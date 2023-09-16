Live updates: NC State leads VMI, 14-0, after Wolfpack interception

After suffering its first loss of the season to Notre Dame, the N.C. State Wolfpack look for a strong response in a game against Virginia Military Institute on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Check back here before and during the game for live updates and after the game for a recap.

Wolfpack capitalizes on interception

Nickelback Robert Kennedy intercepted VMI quarterback Collin Shannon’s pass and returned the ball for a 30-yard touchdown.

NC State strikes first

Redshirt junior Delbert Mimms, III, ran the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown. His score ended a 12-play, 58-yard drive. The Wolfpack put together four first downs and went 2-of-2 on third down.

Pregame update

Safety Rakeim Ashford is unexpected to play against the Keydets. He suffered an injury during the UConn game and has not played since Week 1. N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said on Thursday that Ashford is “really close to playing,” but he is day-to-day. Doeren was unsure if Ashford would be cleared for the VMI game. Devan Boykin is expected to start in his place.

Sophomore Lyndon Cooper returned to the lineup last week against Notre Dame, but it is unclear if he will start again. He and Anthony Carter are both listed as possible starters at left guard.

Junior cornerback Aydan White was not dressed with the rest of the team. He was listed on the depth chart as the starter at right corner.