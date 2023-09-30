Live updates: No. 17 Duke football takes on No. 11 Notre Dame in college football clash

Having already toppled a top-10 team at Wallace Wade Stadium this season, the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils battle the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

While starting the season with four consecutive wins, the Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) beat Clemson, then ranked No. 9, 28-7 on Sept. 4. That win spawned a field storming by Duke’s students.

Notre Dame (4-1) enters having lost, 17-14, at home to Ohio State last Saturday night.

Pregame update

Duke will be without starting left tackle Graham Barton, the team’s best offensive lineman, as well as cornerback Myles Jones against Notre Dame.

Both are suffering from upper-body injuries.

Barton is one of the ACC’s top offensive lineman and projected to be a first-round pick in next April’s NFL Draft. Redshirt freshman Brian Parker is expected to start in his place.

Jones, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M did not play in Duke’s 41-7 win at Connecticut last Saturday after suffering an upper-body injury in practice. He has intercepted two passes this season.