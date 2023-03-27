Live updates: No. 1 South Carolina basketball faces Maryland in March Madness Elite 8

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team plays the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. Monday in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The State’s Jeremiah Holloway and Chapel Fowler are there to bring you live updates as the undefeated Gamecocks, who won the 2022 national championship over UConn, seek a third-straight Final Four berth.

The winner of South Carolina-Maryland will play Iowa in the Final Four on Friday at American Airlines Arena in Dallas (game time TBD).

Iowa, a No. 2 seed, beat No. 5 Louisville 97-83 on Sunday behind a 41-point triple-double from star junior guard Caitlin Clark.

Women’s basketball score right now

South Carolina vs. Maryland game info

Who: No. 1 South Carolina (35-0) vs. No. 2 Maryland (28-6)

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville

When: 7 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Next up: The winner of South Carolina-Maryland will advance to a Final Four game against No. 2 Iowa on Friday, March 31 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

