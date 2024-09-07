Live updates: North Carolina, Charlotte meet in football for the first time

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talked this week of the Tar Heels playing to a certain standard in each game, regardless of the opponent.

The Heels have been made 22-point favorites for Saturday’s game against Charlotte, in UNC’s home opener. They’ll have Conner Harrell starting at quarterback and should give running back Omarion Hampton a lot of work while its defense is intent on making it a long afternoon for 49ers quarterback Max Brown.

The UNC defense will be missing defensive end Kaimon Rucker, who was not in pregame warmups. UNC says Rucker has a lower body injury, will undergo a medical procedure and will be out a couple of weeks.

The Tar Heels went on the road and beat Minnesota of the Big Ten in their opener, taking a 19-17 win, and Charlotte was beaten at home 30-7 by James Madison. The two UNC system schools have not played before in football and many — certainly Vegas oddsmakers — are expecting the Tar Heels to win with relative ease and meet the high standard Brown has set.

Check back here for live updates from the game at Kenan Stadium.