Live updates: Republican Ken Paxton, Democrat Rochele Garza lead runoffs for Texas AG

Embattled incumbent Ken Paxton has the early lead over George P. Bush in the Republican runoff for Texas attorney general, and civil rights attorney Rochele Garza leads in the Democratic runoff.

With 5% of polling places reporting, Paxton has 67.6% of votes to Bush’s 32.5%. Garza has 60% of votes to former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski’s 40%, with 6% of polling places reporting.

Paxton has been hit over his legal troubles that have spanned years. Paxton has been indicted for securities fraud since 2015 and is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for allegedly using his office to aid a political donor. Bush has criticized Paxton for his legal problems while also defending himself against the establishment label that comes with his last name. Bush is the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

“I’m proud of my family’s contributions to Texas and America, but this race isn’t about my last name,” Bush says in a video advertisement. “It’s about Ken Paxton’s crimes.”

Polling from the Texas Politics Project at UT-Austin shows the majority of those polled were only somewhat familiar with Paxton’s legal problems or knew or new little or nothing about them. Sixty-three percent of Republicans said they viewed Paxton at least somewhat favorably compared to 40% who viewed Bush at least somewhat favorably.

Paxton has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who mentioned Paxton during a visit to Austin earlier this month.

“He’s got a big election — get out there and vote,” Trump said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “I hear you’re doing well, but let’s bring home the bacon. Bring it home.”

Bush raised more than Paxton during the campaign finance period covering Feb. 20 to May 14, but Paxton still has a multi-million dollar campaign war chest, reporting more than $4.4 million in his campaign war chest.

Bush reported some $2,323,232 in contributions and $2,758,903 in expenditures during the roughly three-month period. Paxton reported about $2,013,987 in contributions and $2,617,334 in expenditures.

Democrats Jaworksi and Garza brought in just a fraction of the money that’s coming in for the Republican runoff. Garza reported about $333,716 in contributions and Jaworksi $372,852 for the Feb. 20 through May 14 period. Garza spent $366,249 to Jaworski’s $370,747.

Both Democrats have said their experience distinguishes them from their opponent.

Garza, a civil rights attorney who previously worked for the ALCU, took on Paxton and the Trump administration in a case involving a pregnant 17-year-old immigrant who was denied access to an abortion while in detention. Jaworski has served on the Galveston City Council and as the city’s mayor and now works as a mediator.