Live updates from President Joe Biden’s trip to South Carolina

President Joe Biden is visiting the Palmetto State Friday to speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall commencement.

Biden is replacing U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, an S.C. State graduate who was originally tapped to speak. Instead, Clyburn will be walking in the ceremony with graduates, which he never got to do when he graduated decades ago.

The trip marks Biden’s first return to South Carolina as president.

8:35 p.m.

Air Force One touched down at Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Biden was met at the West Columbia airport by Columbia’s outgoing mayor Steve Benjamin and House Majority Whip Clyburn.

Biden plans to take Marine One from the Columbia-area to Orangeburg.