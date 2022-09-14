Live updates: Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace to lie in state, what to expect

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·3 min read

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace Wednesday as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners.

The late monarch's destination is the Houses of Parliament, where she will lie in state for four days.

Crowds of people lined the streets of central London on Wednesday, hours before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was due to make its way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. King Charles III and other members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin.

Crowds gather on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.
Crowds gather on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

People in the crowd cheered when Charles waved to them as he drove from his residence, Clarence House, to the palace.

The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

“It’s a very sad day, but it’s our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who is responsible for organizing the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral.

Horses for queen's procession trained for handling mourners, flowers

Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said the horses have undergone special training, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags tossed onto streets as the procession passes.

Britain's King Charles III waves to the crowds after leaving Clarence House in central London Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's King Charles III waves to the crowds after leaving Clarence House in central London Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

More: Queen Elizabeth’s flag-draped casket arrives at Buckingham Palace in London

People stood behind metal barriers or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin's scheduled time of departure at 2:22 p.m. BST.

Marshals in yellow jackets shepherded the public through cordoned-off sidewalks before they took their positions on Whitehall, close to the Houses of Parliament as helicopters flew overhead.

What to expect as the queen lies in state

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at London’s medieval Westminster Hall for four days until her funeral on Monday. While there, the public is encouraged to pay their respects to the late sovereign.

The queen's coffin will be available for viewing for 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. BST Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the day of the state funeral.

Queuing for the queen: The queen will soon lie in state in Westminster Hall. These are the first people in the line.

The closed coffin will be draped with a royal flag and adorned with royal regalia including the Imperial State Crown — the same crown the queen wore for her 1953 coronation. It will set on a catafalque, or a raised platform, in the center of Westminster Hall as royal guards stand 24 hours a day at each corner of the platform.

In the U.K., lying in state is reserved for the sovereign, queen consorts, and sometimes prime ministers.

Queen Mary, King George VI and King George V were among royals who lay in state at Westminster Hall. Winston Churchill was the only British prime minister to have a lying-in-state ceremony in the 20th century.

Queen Mother Elizabeth's coffin is seen her lying in state with her personal standard, a wreath and a note from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall in this April 5, 2002.
Queen Mother Elizabeth's coffin is seen her lying in state with her personal standard, a wreath and a note from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall in this April 5, 2002.

The last person to lie in state in Britain was Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother. Some 200,000 people paid their respects to her over three days when she died in 2002.

Contributing: Elise Brisco and Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY; The Associated Press 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth's coffin to leave Buckingham palace: Live updates

Latest Stories

  • Queues in London as people wait to see Queen Lying in State

    Queues of people can be seen on Lambeth Bridge in London as members of the public wait for what could be more than 30 hours, to see the Queen Lying in State.

  • BBC to Livestream Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State at Westminster Until Funeral

    A livestream of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying-in-state in Westminster Hall will be available from the BBC until Her Majesty’s state funeral on Monday (Sept. 19). “The BBC will be offering a dedicated live stream of Her Majesty The Queen’s lying-in-state for those who want to pay their respects, but who cannot come to London, […]

  • Two jaguars boost repopulation project in Argentina

    STORY: Footage from camera traps confirmed conservationists’ suspicions that Mariua, the first jaguar released at the Ibera Park in 2021, had a litter of two jaguar cubs.Mombyry (far) and Yvoty (flower), as they were named, joined other ten specimens reintroduced and born in the Ibera wetlands thanks to the Rewilding Foundation’s repopulation project launched in January 2021.For the foundation, which specializes in the preservation of endangered species, the birth and survival of these two new cubs bolster the bid to revert back the extinction trend in the Corrientes province.The jaguar, also known in Argentina as 'yaguarete,' is considered a ‘national natural heritage'. Rewilding Foundation estimates there are only 250 of these animals living in the wild in Argentina.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his