Live updates: NC State football hosts undefeated Louisville in Week 5 matchup

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) welcomes Louisville (4-0, 2-0 ACC) to Raleigh for a major matchup. The Cardinals are heavily favored by ESPN and were a 3-point favorite by U.S. sports books.

Follow along here with in-game updates.

McMahon remains unavailable

Center Dylan McMahon did not suit up for the game. He left the VMI game in Week 3 with an injury and was expected to return against Virginia. McMahon did not dress for that contest either and was seen in a brace.

“I’d love for this team to get a little bit healthier, that’s the one thing,” N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said this week. “The good news is they’re not season-ending things — other than Jakeen (Harris) — but we need to get some more of these dudes back out there.”