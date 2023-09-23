Live updates: No. 17 North Carolina faces Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC opener

Seeking its first 4-0 start since 1997, No. 17 North Carolina opens ACC play Saturday with a road game against Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.

The Panthers (1-2) were beaten 17-6 last week by West Virginia, showing little offensive punch. The Tar Heels, with Drake Maye passing for 414 yards and wide receiver Nate McCollum catching 15 throws for 165 yards, topped Minnesota 31-13 in Chapel Hill.

A steady rain was falling Saturday during the pregame warmups.

Check back here for live scoring updates and other info from the game, which has an 8 p.m. start on the ACC Network.