Live updates: Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser’s comments, links, photos and more from the Big 12 battle between Oklahoma State and TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday. Come back often. The blog will begin at 2 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.
Pregame links to read:
Star-Telegram beat writer Steven Johnson’s reasons why TCU will win, why Oklahoma will win
Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel says Big 12 is waiting for Notre Dame’s decision
Kendre Miller deserves to be listed among the nation’s best running backs
Looking back at last week’s TCU win over Kansas
TCU rises in the national polls
How to watch
TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 2-0)
When: Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TV: ABC
Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps
Line: Opened with TCU -4.
Last meeting: Oklahoma State won 63-17 last year in Stillwater.