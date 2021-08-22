Live updates on Henri: Rhode Island power to be restored

·8 min read

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The latest developments on Tropical Storm Henri and its impacts on the Northeast:

6:15 p.m.

The vast majority of customers who lost power in hard hit Rhode Island should be restored by mid-week, utility company National Grid said late Sunday.

The company said about 72,600 customers in Rhode Island and 8,500 in Massachusetts were still without power as of 5 p.m. More than 31,400 customers in Rhode Island and 20,700 Massachusetts have already had power restored since the storm’s impact began Sunday morning.

National Grid said the power outages are most prevalent in coastal Rhode Island, including South Kingstown, Narragansett, Westerly, Jamestown, Charlestown and North Kingstown.

Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations in some Connecticut shoreline communities were being lifted, hours after the worst of Tropical Henri passed through the state.

___

6 p.m.

The National Weather Service recorded what could be the wettest hour ever in Central Park, with 1.94 inches (4.93 centimeters) of torrential rainfall pelting the park between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday.

In fact, the weekend was the wettest two-day period since Tropical Storm Irene swept through a decade ago, said Dominic Ramunni, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York.

“I call it the wettest hour in New York City, New York, for the record books,” Ramunni said. “We’re going to see additional rainfall through tonight as well so who knows what records may be broken here over the next 24 to 36 hours.”

Saturday’s downpour canceled a star-studded Homecoming concert in Central Park, when 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of rain fell. The rainfall broke a record for the date that had endured since 1888.

Sunday was also another record breaker, with at least 2.24 inches (5.69 centimeters) having already fallen in the heart of New York city. The previous record for the day was 1.85 inches (4.7 centimeters), set in 1994.

___

4:45 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee says the state is already moving into the recovery and assessment phase after Tropical Storm Henri, with the top priority being restore power to tens of thousands of residents and businesses.

The Democratic governor says National Grid already has crews out working on restoring electricity, and the goal is to get everyone back online by Tuesday.

“We are expecting temperatures in the 90s beginning Tuesday ... and that is why getting power restored is critical for the health and safety of our residents, our economy, and our small businesses,” he said at state emergency management headquarters in Cranston.

Terence Sobolewski, the president of National Grid Rhode Island, said it is expected to take a couple of days to get power fully restored.

The state has also started the process of assessing damage to get maximum reimbursement from the federal government, McKee said. He said on his tour of the state during the height of the storm, he did not see any major damage.

___

4:30 p.m.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced he will be lifting a travel ban at 5 p.m. that went into effect on Sunday morning on all empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95.

The Democrat urged people to stay off the road until the storm completely passes the state.

Storm-related flooding was blamed for major delays in the Hartford suburb of Wethersfield along Interstate 91, a major artery through Connecticut’s capital city.

Brian Foley, special assistant to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said there was “water over the roadway on multiple lanes” and a couple accidents.

The northbound lane was closed for a short period and traffic was rerouted.

___

4:15 p.m.

Eversource, Connecticut's largest electricity supplier, reported 32,902 of its 1.28 million customers in the state were without power as of mid-afternoon.

Communities in rural portions of eastern Connecticut had the largest proportion of power outages in the state by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

The small town of Canterbury had the largest percentage of customers without electricity, nearly 95%, according to Eversource. About 2,180 of the 2,305 were without power. Downed trees were to blame for many of the outages. In nearby Lisbon, 1,205 of the company’s 1,891 customers were without electricity.

“We’ve had trees come down on swimming pools and on several houses. But fortunately, none of those incidents resulted in anybody being hurt,” First Selectman Thomas Sparkman told NBC Connecticut.

___

4 p.m.

Storm-related flooding from Henri has caused major delays in the Hartford suburb of Wethersfield along Interstate 91 northbound, a major artery through Connecticut’s capital city.

Brian Foley, special assistant to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, tweeted that traffic was reduced to one lane and there were multiple accidents.

Traffic cameras showed numerous vehicles backed up. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Twitter urged motorists to “avoid the area while crews work to address the situation.”

___

3:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and made landfall near Westerly, R.I., Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Henri has since weakened to sustained winds of 50 mph as it moves inland.

There were few early reports of major damage due to wind or surf, but officials warned of the danger of spot flooding in inland areas over the next few days.

___

2:30 p.m.

Towns throughout New Jersey reported heavy rains and street flooding beginning Saturday night. Some places got as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) by midday Sunday.

Television video footage showed some spots where flash flooding or overflowing brooks had left numerous cars stranded, some with water up to their windows.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told News 12NJ that the storm in the state had so far been a rain event but “a big rain event.” He said the state had been spared very windy conditions although the winds may pick up later. “It’s a good day to stay home,” he said, urging people to stay off the roads.

Marshall Shepherd, director of the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia and former president of the American Meteorological Society, said Henri was reminiscent in some ways of Hurricane Harvey, a slow-moving storm that decimated the Houston area in 2017, exacerbated when bands of rain set up east of the city, a phenomenon meteorologists call “training.”

___

1:30 p.m.

Rhode Island has reopened major bridges in the state to traffic but restrictions remain in place for some vehicles.

All roads to the beach community of Misquamicut remain closed because of wind-driven flooding. Misquamicut is a small cluster of beach hotels and vacation cottages and was heavily damaged by storm surge during Superstorm Sandy.

The National Weather Service's Boston office has reported about 75,000 customers without power in Rhode Island, about 20,000 customers out in Connecticut and nearly 6,900 customers out in Massachusetts.

___

12:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall in Rhode Island.

The National Hurricane Center says Henri came ashore in the coastal town of Westerly around 12:30 p.m. It had earlier passed over Block Island, a small but popular tourist island 13 miles (21 kilometers) offshore in Block Island Sound.

Henri was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), and it was producing 19-foot (5.8-meter) waves in some places just before making landfall.

___

12:15 p.m.

Rhode Island has shut down major bridges in the state due to high winds.

All roads to the beach community of Misquamicut have been closed by authorities because of wind-driven flooding. Misquamicut is a small cluster of beach hotels and vacation cottages and was heavily damaged by storm surge during Superstorm Sandy.

The state is stitched together by bridges so shutting them down may mean people are trapped where they are until the storm passes.

National Grid is reporting 74,000 customers without power in Rhode Island and EverSource is reporting nearly 20,000 customers out in Connecticut.

___

7:40 a.m.

Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday as it edged closer to landfall.

Millions of people on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

Henri was on course to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline by midday Sunday. The center of the storm was projected to pass over the eastern tip of Long Island.

___

MORE ON THE STORM:

__ Heavy rain shut down a star-studded concert in Central Park on Saturday evening that was meant to celebrate New York's reemergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

__ A look at some of the biggest questions about Henri and its impact.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 500-home run club

    It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.

  • Ignacio Bahamondes stuns Roosevelt Roberts with wild knockout kick in final seconds

    Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.

  • Gervonta Davis OK after private plane crashed shortly after takeoff

    Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.

  • Fantasy Football: Eight players who could get off to fast starts

    Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.

  • Lukaku has unfinished business in Premier League

    After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Horse books it down highway after reportedly escaping from Kentucky racetrack

    We're not sure that's street legal.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson after last-place return: 'Talk all the s--- you want. Because I'm here to stay.'

    In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.

  • Jon Rahm slams FedExCup Playoffs format while leading The Northern Trust: 'I don't think it's fair'

    The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.

  • QB Mitch Trubisky returns to Chicago, immediately leads Bills to touchdown

    Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.

  • Is it possible Dak Prescott won't be 'fully back' from injuries all season long?

    Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.

  • 3 ways the Blue Jays are weakened by George Springer's injury

    George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.

  • Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea

  • Ryan Blaney wins at Michigan to continue Ford's streak

    Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at the track located not far from Detroit.

  • Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one

  • Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals' 3-0 win

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his

  • Toronto Blue Jays lose 5-3 to Detroit Tigers after extra innings

    TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer was an unwanted incident on a long list of distressing developments for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Among the contributing factors in Toronto's 5-3 loss in 11 innings to Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers were a ninth-inning throwing error with two-out from Marcus Semien, an offence that continues to struggle and the Blues Jays ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Cabrera became the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. In the sixth i

  • Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series; Archer hurt

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos

  • Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett

  • Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo