challenges the next call as Djokovic’s shot, which was called in originally, was just out to give Federer two break points. Federer won the next point for the break.

Djokovic 2, Federer 2 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Federer serving. Federer rips off the first two points, including an ace, but then hits into the net as Djokovic cuts the lead to 30-15. A long backhand by Djokovic makes it 40-15, but a double fault cuts his lead to 40-30. A great backhand winner by Djokovic makes it deuce. Federer, however, takes the next point for the advantage and a long backhand by Djokovic ends the game.

Djokovic 2, Federer 1 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Djokovic serving. Djokovic is starting to look overpowering on his serve, winning at love. He ended the game with an ace.

Djokovic 1, Federer 1 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Federer serving. Djokovic puts the pressure on Federer by taking a 30-15, but Federer hits a forehand winner to make it 30-30. A serve-and-volley winner gives Federer a 40-30 lead, and a forehand winner ends the game. Djokovic has yet to have a break point in the match.

Djokovic 1, Federer 0 (Djokovic leads in sets 2-1)

Djokovic serving. Coming off the momentum of winning two tiebreakers in three sets, Djokovic wins the first game and puts pressure will be on Federer to keep winning on his serve.

Djokovic wins third-set tiebreaker 7-4

One set away from a fifth #Wimbledon title…@DjokerNole wins the third set tie-break 7-6(4) to take a 2-1 lead over Roger Federer pic.twitter.com/tNHNGo98bP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

Djokovic gets a mini-break to open the tiebreaker by taking the first point on Federer’s serve. Djokovic serves the next two points and wins them for a 3-0 lead. Federer serves the next two points but hits a backhand into the net on the second one as Djokovic takes a 4-1 lead and serves the next two points. The first rally is long and Djokovic wins it to take control of the tiebreaker at 5-1. Federer has a glimmer of hope by getting a min-break back on the next point. Federer hits a forehand volley winner to cut the deficit to 5-3 and an ace makes it 5-4 with Djokovic serving the next two points with a chance to win the set. Federer spins a backhand wide, and Djokovic closes out the tiebreaker on the next point.

Federer 6, Djokovic 6 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. Federer closes out a long rally on the first point with a backhand pass down the baseline while on the run. Djokovic responds with a backhand winner of his own on the next point to make it 15-15. Federer can’t return Djokovic’s serve on the next point, and a forehand winner by Djokovic makes it 40-15, and Federer hits into the net on the next point as we head to another tiebreaker.

Federer 6, Djokovic 5 (Sets are 1-1)

Federer serving. Djokovic hits into the net on the first three points as Federer builds a 40-0 lead and wins the game at love as Djokovic will look to force another tiebreaker.

Federer 5, Djokovic 5 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. A long backhand by Djokovic gives Federer the first point in a must-win game for Djokovic. A strong serve by Djokovic makes it 15-15. Another error by Djokovic gives Federer a 30-15 lead. But Djokovic responds with another good serve. Federer gets a set point after he ends a nice rally with a winning backhand volley at his feet. Djokovic, however, saves the set point with another excellent serve. Another strong serve gives Djokovic the advantage, and he closes it out on the next point as we stay on serve.

Federer 5, Djokovic 4 (Sets are 1-1)

Federer serving. Djokovic wins the first point, but Federer quickly responds with his 11th ace. Djokovic works his way into a break chance by winning the next point, but another strong serve by Federer makes it 30-30. Another great wide serve by Federer gives him a 40-30 lead, and a wide backhand by Djokovic closes out the game.

Federer 4, Djokovic 4 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. Djokovic looks like his old self on his serve as he wins the first three points for a 40-0 lead. Federer takes the next point, but hits into the net as Djokovic wins the game. Are we heading to another tiebreaker?

Federer 4, Djokovic 3 (Sets are 1-1)

Federer serving. Federer continues to look strong on his serve, winning at love as we stay on serve in the third set. Djokovic hasn’t broken Federer so far in the match.

Federer 3, Djokovic 3 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. Federer takes the first point, but a nice tough volley by Djokovic evens the game. A good first serve that can’t be returned gives Djokovic a 30-15 lead, and a forehand winner makes it 40-15. A wicked slice by Djokovic leads him to victory.

Federer 3, Djokovic 2 (Sets are 1-1)

Federer serving. A strong first serve can’t be returned by Djokovic on the first point, but he makes it 15-15 with a nice backhand down the baseline. A nice wide serve to Djokovic’s forehand can’t be returned as Federer takes a 30-15 lead, and a serve-and-volley winner makes it 40-15. Another strong serve closes out the game as we stay on serve in the third set.

Federer 2, Djokovic 2 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. Djokovic takes the first two points, but follows with a double fault to make it 30-15. A long rally on the next point is won by Djokovic, who closes out the game with a backhand winner. Djokovic looks like he has energy again.

Federer 2, Djokovic 1 (Sets are 1-1)

Federer serving. A strong first serve to Djokovic’s backhand nets Federer the first point of the game, and a pair backhand winner makes it 40-0 as Djokovic seems to be lacking energy. Federer takes advantage with another drop shot that leads to an easy winner for the game.

Federer 1, Djokovic 1 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. Federer makes some nice volleys on the first point, but Djokovic puts the point away for a 15-0 lead. A double fault follows, but Djokovic follows by winning the next two points (including an ace) for a 40-15 lead. Federer takes the next point to make it 40-30, but hits into the net as Djokovic holds serve.

Federer 1, Djokovic 0 (Sets are 1-1)

Federer serving. Federer looks to ride the momentum of a quick second set, hitting a forehand winner on the first point. But a forehand by Federer on the next point hits the net and goes wide on the next point to make it 15-15. Federer, however, wins the next three points easily to take the first game.

Second set

Federer 6, Djokovic 1 (Sets are 1-1)

Djokovic serving. Federer gets even, breaking Djokovic for the third time in the set — this time at love — to even the match. The set lasted just 25 minutes.

Federer 5, Djokovic 1 (Djokovic leads in sets 1-0)

Federer serving. Federer wins the first point, but a double fault makes it 15-15. Djokovic then hits a running forehand to take a 30-15 lead. Federer rallies for a 40-30 lead and closes out the game with an ace.

Of the 19 times Roger Federer has dropped the first set against Novak Djokovic, he's come back to win only once...



But it's been one-way traffic in the second set, with the Swiss breaking twice to open up a 4-1 lead #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/iDX0xQ3Hp8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

Federer 4, Djokovic 1 (Djokovic leads in sets 1-0)

Djokovic serving. Federer answers a drop shot by Djokovic with a beautiful winner on the first point, but a forehand long on the next point makes it 15-15. Federer nets forehands on the next two points to make it 40-15 Djokovic. With the score 40-30, Federer hits wide with a forehand as Djokovic gets on the board in the second set.

Federer 4, Djokovic 0 (Djokovic leads in sets 1-0)

Federer serving. Federer wins the first three points, including an ace, but Djokovic wins the next point followed by a Federer double fault to make it 40-30. But Federer responds on the next point for the win.

Federer 3, Djokovic 0 (Djokovic leads in sets 1-0)

Djokovic serving. Federer earns the first two points of the game looking for his second break in the set. Djokovic then hits a volley into the net to make it 40-0 Federer. Djokovic responds with a backhand winner, but a forehand winner by Federer puts him in control in the second set.

Federer 2, Djokovic 0 (Djokovic leads in sets 1-0)

Federer serving. Djokovic and Federer split the first two points, but an ace by Federer gives him a 30-15 lead. Djokovic responds with a forehand winner to make it 30-30, but a good wide serve by Federer leads to a volley winner gives him a 40-30 lead. Federer closes out the game on the next point.

Federer 1, Djokovic 0 (Djokovic leads in sets 1-0)

Djokovic serving. A BREAK! Djokovic and Federer split the first two points to open the second set. Federer wins the next point for a 30-15 lead. Djokovic slips on the next point as Federer has two break points. Djokovic hits wide on the next shot as Federer gets a big boost with the first break of the match.

First set

Djokovic wins first-set tiebreaker 7-5

Federer serves the first point and wins it. A long rally on the next point is won by Djokovic (after a Federer mishit) to make it 1-1, and another thrilling rally goes to Djokovic as Federer misses a forehand. A long backhand by Federer gives Djokovic a mini-break in the tiebreaker, but Federer hits an ace to cut his deficit to 3-2 with Djokovic serving the next two points. Federer, however, comes right back, with a backhand winner to make it 3-3. Federer takes a 4-3 lead with a winner and serves the next two points. A strong first serve makes it 5-3 Federer, but a forehand miss makes it 5-4 Federer with Djokovic serving the next two points. A forehand mishit by Federer squares the tiebreaker at 5-5, and Djokovic wins the next point to earn a set point on Federer’s serve. A backhand miss by Federer gives Djokovic the first set.

Federer 6, Djokovic 6

Djokovic serving. A strong first serve gives Djokovic the lead, and he pulls off a drop shot of his own on the next point for a 30-0 lead. A backhand winner from Djokovic makes it 40-0, and he hits an ace to force a first-set tiebreaker.

Federer 6, Djokovic 5

Federer serving. Federer opens with an ace that just hits the line (it was challenged by Djokovic), but Djokovic attacks Federer’s serve on the next point and wins it to make it 15-15. Another Federer drop shot doesn’t work as Djokovic rips a winner for a 30-15 lead, but a beautiful backhand by Federer evens it at 30-30. A forehand winner by Federer makes it 40-30, but Federer double faults to make it deuce. Federer hits the line with a forehand winner for the advantage, and a Djokovic backhand goes long as we stay on serve.

Federer 5, Djokovic 5

Djokovic serving. Two beautiful drop shots by Federer lead him to a 30-0 lead and two points from the set. Djokovic responds with a brilliant serve and a backhand winner to make it 30-30. Another strong serve on the line at 123 mph gives Djokovic at 40-30 lead, but a double fault makes it deuce. Federer just missed a backhand to give Djokovic the advantage, and Federer hits a forehand out on the next point as we stay on serve.

Federer 5, Djokovic 4

Federer serving. A nice first rally is won by Federer, and a forehand winner makes it 30-0. A strong first serve on the line makes it 40-0, but Federer misses wide on a backhand to keep the game going. A big forehand by Djokovic makes it 40-30 to put the pressure on Federer, but he closes it out with an ace.

Federer 4, Djokovic 4

Djokovic serving. Djokovic starts off with a good second serve for a 15-0 lead, followed by a backhand winner to lead 30-0. A lob attempt on the next point is too short as Federer slams it to make it 30-15, but Federer hits a backhand into the next point and Djokovic takes the game on the next point with a slam.

Federer 4, Djokovic 3

Federer serving. Federer takes the first point with a shot that just hits the baseline and then hits a volley winner and a nice drop shot followed by a slam for a 40-0 lead. He closed out the game with another nice volley as we stay on serve.

Federer 3, Djokovic 3

Djokovic serving. A long backhand by Federer gives Djokovic the first point, and Djokovic wins a dazzling rally in the next point for a 30-0 lead. He loses the next point on a forehand unforced error, but quickly responds with his first ace of the match and closes out the game on the next point.

Federer 3, Djokovic 2

Federer serving. Djokovic takes the first two points of the game, but three strong first serves by Federer give him a 40-30 lead, and a backhand miss by Djokovic closes out the game as we stay on serve.

Federer 2, Djokovic 2

Djokovic serving. Djokovic double faults to open the game, but Federer just misses a forehand winner (he challenged the call) to make it 15-15. Djokovic takes the next two points, but a Federer forehand winner makes it 40-30 and a long hit by Djokovic makes it deuce. A strong first serve gives Djokovic the advantage, and a running forehand winner down the baseline by Federer makes it deuce again. Another strong serves gives Djokovic the advantage, and another forehand winner by Federer makes it deuce again. Federer gets the first break point of the final on the next point, but a forehand wide makes it deuce again. Djokovic hits an aggressive backhand winner to get the advantage. This time, he takes the next point to win the game.

Federer 2, Djokovic 1

Federer serving. Djokovic wins a nice opening rally with a forehand winner, but hits a backhand long to make it 15-15. Another backhand into the net gives Federer at 30-15. Federer makes it 40-15 but hits a forehand wide to make it 40-30. Djokovic then misses a drop shot as Federer holds.

Federer 1, Djokovic 1

Djokovic serving. Djokovic has similar success on his serve, winning at love to even the match.

Federer 1, Djokovic 0

Federer serving. Federer comes out strong and wins the first two points easily, but hits a forehand wide to make it 30-15. He then aces Djokovic and rips a forehand winner to take the opening game.

Before the match

It’s showtime!

Simona Halep, the women’s champion, is in the house.

Roger getting ready.

“Thank you guys, bye bye!”



Final words from the eight-time champion as he prepares for the World No. 1...@rogerfederer | @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CnMqS9otrA — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 14, 2019

Novak, too.